Dutch riders continued their season-long domination of junior men's cyclo-cross World Cup racing on Sunday. At the legendary track in Roubaix, David Van Der Poel grabbed his first World Cup win of the season ahead of local hero and Frenchman Emilien Viennet and World Cup leader Gert-Jan Bosman, also of The Netherlands.

After the start on the track, many riders were able to move up from behind, causing World Cup leader Bosman to get boxed in. "I was in a good position, but then a wave moved past us, and there was nothing I could do. From then on, I had to try to find a way up," Bosman said to Cyclingnews.

In front, The Netherlands' Mike Teunissen led the early part of the race ahead of the French trio of Viennet, David Menut and Juan Alaphilippe. During the second lap, Teunissen was caught, and his compatriot Van Der Poel created a small gap in front of Teunissen and the rest of the field.

Viennet explained that he wasn't there when Van Der Poel launched his winning attack. "I was in a second group, and by the time I reached the front Van Der Poel was already gone. I got better throughout the race, and in the last lap, I attacked on a technical section, which allowed me to drop Bosman."

"I wouldn't say Van Der Poel was stronger, but the way the race developed allowed him to win," said Viennet. "With this result in my pocket, I'm confident that I can do well at the World Championships," Viennet said to Cyclingnews.

A chase group lead by Viennet included only two other Dutchmen, Bosman and Teunissen. The latter finally lost contact with Viennet and Bosman during the fourth lap.

Although Van Der Poel never managed to extend his lead up to more than 15 seconds, it proved to be enough for the win on Sunday morning in Roubaix. A key factor in Van Der Poel's success was the presence of fellow Dutchman Bosman in the first chase group. "It was a tricky situation for me. He's a teammate, but also my closest rival for the World Cup. I think I did a good job by joining the French rider," Bosman said.

In the final lap, Bosman was unable to keep up with Viennet and thus he lost 15 World Cup overall points on Van Der Poel. With one round remaining, Bosman continues to lead the World Cup standings with 177 points, only 14 more than Van Der Poel. Viennet and Michiel Van Der Heijden now share third place with 130 points each.

The battle will be decided in Hoogerheide next weekend.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:42:59
2Emilien Viennet (France)0:00:08
3Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)0:00:17
4Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:23
5Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)0:00:26
6Julian Alaphilippe (France)
7Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:44
8Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)0:00:50
9Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:57
10Tim Merlier (Belgium)0:01:00
11Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
12Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:01:26
13David Menut (France)0:01:47
14Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
15Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:01:57
16Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:02:01
17Clément Lebras (France)0:02:07
18Jens Adams (Belgium)0:02:12
19Anthonin Didier (France)0:02:16
20Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:02:32
21Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)0:02:40
22Bart De Vocht (Belgium)0:02:44
23Julian Levasseur (France)0:02:45
24Rudy Lorenzon (Italy)0:02:46
25Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)0:02:59
26Bastien Duculty (France)0:03:01
27Kévin Bouvard (France)0:03:35
28Lukas Müller (Switzerland)0:03:43
29Vincent Louiche (France)0:03:45
30Jannick Geisler (Germany)0:04:07
31Janusz Lessnau (Poland)
32Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:04:21
33Clément Venturini (France)0:04:27
34Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:04:30
35Lex Reichling (Luxembourg)0:04:32
36Alexis Caresmel (France)0:04:33
37Cody Kaiser (United States Of America)0:05:11
38Benjamin Gelabert (France)0:05:16
39Pietro Santini (Italy)0:05:57
40Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)0:06:01
41Dylan Page (Switzerland)0:07:23
42Scott Thiltges (Luxembourg)0:07:35
43Marcin Malewicz (Poland)0:08:09
44Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg)0:08:21
-2lapsJaroslav Chalas (Slovakia)
DNFTobias Deprie (Germany)
DNFLukas Gebrlin (Slovakia)
DNSBob Jungels (Luxembourg)

Junior men world cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)177pts
2David Van Der Poel (Ned)163
3Emilien Viennet (Fra)130
4Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)130
5Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)125
6Mike Teunissen (Ned)117
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel)116
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)90
9Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)87
10Matej Lasak (Cze)86
11Jens Adams (Bel)82
12Tomas Paprstka (Cze)80
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)78
14David Menut (Fra)74
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned)67
16Michael Boros (Cze)65
17Tim Merlier (Bel)62
18Vojtech Nipl (Cze)60
19Bart De Vocht (Bel)59
20Radek Polnicky (Cze)54
21Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)41
22Frederik Geerts (Bel)34
23Lukas Müller (Swi)34
24Rudy Lorenzon (Ita)34
25Andrea Righettini (Ita)29
26Diether Sweeck (Bel)28
27Michael Casagrande (Ita)16
28Joeri Hofman (Bel)15
29Clément Lebras (Fra)14
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel)14
31Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)13
32Lars Forster (Swi)13
33Anthonin Didier (Fra)12
34Yannick Eckmann (Ger)12
35Floris De Tier (Bel)10
36Julian Levasseur (Fra)8
37Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)7
38Bastien Duculty (Fra)5
39Dries Heylen (Bel)5
40Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)5
41Kévin Bouvard (Fra)4
42Clément Venturini (Fra)4
43Jakub Skala (Cze)4
44Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)3
45Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)3
46Jannick Geisler (Ger)3
47Julian Lehmann (Ger)3
48Vincent Louiche (Fra)2
49Enrico Scapolan (Ita)2
50Luca Guerrini (Ita)1

 

