Pidcock tops Iserbyt to take take Heusden-Zolder win

Briton wins two-up sprint against Belgian in U23 race

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:51:55
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:00:23
4Adam Toupalík (Cze)0:00:28
5Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:00:54
6Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:00:57
7Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:00:59
8Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:08
9Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:01:12
10Timo Kielich (Bel)0:01:13
11Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
12Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:01:21
13Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:01:27
14Gage Hecht (USA)0:01:28
15Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:01:29
16Lander Loockx (Bel)0:01:37
17Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:01:38
18Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:01:52
19Daniel Tulett (GBr)
20Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:02:09
21Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:02:14
22Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:02:15
23Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:02:22
24Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:02:23
25Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:03:16
26Ben Turner (GBr)0:03:27
27Jens Dekker (Ned)0:03:28
28Thomas Mein (GBr)0:03:59
29Cooper Willsey (USA)0:04:02
30Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:04:21
31Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)0:04:30
32Paul Lindenau (Ger)0:04:47
33Félix Schreiber (Lux)0:04:54
34Juraj Bellan (Svk)0:05:15
35Ben Walkerden (Aus)0:05:18
36Jakub Šulc (Cze)0:05:19
37Josef Jelínek (Cze)0:05:35
38ŠTepán Schubert (Cze)0:05:37
39Trevor O'donnell (Can)0:05:47
40Jon Munitxa Arrinda (Spa)0:06:11
41Carl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Den)0:06:44
42Nicholas Smith (Aus)0:06:50
43Brody Sanderson (Can)0:07:06
44David Jarý (Cze)0:07:09
45Stephen Lee (GBr)0:07:22
46Daniel Mayer (Cze)0:07:23
47Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Den)0:07:32
48Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
49Declan Prosser (Aus)
50Nicholas Diniz (Can)
51Oliver Emil Errebo (Den)
52Finlay Robertson (GBr)
DNFDavid Conroy (Irl)
DNFJohan Jacobs (Swi)

