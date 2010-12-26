Trending

Forster excels in the snow

Swiss top of the class in Zolder

Image 1 of 5

Lars Forster (Switzerland) on the podium in Zolder.

Lars Forster (Switzerland) on the podium in Zolder.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 5

Lars Forster (Switzerland) finished ahead of Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) and Stan Godrie (Netherlands).

Lars Forster (Switzerland) finished ahead of Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) and Stan Godrie (Netherlands).
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 5

Lars Forster (Switzerland) wins the junior race.

Lars Forster (Switzerland) wins the junior race.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 5

Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) was best of the rest.

Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) was best of the rest.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 5

Stan Godrie (Netherlands) took third.

Stan Godrie (Netherlands) took third.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Swiss rider Lars Forster dealt best with the snow and ice in Zolder to claim his first World Cup victory. During the third round of the World Cup, no Belgians featured on the podium and the exceptional course conditions might have had a hand in ensuring that. Forster didn't need much to time to show how much he enjoyed the snow around the car circuit. He distanced the rest of the field on the second lap and then quickly built up a lead of half a minute on the rest of the field.

Forster kept his composure until the end of the race and won ahead of Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) who was best of the rest ahead of early race leader Stan Godrie (The Netherlands). World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck lost the sprint for the remaining podium spots. Sweeck struggled during the first two laps but fought his way back to the top five, and he remains in the lead of the World Cup. Forster jumps from fourth to second place, 30 points behind Laurens Sweeck. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) and Diether Sweeck (Belgium) lost a spot and are now third and fourth overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:41:53
2Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:00:30
3Stan Godrie (Netherlands)0:00:33
4Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:34
5Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:00:39
6Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)0:00:42
7Jaap De Man (Netherlands)0:00:58
8Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)0:01:03
9Diether Sweeck (Belgium)0:01:06
10Fabien Doubey (France)0:01:07
11Clément Venturini (France)0:01:08
12Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
13Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)0:02:10
14Quentin Jauregui (France)0:02:19
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)0:02:25
16Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)0:02:33
17Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)0:02:39
18Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)0:02:42
19Daan Soete (Belgium)0:02:43
20Yannick Eckmann (Germany)0:02:46
21Toon Aerts (Belgium)0:03:19
22Federico Zurlo (Italy)0:03:24
23Maxim Panis (Belgium)0:03:30
24Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)0:03:39
25Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)0:04:01
26Julian Lehmann (Germany)
27Kévin Bouvard (France)0:04:21
28Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)0:04:30
29Andrew Dillman (United States Of America)0:04:32
30Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)0:04:48
31Bjorn Fox (United States Of America)0:04:56
32Steffen Müller (Germany)0:05:04
33Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)0:05:05
34Karl Hoppner (Canada)0:05:06
35Jorn Claes (Belgium)
36Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)0:05:08
37Jeff Bahnson (United States Of America)0:05:09
38Wout Van Aert (Belgium)0:05:27
39Kevin Suarez (Spain)0:05:59
40Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:06:32
41Zane Godby (United States Of America)0:06:45
42Enrico Scapolan (Italy)0:06:54
43Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)0:06:55
-1lapOndrej Glajza (Slovakia)
-1lapGunnar Bergey (United States Of America)
-1lapCypress Gorry (United States Of America)
DNFViliam Bodis (Slovakia)
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
DNFSilvio Herklotz (Germany)
DNSMartin Smykal (Slovakia)

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)160pts
2Lars Forster (Switzerland)130
3Daniel Peeters (Belgium)119
4Diether Sweeck (Belgium)114
5Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)78
6Clément Venturini (France)77
7Stan Godrie (Netherlands)73
8Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)71
9Yannick Eckmann (Germany)67
10Jaap De Man (Netherlands)66
11Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)61
12Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)61
13Quentin Jauregui (France)61
14Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)58
15Fabien Doubey (France)56
16Federico Zurlo (Italy)41
17Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)40
18Silvio Herklotz (Germany)38
19Daan Soete (Belgium)35
20Kévin Bouvard (France)34
21Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)34
22Toon Aerts (Belgium)32
23Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)30
24Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)28
25Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)23
26Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)21
27Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)18
28Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)14
29Maxim Panis (Belgium)14
30Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)14
31Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)12
32Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)7
33Jorn Claes (Belgium)7
34Julian Lehmann (Germany)5
35Kevin Ledanois (France)3
36Andrew Dillman (United States Of America)2
37Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)2
38Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)2
39Wojciech Malec (Poland)1
40Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)1

Latest on Cyclingnews