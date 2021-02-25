UAE Tour stage 5 - Live coverage

Trending

The profile of stage 5 of the UAE Tour

The peloton is riding steady, aware that the mountain finish will create a hard finale.

The race is already into the spectacular rocky mountains but the stage  follows a valley route. 

We have a brave, solo breakaway attempt by AG2R rider Mathias Frank. 

Giacomo Nizzolo was with him but has dropped back to the peloton, which is at 2:40.

Before the mountain finish, the riders face a ride through the desert and over several gradual climbs. 

There are 150km left to race.

As the Cyclingnews virtual blimp takes height, the riders are on their way north from the Fujairah International Marine Club towards Jebel Jais, the highest climb in the UAE at 1491 metres.

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stager 5 of the UAE Tour.

