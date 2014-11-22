Soete claims U23 men's race in Koksijde
Sweek second and Hermans third
U23 Men: Koksijde -
Belgium's Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) won the under-23 men's race that was held at the UCI World Cup in Koksijde on Saturday. He took the win alone by a small margin ahead of a lead group that included runner-up Diether Sweek from the team Corendon-Kwadro and Quinten Hermans also from the Telenet Fidea Cycling Team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:50:31
|2
|Diether Sweek (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-PowerPlus
|6
|Adam Toupalik (Cze)
|0:01:01
|7
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|8
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet-MIBA Poorten
|9
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Kon.Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:01:02
|10
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:01:04
|12
|Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:01:05
|13
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden
|0:01:06
|14
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|15
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|0:01:07
|16
|Dario Kloeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team
|17
|Ian McPherson (USA)
|0:01:08
|18
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-2Laps
|19
|Earl Liam (USA)
|20
|Yannick Gruner (Ger)
|21
|Grant Elwood (USA)
|22
|Sean Dunlea (Ger)
|-3Laps
|23
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|24
|Max Lindenau (Ger)
|25
|Sibe Smets (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|26
|Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|27
|Mathias Moenaert (Bel) Cycling team Houtland-Westkust
|-4Laps
|DNF
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Team 185
