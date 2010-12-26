Forster excels in the snow
Swiss top of the class in Zolder
Swiss rider Lars Forster dealt best with the snow and ice in Zolder to claim his first World Cup victory. During the third round of the World Cup, no Belgians featured on the podium and the exceptional course conditions might have had a hand in ensuring that. Forster didn't need much to time to show how much he enjoyed the snow around the car circuit. He distanced the rest of the field on the second lap and then quickly built up a lead of half a minute on the rest of the field.
Forster kept his composure until the end of the race and won ahead of Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic) who was best of the rest ahead of early race leader Stan Godrie (The Netherlands). World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck lost the sprint for the remaining podium spots. Sweeck struggled during the first two laps but fought his way back to the top five, and he remains in the lead of the World Cup. Forster jumps from fourth to second place, 30 points behind Laurens Sweeck. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) and Diether Sweeck (Belgium) lost a spot and are now third and fourth overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:41:53
|2
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:00:30
|3
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|0:00:33
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:34
|5
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:00:39
|6
|Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:42
|7
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|0:00:58
|8
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|0:01:03
|9
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:01:06
|10
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|0:01:07
|11
|Clément Venturini (France)
|0:01:08
|12
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|13
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|0:02:10
|14
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|0:02:19
|15
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:02:25
|16
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|0:02:33
|17
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|0:02:39
|18
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|0:02:42
|19
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:02:43
|20
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|0:02:46
|21
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|0:03:19
|22
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|0:03:24
|23
|Maxim Panis (Belgium)
|0:03:30
|24
|Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|0:03:39
|25
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|0:04:01
|26
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|27
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|0:04:21
|28
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|0:04:30
|29
|Andrew Dillman (United States Of America)
|0:04:32
|30
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|0:04:48
|31
|Bjorn Fox (United States Of America)
|0:04:56
|32
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|0:05:04
|33
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:05:05
|34
|Karl Hoppner (Canada)
|0:05:06
|35
|Jorn Claes (Belgium)
|36
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|0:05:08
|37
|Jeff Bahnson (United States Of America)
|0:05:09
|38
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|0:05:27
|39
|Kevin Suarez (Spain)
|0:05:59
|40
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:06:32
|41
|Zane Godby (United States Of America)
|0:06:45
|42
|Enrico Scapolan (Italy)
|0:06:54
|43
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|0:06:55
|-1lap
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|-1lap
|Gunnar Bergey (United States Of America)
|-1lap
|Cypress Gorry (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Viliam Bodis (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|DNS
|Martin Smykal (Slovakia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|160
|pts
|2
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|130
|3
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|119
|4
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|114
|5
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|78
|6
|Clément Venturini (France)
|77
|7
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|73
|8
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|71
|9
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|67
|10
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|66
|11
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|61
|12
|Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)
|61
|13
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|61
|14
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|58
|15
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|56
|16
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|41
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|40
|18
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|38
|19
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|35
|20
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|34
|21
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|34
|22
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|32
|23
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|30
|24
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|28
|25
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|23
|26
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|21
|27
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|18
|28
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|14
|29
|Maxim Panis (Belgium)
|14
|30
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|14
|31
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|12
|32
|Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|7
|33
|Jorn Claes (Belgium)
|7
|34
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|5
|35
|Kevin Ledanois (France)
|3
|36
|Andrew Dillman (United States Of America)
|2
|37
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|2
|38
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|2
|39
|Wojciech Malec (Poland)
|1
|40
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy