Unbeatable Compton slides to World Cup lead
US champion holds off Dutch trio
US champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) grabbed her fourth World Cup win of the season on the snow-covered course up and around the car circuit of Zolder in Belgium. Compton overtook Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) in the World Cup rankings.
“We were all struggling and there was probably a good reason why the crowds were gathering at the steep drops. I crashed a lot but the snow is forgiving. I figured the riders behind me crashed a lot, too,” Compton said.
“I'm happy with the World Cup lead even though I'm only going to keep it until the next World Cup round,” Compton said. The 32-year-old American champion will skip the next round of the World Cup in Pont-Château, France, as she heads back home to Colorado. Compton will return to Europe for the final round in Hoogerheide in the Netherlands, which will be held one week before the world championships in Sankt-Wendel, Germany.
Compton trashed the opposition right from the start and despite several crashes, nobody was able to keep up with the US national champion. Early on, Van Paassen was the first chaser, but she quickly realized she was racing for second place. “Katie Compton is very strong, but technically I think the difference wasn't big,” Van Paassen said.
At almost a minute from Compton, world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won a hard-fought battle ahead of compatriot Van Paassen. “It was a matter of staying upright. Katie has the guts to do this; she's not afraid of anything,” Vos said.
At more than two minutes from the winner, Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) won the sprint for fourth place from Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic). Sabrina Schweizer (Germany) was a surprising name in sixth position.
British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) never felt comfortable in the snow and eventually finished in 12th position, just ahead of Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes
|0:39:58
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:54
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|0:01:29
|4
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:02:10
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|6
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|0:02:28
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:02:47
|8
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:48
|9
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|0:03:07
|10
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:03:35
|11
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:52
|12
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:04:57
|13
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:20
|14
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|0:06:01
|16
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:06:30
|17
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:06:31
|18
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:07:20
|19
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:07:25
|20
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:07:36
|21
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|0:08:01
|22
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:08:20
|23
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-Renner
|0:08:53
|24
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|25
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|0:09:05
|26
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|27
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|0:09:36
|28
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|0:09:46
|-1lap
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|-1lap
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|-1lap
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|-1lap
|Helena van Leijen (Ned)
|-1lap
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|-1lap
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|-2laps
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|DNS
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|DNS
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes
|240
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|230
|3
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|190
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|148
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|147
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|135
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|126
|8
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|122
|9
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|109
|10
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|101
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|100
|12
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|98
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|96
|14
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|95
|15
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|83
|16
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|81
|17
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|76
|18
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|73
|19
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|71
|20
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|58
|21
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|51
|22
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|49
|23
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|48
|24
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-Renner
|46
|25
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|39
|26
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|29
|27
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|28
|28
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|27
|29
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team
|24
|30
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|22
|31
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|16
|32
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|15
|33
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|13
|34
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|12
|35
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|11
|36
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|10
|37
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|9
|38
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|7
|39
|Helena van Leijen (Ned)
|5
|40
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|3
|41
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg
|3
|42
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|2
|43
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti
|1
