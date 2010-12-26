Trending

Unbeatable Compton slides to World Cup lead

US champion holds off Dutch trio

Image 1 of 5

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) moves into the World Cup lead.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) moves into the World Cup lead.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 5

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) was a worthy winner.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) was a worthy winner.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 5

Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) came home in third.

Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) came home in third.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 5

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished second on the day.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished second on the day.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 5

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) takes the win in Zolder.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) takes the win in Zolder.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

US champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) grabbed her fourth World Cup win of the season on the snow-covered course up and around the car circuit of Zolder in Belgium. Compton overtook Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) in the World Cup rankings.

“We were all struggling and there was probably a good reason why the crowds were gathering at the steep drops. I crashed a lot but the snow is forgiving. I figured the riders behind me crashed a lot, too,” Compton said.

“I'm happy with the World Cup lead even though I'm only going to keep it until the next World Cup round,” Compton said. The 32-year-old American champion will skip the next round of the World Cup in Pont-Château, France, as she heads back home to Colorado. Compton will return to Europe for the final round in Hoogerheide in the Netherlands, which will be held one week before the world championships in Sankt-Wendel, Germany.

Compton trashed the opposition right from the start and despite several crashes, nobody was able to keep up with the US national champion. Early on, Van Paassen was the first chaser, but she quickly realized she was racing for second place. “Katie Compton is very strong, but technically I think the difference wasn't big,” Van Paassen said.

At almost a minute from Compton, world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won a hard-fought battle ahead of compatriot Van Paassen. “It was a matter of staying upright. Katie has the guts to do this; she's not afraid of anything,” Vos said.

At more than two minutes from the winner, Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) won the sprint for fourth place from Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic). Sabrina Schweizer (Germany) was a surprising name in sixth position.

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) never felt comfortable in the snow and eventually finished in 12th position, just ahead of Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes0:39:58
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:54
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash0:01:29
4Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:02:10
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:02:11
6Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:02:28
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:02:47
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:48
9Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:03:07
10Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:03:35
11Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:52
12Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:04:57
13Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:20
14Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team0:05:41
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash0:06:01
16Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:06:30
17Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:06:31
18Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:20
19Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:07:25
20Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:07:36
21Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)0:08:01
22Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:08:20
23Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-Renner0:08:53
24Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl
25Daniela Bresciani (Ita)0:09:05
26Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:09:16
27Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:09:36
28Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:09:46
-1lapMargriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products Uck
-1lapNicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
-1lapAnne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
-1lapMartina Mikulaskova (Cze)
-1lapGertie Willems (Bel)
-1lapHelena van Leijen (Ned)
-1lapNathalie Nijns (Bel)
-1lapChristine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
-1lapJoyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
-2lapsAyako Toyooka (Jpn)
DNFMeredith Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
DNSReza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
DNSHanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes240pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash230
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl190
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team148
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus147
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team135
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona126
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope122
9Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl109
10Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)101
11Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit100
12Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens98
13Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope96
14Linda van Rijen (Ned)95
15Arenda Grimberg (Ned)83
16Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC81
17Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team76
18Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)73
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash71
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope58
21Ellen Van Loy (Bel)51
22Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl49
23Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru48
24Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-Renner46
25Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)39
26Martina Zwick (Ger)29
27Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)28
28Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team27
29Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team24
30Jana Kyptova (Cze)22
31Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team16
32Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)15
33Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team13
34Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)12
35Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles11
36Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)10
37Daniela Bresciani (Ita)9
38Gertie Willems (Bel)7
39Helena van Leijen (Ned)5
40Nikoline Hansen (Den)3
41Margriet Helena Kloppenburg3
42Dorota Warczyk (Pol)2
43Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team1
44Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti1

