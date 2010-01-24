Image 1 of 41 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) triumphs in Hoogerheide (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 41 Sanne Cant (Belgium) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 41 Belgian Champion Sanne Cant finished 12th today (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 41 Women's start is led out by Marianne Vos. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 41 World Champion Marianne Vos is quite fast on pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Luna) got off to a brilliant start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 41 Marianne Vos taking the win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 41 Daphny Van den Brand finishes third and hopes to keep her World Cup lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 41 Katerina Nash outsprints Hanka Kupfernagel for fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 41 Caroline Mani always has a big smile at the starting line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 41 Marianne Vos is all business at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 41 Marianne Vos on a very steep run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 41 Amy Dombroski on the run-up in 5th place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 41 Hanka Kupfernagel shouldering her bike on the run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 41 Helen Wyman is having a solid race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 41 Daphny Van den Brand riding a steep climb that had some riders running. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 41 Sanne Van Paassen riding to a 2nd place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 41 Katerina Nash (Luna) is making up some serious ground after crashing into the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 41 Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing) got one of her best starts ever. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 41 This band played all day with gusto. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 41 Caroline Mani on the flyover. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 41 Daphny Van den Brand secured the World Cup overall with third place in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 41 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 41 Ayako Toyooka (Japan) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 41 Vicki Thomas (Canada) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 41 Marianne Vos on her way to the win in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 41 Daphny Van den Brand in the World Cup leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 41 Katerina Nash (Luna) on the muddy descent. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 41 Caroline Mani (France) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 41 Elisabeth Brandau on the trecherous descent. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Luna) debuted her new colors in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 41 Kupfernagel leads a chase group through the mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 41 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 41 Jana Kyptova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 41 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 41 Meredith Miller (USA) turned her unlucky 13 bib number upside down. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 41 Lucy Chainel-Lefevre (France) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 41 Sanne van Paassen (ZZPR.nl-Destil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 41 Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) is building her form toward the Worlds (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 41 Sophie De Boer (Netherlands) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 41 Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) takes home the final World Cup win in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

World champion Marianne Vos took a convincing victory on Sunday to claim her third World Cup race of the season in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. Her win in the final round of the World Cup came on the same course where she won the World Championships last year, but it wasn't enough for the 22-year-old to grab the overall World Cup title. Daphny van den Brand's third place was just enough for her to hold onto a five point lead over Vos, who didn't take part in the first World Cup round of the season in Treviso.

Sanne Van Paassen's second place in Hoogerheide was her best World Cup result of the season and it moved her into third overall. Former leader Katherine Compton didn't take the start in The Netherlands, still troubled by the leg cramps that also kept her from racing in Roubaix, France last week. Compton's misfortune saw her drop to fourth overall in the final World Cup standings.

Vos the boss

The start of the race was dominated by the three Dutch women who would eventually fill the podium spots: Vos, Van den Brand and Van Paassen. With the trio going out to a lead on the first lap, the chase was led by US-rider Amy Dombroski and Elisabeth Brandau at ten seconds from the leaders. A surprising absentee from the front was Katerina Nash, the US-based winner of the previous World Cup round in Roubaix. She crashed hard during the first lap and crossed the start/finish line in fifteenth position, twenty-four seconds behind the Dutch trio in front.

The three leaders extended their lead over the chasing group up to half a minute after two laps. The chasing group had grown to a group of about six riders, which featured Dombroski and Brandau, but also Hanka Kupfernagel, Eva Lechner, Christel Ferrier-Bruneau and the returning Nash. The latter quickly went in search of the three leaders, together with Kupfernagel. In front, Vos opted not to gamble on a return of Nash as she attacked the leading group. After three laps Vos had a 15 seconds gap over Van den Brand and Van Paassen, and forty seconds on Nash.

It was clear that Vos was in a league of her own as she build up a lead of half a minute on her two compatriots. Those two teammates, conscious of their overall World Cup standings, quickly realized the current situation would put them both on the podium.

Nash was able to dislodge Kupfernagel halfway through the race but the German always remained within touching distance of the Czech champion. Going into the last lap Vos had half a minute on the two Dutch chasers, who, in turn, were sixteen seconds ahead of Nash, Kupfernagel followed five seconds further back. Vos easily won the race ahead of Van Paassen and Van den Brand, who celebrated her overall win in the World Cup.

During the last lap Kupfernagel bridged up to Nash, but in the sprint the Czech champion proved she had the most left to take fourth place. Nash's haul of World Cup points over the past fortnight could now put her on a front row start position at the World Championships next week.

Dombroski lost several positions during the second half of the race and eventually grabbed a strong ninth place. British champion Helen Wyman had a bad first lap, but steadied to record an eventual eleventh place finish. Beating the Briton to the line in a sprint were Reza Hormes-Ravenstein and Belgian Sanne Cant; a result the latter will not be pleased with.

Wyman's compatriots, Nikki Harris and Annie Last, finished 15th and 16th, respectively. Other US and UK-finishers in the top-25 included Meredith Miller in 20th place, Gabriella Day in 22nd and Maureen Bruno Roy (23rd).