Image 1 of 11

Katie Compton takes the win in Hoogerheide.

Katie Compton takes the win in Hoogerheide.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 11

The women's podium in Hoogerheide: Hanka Kupfernagel, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos

The women's podium in Hoogerheide: Hanka Kupfernagel, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Katie Compton claimed another World Cup win in Hoogerheide

Katie Compton claimed another World Cup win in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Marianne Vos rounded out the podium

Marianne Vos rounded out the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

World Champion Marianne Vos

World Champion Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Sanne Van Paassen held onto the overall World Cup win

Sanne Van Paassen held onto the overall World Cup win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Sanne Van Paassen is the World Cup winner for 2010-2011.

Sanne Van Paassen is the World Cup winner for 2010-2011.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 11

Hanka Kupfernagel and Marianne Vos in action.

Hanka Kupfernagel and Marianne Vos in action.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 11

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 11

Marianne Vos crosses the finish line.

Marianne Vos crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 11

Katie Compton on the podium with Hanka Kupfernagel and Marianne Vos.

Katie Compton on the podium with Hanka Kupfernagel and Marianne Vos.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

US champion Katie Compton (Planetbike) captured her fifth World Cup win of the season in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands. One week ahead of the world championships Compton gave the opposition a blow by accelerating away halfway the race. The overall win in the World Cup went to Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash), as Compton skipped two World Cup rounds.

Despite missing out on the overall win, Compton was pleased with her result on Sunday afternoon. “I didn't have a good start and early on my timing was off. For some reason I'm getting good at relaxing during the race and choosing to go when I want to go. Once alone in front I felt good although I made some mistakes during the last lap,” Compton told Cyclingnews.

While Compton was still struggling to get the right sensations on the bike, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wasn't wasting time in front. Vos powered away on the muddy course with Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) showing top form as she quickly took over the lead from the world champion. The duo was marked first by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) and then also by Compton and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus). Another acceleration from Vos and Kupfernagel put the rest of the group in difficulty. Van Paassen and Cant quickly lost ground while Compton remained a short distance behind the two leaders during the second lap. Soon after tackling the start-finish line, Compton bridged back up to the two leaders and a little later she even took the lead. Behind her, Kupfernagel struggled on a slippery corner and the German champion rode into the fences. It offered Compton a small gap which she quickly developed into a lead of ten seconds.

It took a while before Vos got past Kupfernagel, but then the world champion opened up the gas in an effort to get back to the US champion. “When Compton accelerated I was in the clinch with Hanka. Eventually I tried to close the gap on Katie but I quickly found out that I was at my limit. I felt good though,” Vos said.

By showing great technical skills in the muddy sections, Compton was able to open up the gap towards a comfortable 20 seconds with only one lap remaining. Kupfernagel bridged back up to Vos and the two would focus on second place rather than the win in Hoogerheide. Meanwhile, Compton rode on to her first win in Hoogerheide, despite making some mistakes in the final lap. “I hit a rut wrong, went wide and hit a barrier which probably explained why I lost five seconds,” Compton said.

Kupfernagel went on to drop Vos on the final lap and powered towards a morale-boosting second place one week ahead of the world championships on home soil. “I had a very strong day. I think Vos got a mental knock when I caught back up to her and that's probably why she couldn't follow me,” Kupfernagel said.

Nevertheless, Vos climbed from seventh to third place in the overall classification of the World Cup. “I'm surprised that I feature on the podium despite skipping the first three World Cup rounds,” Vos said.

Almost a minute behind winner Compton, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Sanne Van Paassen were battling for the remaining places in the top 5. A late crash from Nash decided the positions. In finishing fourth Van Paassen, maintained ten of her pre-race 30-point margin. “I'm very proud to win the World Cup but today I wasn't feeling great and I'm still feeling a bit sick,” Van Paassen said, referring to the illness that she has struggled with since the national championships two weeks ago. “I hope next week will be better.”

Nash quickly left the finish area as she was feeling nauseous. The US-based Nash flew across the pond only two days ago and said before the race that she hadn't slept a lot the night before. Cant, Ferrand-Prevot, Helen Wyman (Kona), Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl) and Sabine Spitz (Central Pro Team) claimed the remaining top 10 placings.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:40:59
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:00:18
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:31
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:00:51
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:01:01
6Sanne Cant (Bel)0:01:14
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:18
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:01:37
9Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:01:51
10Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team0:02:02
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:02:06
12Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized0:02:10
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:02:12
14Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:02:15
15Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:02:24
16Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:36
17Caroline Mani (Fra)0:02:53
18Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:03:02
19Reza Hormes (Ned)0:03:04
20Nikki Harris (GBr)0:03:12
21Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:03:30
22Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:03:49
23Martina Zwick (Ger)0:04:13
24Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:04:25
25Susan Butler (USA)0:04:26
26Natasha Elliott (Can)
27Nancy Bober (Bel)0:04:43
28Gabriella Day (GBr)0:04:50
29Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
30Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:05:06
31Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:05:15
32Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:05:34
33Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:06:03
34Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:06:12
35Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:06:16
36Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:06:17
37Gertie Willems (Bel)0:06:21
38Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:06:24
39Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:06:26
40Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:06:31
41Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:06:34
42Lana Verberne (Ned)0:06:41
43Elke Riedl (Aut)0:06:47
44Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:06:48
45Katrien Aerts (Bel)0:06:51
46Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:07:27
47Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:08:09

Final World Cup standings
1Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash310pts
2Katherine Compton (USA)300
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit205
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus203
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team198
6Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl190
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)187
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team187
9Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team170
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona166
11Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl161
12Caroline Mani (Fra)140
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)136
14Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)117
15Linda van Rijen (Ned)114
16Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC114
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash111
18Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team105
19Arenda Grimberg (Ned)100
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)67
21Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER64
22Ellen Van Loy (Bel)62
23Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl61
24Amy Dombroski (USA)56
25Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru54
26Martina Zwick (Ger)47
27Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)39
28Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team38
29Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)37
30Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team35
31Katrin Leumann (Swi)30
32Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)24
33Jana Kyptova (Cze)22
34Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized19
35Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy18
36Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team16
37Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)12
38Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles11
39Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)10
40Daniela Bresciani (Ita)9
41Gertie Willems (Bel)7
42Bénédicte Herve (Fra)6
43Camille Darcel (Fra)5
44Helena van Leijen (Ned)5
45Aurélia Dupont (Fra)4
46Nikoline Hansen (Den)3
47Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK3
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion2
49Dorota Warczyk (Pol)2
50Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team1
51Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti1

