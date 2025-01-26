Fem van Empel misses World Cup podiums on weekend, but 'form is there' for defence of Cyclocross World title

Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Marianne Vos pulls out of Hoogerheide race with calf pain ahead of Liévin

Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) competes at the World Cup in Maasmechelen, finishing sixth
Reigning cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel had a weekend marred with crashes and incidents as she finished fourth in Hoogerheide and sixth the previous day at Maasmechelen. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider called Sunday's effort an ‘off day’.

The 22-year-old was in the podium fight at Hoogerheide before sliding out on a slippery corner and riding 53 seconds after Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) took victory, leaving Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) to take the other spots on the podium.

