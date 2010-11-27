Image 1 of 5 Vincent Baestaens (Belgium) celebrates his victory in the U23 World Cup opener at Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 5 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) in action in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Jim Aernouts (Belgium) sets the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Belgian champion Jim Aernouts ended the day in fourth place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 5 U23 men podium (l-r): Marcel Meisen (Germany), 2nd; Vincent Baestaens (Belgium), 1st; Lars van der Haar (Netherlands), 3rd (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Vincent Baestaens (Belgium) won the first round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup for the Men Under 23 riders in Koksijde, Belgium. The Belgian won a two-man sprint from Marcel Meisen (Germany). European champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) completed the podium.

In cold but sunny weather six riders separated themselves from the rest of the field early on. At halfway Vinnie Braet (Belgium) got dropped while Meisen and Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) were struggling to keep up with the pace set by Van der Haar, Baestaens and Belgian champion Jim Aernouts.

None of these three riders was able to set a pace that created definitive gaps and on the home straight the pace always dropped back.

For Meisen, that was the moment to rejoin the leaders. The German did that almost every lap until the group hit the final lap. Then the German moved up and in the difficult sand section he even took the lead. Behind him mistakes were made and suddenly it seemed Meisen would win the World Cup round.

“I choose to ride at the back of the group to save energy. During the last lap the sand section was crucial and the win was almost in the bag but then I made a mistake,” Meisen told Cyclingnews.

Baestaens caught up with Meisen before the final obstacles and in the sprint he easily powered away from the German.

“Today I was a bit lucky but I did take the race in my hands. I believed in my chances and in the finale I was able to get back to the leader on my own. The sprint wasn't fast. The one with the most left in his tank won it,” Baestaens said.

As a result Baestaens will sport the jersey of World Cup leader on home soil in Kalmthout during the second round of the Men U23 World Cup.

Results 1 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium 0:55:42 2 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany 3 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:04 4 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium 0:00:15 5 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium 0:00:39 6 Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium 0:00:47 7 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium 0:00:58 8 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:59 9 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Belgium-B 0:01:04 10 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:23 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 0:01:38 12 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France 0:01:46 13 Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland 0:01:47 14 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:53 15 Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium-B 0:02:01 16 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic 0:02:10 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy 0:02:46 18 Ole Quast (Ger) Germany 0:02:47 19 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B 20 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) France 0:02:49 21 Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium-B 0:02:51 22 Irwin Gras (Fra) France 0:02:58 23 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) France 0:03:00 24 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:18 25 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:27 26 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany 0:03:37 27 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Italy 0:03:39 28 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:03:43 29 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:49 30 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:58 31 Michael Winterberg (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:11 32 Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy 0:05:21 33 Alexandre Billon (Fra) France 0:05:34 34 Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic 0:05:35 35 Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic 0:05:39 36 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Switzerland 0:06:12 37 Théo Vimpere (Fra) France 0:06:14 38 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic 0:07:12 39 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States of America 0:07:57 40 Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany 0:08:12 41 Emilien Barben (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:20 42 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy 0:08:38 43 Dario Stauble (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:45 44 Jerome Townsend (USA) United States of America -2laps 45 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) United States of America 46 Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 47 Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) Luxembourg 48 Wojciech Herba (Pol) Poland -3laps DNF Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy DNF Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) Denmark DNF Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland DNF Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic DNF Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic