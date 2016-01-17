Groot tops French World Cup
Dorigoni, Crispin land on the podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|0:41:42
|2
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:10
|3
|Mickael Crispin (Fra) France
|4
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France
|0:00:17
|5
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:37
|6
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|0:00:38
|7
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra) France-B
|0:00:41
|9
|Antoine Benoist (Fra) France-B
|0:00:42
|10
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:43
|11
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|0:00:45
|12
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|0:00:49
|13
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:50
|14
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:51
|15
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:52
|16
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:02
|17
|Quentin Navarro (Fra) France
|0:01:05
|18
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra) France
|0:01:09
|19
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:22
|20
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|0:01:25
|21
|Michele Bassani (Ita) Italy
|0:01:28
|22
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:29
|23
|Maxime Gagnaire (Fra) France-B
|0:01:55
|24
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:09
|25
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) France-B
|0:02:10
|26
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:19
|27
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:24
|28
|Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:35
|29
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain
|0:02:51
|30
|Jeremy Montauban (Fra) France-B
|0:03:01
|31
|Noah Barrow (Aus) Australia
|0:03:10
|32
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:13
|33
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra) France-B
|0:03:29
|34
|Inigo Altuna Maeztu (Spa) Spain
|0:03:47
|35
|Richard Brun (Spa) Spain
|0:04:12
|36
|David Jary (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:57
|37
|Fabian Bramer (Ger) Germany
|0:05:05
|38
|Jan Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:22
|39
|Ben Walkerden (Aus) Australia
