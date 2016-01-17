Trending

Groot tops French World Cup

Dorigoni, Crispin land on the podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands0:41:42
2Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:00:10
3Mickael Crispin (Fra) France
4Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France0:00:17
5Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands0:00:37
6Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France0:00:38
7Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
8Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra) France-B0:00:41
9Antoine Benoist (Fra) France-B0:00:42
10Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:43
11Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France0:00:45
12Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy0:00:49
13Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium0:00:50
14Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:00:51
15Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium0:00:52
16Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:01:02
17Quentin Navarro (Fra) France0:01:05
18Maxime Bonsergent (Fra) France0:01:09
19Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium0:01:22
20Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain0:01:25
21Michele Bassani (Ita) Italy0:01:28
22Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany0:01:29
23Maxime Gagnaire (Fra) France-B0:01:55
24Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:09
25Antoine Raugel (Fra) France-B0:02:10
26Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium0:02:19
27Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland0:02:24
28Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:35
29Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain0:02:51
30Jeremy Montauban (Fra) France-B0:03:01
31Noah Barrow (Aus) Australia0:03:10
32Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland0:03:13
33Nicolas Guillemin (Fra) France-B0:03:29
34Inigo Altuna Maeztu (Spa) Spain0:03:47
35Richard Brun (Spa) Spain0:04:12
36David Jary (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:57
37Fabian Bramer (Ger) Germany0:05:05
38Jan Novak (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:22
39Ben Walkerden (Aus) Australia

