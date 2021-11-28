Iserbyt takes victory at Besançon World Cup
By Ben Goddard
Belgian beats Aerts and Ronhaar for 12th victory of the season
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his dominance of the cyclo-cross World Cup after winning a race-long battle against Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions).
A penultimate lap crash for Aerts after putting his rival under pressure gave Iserbyt the slender advantage he required to take victory.
Despite sliding down a steep descent and dropping his chain on the last lap, Iserbyt had enough of an advantage to hold on for the win.
Under-23 world champion Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) celebrated his first elite podium finishing third after a battle with Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|1:03:47
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:10
|3
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:44
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:57
|5
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:02:21
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:02:27
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:31
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:02:40
|10
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:42
|11
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:02:43
|12
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:44
|13
|Lander Loockx (Bel) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:02:53
|14
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:57
|15
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:03:03
|16
|Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:03:14
|17
|Loris Rouiller (Swi) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:03:45
|18
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:04:24
|19
|Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:04:27
|20
|David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:04:32
|21
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:04:35
|22
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
|0:04:40
|23
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|0:04:47
|24
|Tony Periou (Fra) Team S1neo Loudeac
|0:04:51
|25
|Antoine Huby (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:05:27
|26
|Martin Groslambert (Fra) Team S1neo Loudeac
|0:05:48
|27
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:06:08
|28
|Yan Gras (Fra) Team Podiocom CC
|0:06:23
|29
|Clement Alleno (Fra)
|0:06:38
|30
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Iko - Crelan
|0:06:44
|31
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:07:13
|32
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:07:33
|33
|Gilles Mottiez (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
|0:07:49
|34
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze)
|0:08:00
|35
|Gosse van der Meer (Ned)
|0:08:11
|36
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
|0:08:21
|37
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:08:43
|38
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
|39
|Timothé Gabriel (Fra)
|40
|Gabriel Fede (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
|41
|Noé Castille (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|42
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
|43
|Matteo Oppizzi (Swi)
|44
|Pascal Tömke (Ger) Team Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen
|45
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
|46
|Hannes Jeker (Swi)
|47
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
|48
|Philippe Mancinelli (Ita) Cycling Cafe Racing Team
|49
|Samuele Leone (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
|50
|Sebastian Roman Rakos (Chi)
