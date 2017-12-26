Pidcock tops Iserbyt to take take Heusden-Zolder win
Briton wins two-up sprint against Belgian in U23 race
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:51:55
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:00:23
|4
|Adam Toupalík (Cze)
|0:00:28
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:54
|6
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:00:57
|7
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:00:59
|8
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:08
|9
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:01:12
|10
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:01:13
|11
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|12
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:01:21
|13
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:01:27
|14
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:28
|15
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:01:29
|16
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:01:37
|17
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:01:38
|18
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:01:52
|19
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|20
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:02:09
|21
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:02:14
|22
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:02:15
|23
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:02:22
|24
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:02:23
|25
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:03:16
|26
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:03:27
|27
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:03:28
|28
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:03:59
|29
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:04:02
|30
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:04:21
|31
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|0:04:30
|32
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|0:04:47
|33
|Félix Schreiber (Lux)
|0:04:54
|34
|Juraj Bellan (Svk)
|0:05:15
|35
|Ben Walkerden (Aus)
|0:05:18
|36
|Jakub Šulc (Cze)
|0:05:19
|37
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:05:35
|38
|ŠTepán Schubert (Cze)
|0:05:37
|39
|Trevor O'donnell (Can)
|0:05:47
|40
|Jon Munitxa Arrinda (Spa)
|0:06:11
|41
|Carl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Den)
|0:06:44
|42
|Nicholas Smith (Aus)
|0:06:50
|43
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:07:06
|44
|David Jarý (Cze)
|0:07:09
|45
|Stephen Lee (GBr)
|0:07:22
|46
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:07:23
|47
|Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Den)
|0:07:32
|48
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
|49
|Declan Prosser (Aus)
|50
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|51
|Oliver Emil Errebo (Den)
|52
|Finlay Robertson (GBr)
|DNF
|David Conroy (Irl)
|DNF
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
