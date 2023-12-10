Val di Sole: Manon Bakker outpowers Alvarado for biggest win of career
Puck Pieterse finishes third for all-Netherlands podium
Manon Bakker (Crelan-Correndon) blasted away across the snows of Val di Sole for the biggest victory of her career ahead of World Cup leader Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceunink).
At the end of a thrilling final lap duel, Bakker first closed in on long-standing race leader Alvarado, then pulled away for an impressive solo win.
Last year’s winner Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) came home in third, making for an all-Netherlands podium in Italy’s only round of the World Cup.
Bakker said later that she had had a tough early part of the course, but had stayed focussed to fight back and finally defeat one of the top favourites of the day.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1