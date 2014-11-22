Trending

Hecht claims junior men's race in Koksijde

American beats Dhoore and Museeuw

American cyclo-cross racer Gage Hecht won the junior men's race held at the UCI World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium on Saturday. After dominating the sandy terrain, he crossed the finish line seven seconds ahead of Belgium duo Alessio Dhoore (Young Telenet Fidea) and Stefano Museeuw (Enertherm-BKCP). 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA)0:41:36
2Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:07
3Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:15
4Ludwig Cords (Ger)0:00:43
5Gilles Borra (Bel) Zannata-Lotto CT Menen VZW0:00:55
6Alex Colman (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:01:02
7Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:01:07
8Simon Andreassen (Den)0:01:20
9Eri Boer (Ned)0:01:41
10Louis Overmiere (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:01:57
11Gavin Haley (USA)0:02:10
12Raphael Schroeder (Ger)0:02:11
13Cameron Beard (USA)0:02:20
14Spencer Petrov (USA)0:02:37
15Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)0:02:52
16William Gascoyne (GBr)0:03:25
17Michael Owens (USA)0:03:32
18Tom Rees (Lux)
19Cameron Biddle (GBr)0:05:20
20Ewan Grivell-Mellor
21Anthony Neave (GBr)0:07:02
22Yente Michiels (Bel)-1Lap
23Angelo Windels (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust-3Laps

