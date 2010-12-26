Image 1 of 5 Lars Forster (Switzerland) on the podium in Zolder. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 5 Lars Forster (Switzerland) finished ahead of Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) and Stan Godrie (Netherlands). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Lars Forster (Switzerland) wins the junior race. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) was best of the rest. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 5 Stan Godrie (Netherlands) took third. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Swiss rider Lars Forster dealt best with the snow and ice in Zolder to claim his first World Cup victory. During the third round of the World Cup, no Belgians featured on the podium and the exceptional course conditions might have had a hand in ensuring that. Forster didn't need much to time to show how much he enjoyed the snow around the car circuit. He distanced the rest of the field on the second lap and then quickly built up a lead of half a minute on the rest of the field.

Forster kept his composure until the end of the race and won ahead of Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) who was best of the rest ahead of early race leader Stan Godrie (The Netherlands). World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck lost the sprint for the remaining podium spots. Sweeck struggled during the first two laps but fought his way back to the top five, and he remains in the lead of the World Cup. Forster jumps from fourth to second place, 30 points behind Laurens Sweeck. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) and Diether Sweeck (Belgium) lost a spot and are now third and fourth overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Forster (Switzerland) 0:41:53 2 Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic) 0:00:30 3 Stan Godrie (Netherlands) 0:00:33 4 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) 0:00:34 5 Jakub Skala (Czech Republic) 0:00:39 6 Tomas Medek (Czech Republic) 0:00:42 7 Jaap De Man (Netherlands) 0:00:58 8 Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) 0:01:03 9 Diether Sweeck (Belgium) 0:01:06 10 Fabien Doubey (France) 0:01:07 11 Clément Venturini (France) 0:01:08 12 Daniel Peeters (Belgium) 13 Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic) 0:02:10 14 Quentin Jauregui (France) 0:02:19 15 Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) 0:02:25 16 Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium) 0:02:33 17 Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) 0:02:39 18 Douwe Verberne (Netherlands) 0:02:42 19 Daan Soete (Belgium) 0:02:43 20 Yannick Eckmann (Germany) 0:02:46 21 Toon Aerts (Belgium) 0:03:19 22 Federico Zurlo (Italy) 0:03:24 23 Maxim Panis (Belgium) 0:03:30 24 Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic) 0:03:39 25 Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium) 0:04:01 26 Julian Lehmann (Germany) 27 Kévin Bouvard (France) 0:04:21 28 Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium) 0:04:30 29 Andrew Dillman (United States Of America) 0:04:32 30 Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands) 0:04:48 31 Bjorn Fox (United States Of America) 0:04:56 32 Steffen Müller (Germany) 0:05:04 33 Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands) 0:05:05 34 Karl Hoppner (Canada) 0:05:06 35 Jorn Claes (Belgium) 36 Jan Brezna (Czech Republic) 0:05:08 37 Jeff Bahnson (United States Of America) 0:05:09 38 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) 0:05:27 39 Kevin Suarez (Spain) 0:05:59 40 Yannick Gruner (Germany) 0:06:32 41 Zane Godby (United States Of America) 0:06:45 42 Enrico Scapolan (Italy) 0:06:54 43 Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark) 0:06:55 -1lap Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia) -1lap Gunnar Bergey (United States Of America) -1lap Cypress Gorry (United States Of America) DNF Viliam Bodis (Slovakia) DNF Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) DNF Silvio Herklotz (Germany) DNS Martin Smykal (Slovakia)