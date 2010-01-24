Image 1 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) wins the overall elite men's World Cup title. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 45 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) solos to victory in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 45 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) wins the final round of the World Cup in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finishes second in Hoogerheide and celebrates his overall World Cup victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 45 Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finishes fifth in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 45 The men's start is led out by Klaas Vantornout. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 45 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb) cornering hard as he left the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 45 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) looked strong early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 45 Niels Albert being marked by Sven Nys. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 45 Zdenek Stybar has been riding brilliantly lately. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 45 Niels Albert came in alone for the victory in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 45 Zdenek Stybar and Telenet - Fidea had a lot to be happy about today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 45 Niels Albert at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 45 Klaas Vantornout leading the race up the big run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 45 Sven Nys racing in 4th place on the run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 45 Sven Nys chasing Albert on a steep climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 45 World Champion Niels Albert riding some S-turns. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 45 Marco Aurelio Fontana riding mid-pack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 45 Danish champion Joachim Parbo (Leopard Cycles) rode a strong race today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 45 Ageless Erwin Vervecken was fast again today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 45 Sven Nys was not able to stay with Albert on a loose climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) riding a loose climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 45 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) rode brilliantly to 8th place today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 45 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb) descending. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 45 Francis Mourey descending a steep pitch. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 45 American champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) descending. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 45 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) slipped from his early position. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 45 Jaochim Parbo (Denmark) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 45 Zdenek Stybar is crowned World Cup winner for 2010. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 45 Jonathan Page smiles as he crosses the line in 8th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 45 Paul Oldham (Great Britain) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 45 Fabio Ursi (Italy) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 45 Laurent Colombatto (France) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 45 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 45 World Cup leader Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 45 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) catches his balance on the steep run-up in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 45 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 45 Jody Crawforth (Great Britain) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 45 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) finished 13th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 45 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) bundles up after a hard-fought race in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 45 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) had a rough race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 45 Sven Nys started strong, but faded back to the group wtih Vervecken and Page. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 43 of 45 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) is coming into form just in time for Worlds. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 44 of 45 Martin Bina (Czech Republic) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 45 of 45 Luca Damiani (Italy) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) soloed to victory in the last round of the World Cup in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. Despite his rib injury the Belgian was able to hold off Telenet-Fidea teammates Zdenek Stybar and Kevin Pauwels on the slippery course. The second place finish for Stybar - not contested by teammate Pauwels - was enough to finish four points ahead of Albert in the overall classification of the World Cup.

Albert had a terrible start and ended up riding in the pinball game in the middle of the bunch, together with US champion Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com). The world champion recovered well and started moving up towards a lead group of six riders that featured Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar, Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank), Erwin Vervecken (Baboco-Revor) and a surprisingly strong Jonathan Page (Planet Bike).

During the fourth lap Albert joined the leaders where Nys and Stybar were setting the pace. Albert then powered to the lead and never eased off. Only Nys was able to keep up with the world champion but one lap later Nys clearly blew his engine and the Belgian champion opted to let Albert ride away. "I did what I could but it wasn't possible to go any faster," Nys told Sporza after the race.

Albert was eventually brought back but one lap later he accelerated again and this time got away with Stybar, the World Cup leader, and his Belgian teammate Pauwels. If Albert won the race Stybar needed to finish second to defend his World Cup lead and the presence of Stybar's teammate Pauwels was the ideal scenario for the Czech champion.

During the last lap Stybar and Albert dueled at the head of the race, hitting corners shoulder-to-shoulder. A minor mistake from Stybar was enough for Albert to create the decisive gap and grab his fourth World Cup win of the season. After the race Albert explained that he was able to start the race without stress. "After Roubaix I was disappointed on how I lost the World Cup. I enjoyed the training week in Spain and had no stress entering this race. I went full gas all race long because I wanted to have good sensations after this race," Albert told Sporza.

Crossing the finish line in second place, Stybar raised his hands in the air, too, as he was certain of the overall win in the World Cup. The Czech champion thanked his teammate Pauwels for his presence and help in front, which allowed Stybar to grab the World Cup title. "It was a really hard race for me but I'm really glad I could keep the jersey. I made a lot of mistakes but had to finish second if Albert won; Pauwels will receive a bottle of champagne," Stybar told Sporza.

Behind the top-three, Klaas Vantornout added another strong performance to his long list by finishing fourth, 42 seconds behind Albert. A group of four riders battled for fifth place with Nys besting Vervecken, De Knegt and Page.

All other US and UK-riders fell far off the top-10. US champion Timothy Johnson finished 32nd while his teammates Jamey Driscoll and Jeremy Powers crossed the line in 40th and 51st place. Troy Wells and Ryan Trebon had a terrible start and neither finished the race. UK riders Jody Crawforth, Ian Field and Paul Oldham finished 45th, 48th and 49th.