Soete claims U23 men's race in Koksijde

Sweek second and Hermans third

Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)

Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)


Belgium's Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) won the under-23 men's race that was held at the UCI World Cup in Koksijde on Saturday. He took the win alone by a small margin ahead of a lead group that included runner-up Diether Sweek from the team Corendon-Kwadro and Quinten Hermans also from the Telenet Fidea Cycling Team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:50:31
2Diether Sweek (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
4Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-PowerPlus
6Adam Toupalik (Cze)0:01:01
7Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
8Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet-MIBA Poorten
9Yannick Peeters (Bel) Kon.Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:01:02
10Kobe Goossens (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
11Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:01:04
12Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:01:05
13Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden0:01:06
14Paul Lindenau (Ger)
15Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust0:01:07
16Dario Kloeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team
17Ian McPherson (USA)0:01:08
18Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW-2Laps
19Earl Liam (USA)
20Yannick Gruner (Ger)
21Grant Elwood (USA)
22Sean Dunlea (Ger)-3Laps
23Maxx Chance (USA)
24Max Lindenau (Ger)
25Sibe Smets (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
26Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
27Mathias Moenaert (Bel) Cycling team Houtland-Westkust-4Laps
DNFLaurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFJelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
DNFStijn Hofman (Bel) Team 185

