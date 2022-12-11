Van Empel beats Pieterse after battle in the mud at Dublin World Cup

Fem Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) beat Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) after a race-long duel in the mud and ice of the Dublin World Cup race.

The two swapped the lead lap after lap. Pieterse tried a final attack but then Van Empel responded with her own attack to open a gap and win by two seconds.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed the podium some 1:37 back, after defending third place all race.

“I did my best and it was a good performance today. I didn’t feel my best (due to some stomach problems) but I gave everything I had and it was enough to win,” Van Empel said.

Marie Schreiber (Tormans) was the fastest out of the start and lead for the first lap as the bigger-name rivals chased as a group.

Pieterse suffered an early crash and mechanical as she attempted to bunny-hop the. barriers but soon closed the gap on the group and then chased after Van Empel who had passed Schreiber. She bravely continued to bunny-hop the barriers, using them to her advantage.

As has been so often the case, Pieterse and Van Empel became locked in a battle as the laps ticked down, taking turns on the front after bike changes in the pits or on a particular technical section of the muddy and icy course.

Betsema was alone in third place but was 45 seconds down on Pieterse and Van Empel as the bell rang out for the fifth and final lap.

Not even the muddy descents or sand pit could split Pieterse and Van Empel and so a sprint seemed inevitable. However Pieterse made a final attack on a muddy climb, opening a slight gap on Van Empel. But she fought back on the descent and then surged away herself to finally open a gap.

That allowed her to turn into the finish straight alone and win with her arms in the air.

