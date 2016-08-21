Trending

Elise Delzenne wins Trophee d'Or Feminin opener

Lotto Soudal Ladies rider moves into first leader's jersey of the race

Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:17:06
2Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:19
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:21
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:33
5Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:34
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:35
7Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japanese National Team0:00:38
8Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa - Bianchi0:00:42
9Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink0:00:50
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:51

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:17:06
2Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:19
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:21
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:33
5Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:34
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:35
7Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japanese National Team0:00:38
8Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa - Bianchi0:00:42
9Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink0:00:50
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:51

Latest on Cyclingnews