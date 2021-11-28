Iserbyt takes victory at Besançon World Cup

Image 1 of 9 Eli Iserbyt of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal wins World Cup in Besancon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 9 A muddy day in Besancon, and Eli Iserbyt took advantage of conditions for the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Toon Aerts finished second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 9 Riders on early lap along climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 9 Besancon World Cup was round eight (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 9 Toon Aerts in the lead on penultimate lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 9 World Cup Besancon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 9 Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammates on course Laurens Sweeck followed by Ryan Kamp (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 9 Toon Aerts had some slips, and a fall, in the muddy corners on the final lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his dominance of the cyclo-cross World Cup after winning a race-long battle against Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions).

A penultimate lap crash for Aerts after putting his rival under pressure gave Iserbyt the slender advantage he required to take victory.

Despite sliding down a steep descent and dropping his chain on the last lap, Iserbyt had enough of an advantage to hold on for the win.

Under-23 world champion Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) celebrated his first elite podium finishing third after a battle with Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).