Val di Sole: Manon Bakker outpowers Alvarado for biggest win of career

Manon Bakker (Crelan-Correndon) blasted away across the snows of Val di Sole for the biggest victory of her career ahead of World Cup leader Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceunink).



At the end of a thrilling final lap duel, Bakker first closed in on long-standing race leader Alvarado, then pulled away for an impressive solo win.

Last year’s winner Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) came home in third, making for an all-Netherlands podium in Italy’s only round of the World Cup.

Bakker said later that she had had a tough early part of the course, but had stayed focussed to fight back and finally defeat one of the top favourites of the day.

