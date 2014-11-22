Hecht claims junior men's race in Koksijde
American beats Dhoore and Museeuw
Junior Men: Koksijde -
American cyclo-cross racer Gage Hecht won the junior men's race held at the UCI World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium on Saturday. After dominating the sandy terrain, he crossed the finish line seven seconds ahead of Belgium duo Alessio Dhoore (Young Telenet Fidea) and Stefano Museeuw (Enertherm-BKCP).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:41:36
|2
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:15
|4
|Ludwig Cords (Ger)
|0:00:43
|5
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Zannata-Lotto CT Menen VZW
|0:00:55
|6
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:01:02
|7
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:01:07
|8
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|0:01:20
|9
|Eri Boer (Ned)
|0:01:41
|10
|Louis Overmiere (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:01:57
|11
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:02:10
|12
|Raphael Schroeder (Ger)
|0:02:11
|13
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:02:20
|14
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:02:37
|15
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)
|0:02:52
|16
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
|0:03:25
|17
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:03:32
|18
|Tom Rees (Lux)
|19
|Cameron Biddle (GBr)
|0:05:20
|20
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor
|21
|Anthony Neave (GBr)
|0:07:02
|22
|Yente Michiels (Bel)
|-1Lap
|23
|Angelo Windels (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|-3Laps
