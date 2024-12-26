Fem van Empel soars to solo victory at Gavere World Cup

World Champion bounces back in superb style after knee injury

GAVERE BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd UCI Cyclocross World Cup Gavere 2024 Womens Elite on December 26 2024 in Gavere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel celebrates her victory in Gavere(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Fem van Empel slogged her way through muddy, greasy conditions to victory in Gavere, going clear in the second lap to clinch a hard-won solo triumph.

A training crash and knee injury had forced Van Empel to miss the preceding World Cup round, and she was a low-key seventh in her previous race at Namur.

