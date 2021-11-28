Trending

Iserbyt takes victory at Besançon World Cup

By

Belgian beats Aerts and Ronhaar for 12th victory of the season

Image 1 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal wins World Cup in Besancon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A muddy day in Besancon, and Eli Iserbyt took advantage of conditions for the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions crosses the finishing line in second place during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Toon Aerts finished second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 A general view of the peloton competing during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Riders on early lap along climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 A general view of the peloton competing during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Besancon World Cup was round eight (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Toon Aerts in the lead on penultimate lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 A general view of the peloton competing during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World Cup Besancon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 LR Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal and Ryan Kamp of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal compete during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammates on course Laurens Sweeck followed by Ryan Kamp (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 9

BESANCON FRANCE NOVEMBER 28 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 6th Besanon UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on November 28 2021 in Besancon France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Toon Aerts had some slips, and a fall, in the muddy corners on the final lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his dominance of the cyclo-cross World Cup after winning a race-long battle against Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions). 

A penultimate lap crash for Aerts after putting his rival under pressure gave Iserbyt the slender advantage he required to take victory. 

Despite sliding down a steep descent and dropping his chain on the last lap, Iserbyt had enough of an advantage to hold on for the win. 

Under-23 world champion Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) celebrated his first elite podium finishing third after a battle with Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 1:03:47
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:10
3Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:44
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:57
5Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:19
6Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:21
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:02:27
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:31
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:40
10Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:42
11Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:02:43
12Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:44
13Lander Loockx (Bel) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:02:53
14Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:57
15Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:03:03
16Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:03:14
17Loris Rouiller (Swi) Alpecin - Fenix 0:03:45
18Joshua Dubau (Fra) 0:04:24
19Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:27
20David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:04:32
21Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:35
22Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:04:40
23Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:04:47
24Tony Periou (Fra) Team S1neo Loudeac 0:04:51
25Antoine Huby (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:05:27
26Martin Groslambert (Fra) Team S1neo Loudeac 0:05:48
27Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:06:08
28Yan Gras (Fra) Team Podiocom CC 0:06:23
29Clement Alleno (Fra) 0:06:38
30Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Iko - Crelan 0:06:44
31Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:07:13
32Rémi Lelandais (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:07:33
33Gilles Mottiez (Swi) Cross Team Legendre 0:07:49
34Lubomír Petruš (Cze) 0:08:00
35Gosse van der Meer (Ned) 0:08:11
36Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes 0:08:21
37Lucas Dubau (Fra) 0:08:43
38Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
39Timothé Gabriel (Fra)
40Gabriel Fede (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
41Noé Castille (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
43Matteo Oppizzi (Swi)
44Pascal Tömke (Ger) Team Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen
45Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
46Hannes Jeker (Swi)
47Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
48Philippe Mancinelli (Ita) Cycling Cafe Racing Team
49Samuele Leone (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
50Sebastian Roman Rakos (Chi)
