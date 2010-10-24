Trending

Stybar triumphs in Plzen

Pauwels and Albert can't match Czech

Martin Zlámalík (Sunweb - Revor) and Mariusz Gil (Baboco - Revor Cycling Team) head a chase group.

Belgian Sven Nys

Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team) en route to a 15th place finish.

Czech Petr Dlask (Telenet - Fidea) on home soil in Plzen.

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) shoulders his bike.

Italy's Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus) would finish 10th in Plzen.

Polish champion Mariusz Gil (Baboco - Revor Cycling Team)

Karel Hník (Telenet - Fidea)

Christian Heule (Champion System LBS)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) would finish 5th in the World Cup's second round.

An exhausted Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team) after his 15th place finish.

World champion and World Cup leader Zdenek Stybar had plenty of support in Plzen.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) leads teammate Zdenek Stybar.

Belgian champion Sven Nys pursues Kevin Pauwels on the fly-over.

Great Britain's Ian Field tackles a run-up.

Niels Albert, Kevin Pauwels and Zdenek Stybar were together.

Zdenek Stybar, Niels Albert and Kevin Pauwels run over the barriers.

Kevin Pauwels on his way to second place for the day.

Niels Albert rides to third.

Zdenek Stybar, Niels Albert and Kevin Pauwels

World Champion Zdenek Stybar pushes the pace.

Francis Mourey leads Sven Nys

Zdenek Stybar celebrates his win.

Zdenek Stybar rides to victory.

World Champion Zdenek Stybar enjoys a World Cup round victory.

Winner Zdenek Stybar on the top step of the podium

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) remains king in the cyclo-cross world. In his home country of the Czech Republic, Stybar totally controlled the second round of the World Cup in Plzen and took his seventh successive win of the season on a dry and fast course.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) challenged Stybar early on and he led the race with the Czech from the first lap onwards, later being joined by Stybar’s teammate Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea). The situation in front remained as such until Stybar attacked going into the penultimate lap. Albert blew up on the sloping uphill section at the finish line but teammate Pauwels stood tall. One lap later Stybar steamed through to the finish line on his own when Pauwels punctured at the front. As a result Stybar had all the time in the world to greet the home crowd when he rolled across the finish line, strengthening his lead in the World Cup.

“The section at the finish line was really tough with the headwind. I did special training for that on Friday. I suffered a lot but today it helped me. It was a pity that during the last lap my teammate punctured. Still I decided to go as hard as possible to arrive alone,” Stybar said. He explained that he didn’t want to wait for Pauwels during the final lap as finishing alone as world champion during a World Cup race in his home country was a potentially one-off opportunity.

“Today the crowd was incredible. It was the most enjoyable race for me this season. I would like to thank all fans here in Plzen,” Stybar said. Behind Stybar, Pauwels held on to his second place ahead of Albert on the fast course. A little later French champion Francis Mourey (Française des Jeux) won the sprint for fourth place from Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).

More than a minute after the winner, it was Belgium’s Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) who grabbed sixth place ahead of the impressive German youngster Philip Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team). Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Italian Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus) captured the remaining top 10 places a minute and a half down.

The early exchanges

Albert’s strong start was marked by Stybar but behind those two stars it was the unknown German Christoph Pfingsten (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) who led the rest of the pack. After the German, Nys and Dieter Vanthourenhout were the next to follow. Once Stybar took over from Albert, the two created a gap on Pfingsten who was looking for his second breath. By the end of the opening lap Stybar and Albert had seven seconds on Nys, Pfingsten, Dieter Vanthourenhout, Pauwels and Vantornout.

Stybar maintained a high rhythm and Albert struggled to keep up with the world champion. Albert didn’t crack though and eventually Stybar lowered the pace. Behind the leaders Pauwels moved forward. Belgian champion Nys joined Pauwels and during the second lap they had the two leaders in sight. Eventually Nys blew up and only Pauwels could bridge to Albert and Stybar.

On the third lap, Nys dropped back into a chase group with Mourey, Aernouts, Vantornout and later also Dieter Vanthourenhout, about twenty seconds behind the three leaders. The gap between the leaders and the first chasers kept growing throughout the fifth, sixth and seventh laps, making it clear that all three leaders would get on the podium in Plzen. A tactical game was about to unfold with team-mates Stybar and Pauwels having the best cards in their hands.

Going into the tenth of twelve laps the status quo ended when Stybar attacked on the sloping home straight. Surprisingly team-mate Pauwels was the first to react but behind him Albert’s legs blew up. The two team-mates worked together and put Albert at five seconds. Behind the top 3, Nys increased the pace and only Mourey was able to keep up with the Belgian champion. Going into the penultimate lap Albert trailed the leaders by seven seconds; Nys and Mourey followed at 37”. The situation remained the same for one lap but then Pauwels punctured and got dropped when crossing the finish line, although he would do enough to hold off Albert.

Full Results
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:05:52
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:18
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:33
4Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:41
5Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:42
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:07
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:10
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team0:01:13
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:21
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:29
11Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:56
12Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:02:04
13Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:05
14Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:02:07
15Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:08
16Marco Bianco (Ita)
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:18
18Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:02:21
19Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:02:22
20Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:26
21Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:02:32
22Nicolas Bazin (Fra)0:02:35
23Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:02:37
24Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:02:38
25Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:02:46
26Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 19090:03:04
27Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:10
28David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:03:16
29Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:18
30Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:03:24
31Ian Field (GBr)0:03:27
32Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:03:28
33Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:03:42
34Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:56
35Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:04:07
36Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:23
37Romain Villa (Fra)0:04:39
38Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:04:42
39Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:04:48
40Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:05:15
41Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:05:29
42Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:05:30
43Mik Garrigan (Can)
44Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
45Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
46Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
47Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
48David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
49Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP
50Tommy Nielsen (Den)
51Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
52Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
53Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof

World Cup standings after round 2
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team160pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team135
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus135
4Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ110
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor110
6Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet99
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus99
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team85
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus84
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor82
11Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus80
12Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team80
13Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team72
14Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team71
15Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team70
16Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team66
17Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing61
18Marco Bianco (Ita)58
19Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor56
20Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)56
21Nicolas Bazin (Fra)50
22Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS47
23Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
24Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team46
25David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor43
26Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor41
27Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus37
28Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor37
29Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike37
30Pirmin Lang (Swi)37
31Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rsv V. 190937
32Ian Field (GBr)37
33Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)35
34Fabio Ursi (Ita)33
35Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team32
36Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com31
37Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus31
38Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team30
39James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com27
40Jérome Chevallier (Fra)27
41Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor26
42Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com25
43Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team22
44Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team21
45Kenneth Hansen (Den)19
46Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb18
47Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof18
48Romain Villa (Fra)14
49Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
50Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb11
51Milan Barenyi (Svk)10
52Florian Le Corre (Fra)9
53Mik Garrigan (Can)8
54Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team7
55Marco Ponta (Ita)7
56Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica6
57Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)6
58Laurent Colombatto (Fra)4
59David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus3
60Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP2
61Tommy Nielsen (Den)1

