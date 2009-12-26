Image 1 of 42 World Cup winner Kevin Pauwels (Telnet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telnet Fidea) takes the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 42 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) kept the overall lead in the World Cup after the Zolder round. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 42 World Cup round winner Kevin Pauwels (Telnet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telnet Fidea) stood atop the all-Belgian podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 42 Elite men's podium: Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus), Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 42 Elite men's podium: Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus), Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 42 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) with UCI Cyclo-cross coordinator Peter Van Den Abbeele (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 42 Fans watch Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) whiz past. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 42 Czech Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea) sticks to the worn in track. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) rides to a win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 42 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) pushes through the pain. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 42 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) made the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 42 American Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) looked a little muddy. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 42 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) raced to 21st place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 17 of 42 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 18 of 42 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 19 of 42 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 20 of 42 Czech Martin Zlamalik (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 21 of 42 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 22 of 42 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 23 of 42 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 24 of 42 Petr Dlask (Telenet - FIdea Cycling Team) finesses his way around a corner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 The elite men's podium (l-r): Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus, 2nd); Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team, 1st); Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago, 3rd). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 42 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) on the podium's highest step. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Italian champion Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) handles a trickly descent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 Belgium's Erwin Vervecken en route to a 15th place finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Race winner Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) rounds a corner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) crests a muddy climb in Zolder. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) finished third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) soloed to victory in the Zolder round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) in the race lead at Zolder. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) celebrates his victory in Zolder. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 42 Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) broke through the cyclo-cross dominance of the triumverate of Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) and Zydenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) on Saturday with a win at the World Cup in Zolder. The venue was the same as when he became the junior World Champion in 2002. On a fast course up and around the Terlaemen car race track, the timid 25-year-old Belgian grabbed his second elite career victory after taking the initiative early on.

Pauwels ended up leading the race with two Rabobank men and World Champion Albert, and then started a four-lap solo attack during which he held off Albert. The latter still had a good day when considering the World Cup standings; co-leader Stybar dropped 20 points after finishing sixth.

The winner handed the victory flowers to his grandmother before talking about his success. "I'm very happy. It's my second victory with the pros, and the fact that it is a World Cup puts it a level above my victory in Overijse last year," Pauwels said.

"I got away well with [Bart] Aernouts and [Gerben] De Knegt and rode tempo, but suddenly Albert was there. On a technical section I shook him off. I suffered a lot. It was the longest cyclo-cross I've ridden in my life," Pauwels said after grabbing the victory in the one-hour race.

The Belgian didn't plan to rest on his laurels and is now targeting the Belgian National Championships in Oostmalle. "The champagne will be for after the season."

The decisive moment in the race came during the sixth lap with a crash from Nys. At that moment, Pauwels was leading the race together with De Knegt and Aernouts. Albert took the initiative in the chase group and was closing the 16-second gap together with Stybar and Nys.

When Nys crashed on a tricky drop, he held up Stybar and thus allowed Albert to get rid of his World Cup series rival. Albert bridged up to the leaders while Nys and Stybar were caught behind other chasers. Though Albert made it to the front, he didn't stay there for long since Pauwels quickly attacked.

"I needed half a lap to recover, but I didn't have time to do that since Pauwels accelerated right away. The gap remained the same for a while but I couldn't close it down," Albert said.

Looking back at Nys' crash, Stybar didn't want to blame the Belgian champion, even though Nys then opted to sit back and recover before grabbing third place after finding his legs again in the last lap. "That's cross," Stybar concluded. "When Sven crashed, I knew it was over. I was having a bad day but from then on mentally it was over, too.

"I was riding my own race, and it was Nys' right to sit on the wheels half the race, saving energy. It's not the end of the world. I lost some points for the World Cup, but it is still possible [to win the overall]," Stybar said.

Nys explained that he needed time to weigh his chances after his crash, yo-yo-ing between easing off and saving energy for tomorrow's race in Diegem. "I crashed on my right knee, and it hurt a lot. I thought about tomorrow and the [Superprestige] lead I'm defending over there. During the last lap, I was able to move from 10th to third position, so it's confirmed that my form is alright. Now I have to wait and see how my knee will react to the crash," Nys said.

The Belgian champion was surprised to see that Pauwels was able to hold off Albert in Zolder. "Before and even during the race, I was convinced that this was Albert's course, given it's a power course good for clocking steady lap times. It's a major surprise to me, and it will stick in my mind. Pauwels showed that beating Albert on a course like this is possible," Nys said.

Albert wasn't as impressed with his defeat as Nys was. "Only Pauwels finished ahead of me. All the others were dropped quite easily," Albert said. "Kevin will not blame me for saying that he isn't there all the time. Last week he finished 32nd in Kalmthout," Albert said.

Pauwels' win today made up for that poor showing - at least in his own mind. "I don't know why I was so bad over there; this time I wasn't sliding away that much," Pauwels said. The quiet Belgian will soon forget about Kalmthout as he cherishes his breakthrough performance in Zolder.

The penultimate round of the World Cup will happen in Roubaix, France, on January 17.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1:04:30 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:22 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:33 4 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:38 5 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:43 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:44 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 0:00:47 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 0:00:49 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:58 11 Martin Bina (Cze) 0:01:04 12 Christian Heule (Swi) 0:01:12 13 Thijs Al (Ned) 0:01:18 14 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:01:28 15 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 0:01:53 16 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:55 17 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:20 18 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) 19 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 0:02:25 20 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 21 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:42 22 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 0:02:48 23 David Derepas (Fra) 0:02:49 24 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Continental Team Differdange 0:02:57 25 James Driscoll (USA) Rock Racing 0:03:19 26 Mariusz Gil (Pol) 0:03:31 27 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 0:03:33 28 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:03:37 29 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 0:03:47 31 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) 0:03:49 32 Troy Wells (USA) 0:03:50 33 Wilant Van Gils (Ned) 0:03:51 34 Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita / Sutter Home Pb Cooking Light 0:03:52 35 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 0:03:57 36 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) 0:04:00 37 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:04:06 38 Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) 0:04:16 39 Ian Field (GBr) 0:04:53 40 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 0:05:00 41 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:05:03 42 Robert Glajza (Svk) 0:05:06 43 Joachim Parbo (Den) 0:05:10 44 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 0:05:14 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:16 46 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) 0:05:31 47 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 0:05:33 48 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) 0:05:41 49 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:05:45 50 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:51 51 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 0:06:16 52 Marco Ponta (Ita) 0:06:19 53 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 0:06:24 54 Martin Haring (Svk) 55 Ivar Hartogs (Ned) 0:07:15 56 Brian Matter (USA) 0:07:50 -2laps Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team -3laps Osmond Bakker (Can) -6laps Masashi Matsui (Jpn) -6laps Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl) -6laps Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl) DNF Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team DNF Justin Lindine (USA) DNF Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team DNF Fabio Ursi (Ita)