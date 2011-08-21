HTC-Highroad continues TTT domination
Teutenberg's lead extended with team win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:09:25
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:13
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|Hitec Products - Uck
|0:00:23
|5
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:31
|6
|Gauss
|0:00:32
|7
|Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:37
|8
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:44
|9
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Tibco - To The Top
|0:00:47
|11
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:49
|12
|Russia
|0:00:52
|13
|Colavita Forno D'asolo
|0:00:58
|14
|Vaiano Solaristech
|15
|Lointek
|0:00:59
|16
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:07
|17
|Bizkaia-Durango
|18
|Sengers Ladies
|0:01:21
|19
|Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:01:23
|20
|Stuttgart
|0:01:29
|21
|Team Pcw
|0:01:43
|22
|Portugal
|0:01:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:14:39
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
|4
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:17
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:23
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:29
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:41
|10
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:00:42
|13
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|15
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:45
|17
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|19
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|21
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:47
|22
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:54
|24
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:55
|26
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|27
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|28
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|29
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|30
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|32
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:57
|33
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|34
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|35
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:59
|36
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|37
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|38
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:01
|39
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|40
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
|0:01:02
|41
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|42
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russia
|43
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:08
|44
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|45
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|46
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|47
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|48
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|49
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|50
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|51
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|52
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|53
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:09
|54
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|55
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:10
|56
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|57
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:11
|58
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|59
|Marion Azam (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:13
|60
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|61
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:17
|62
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|63
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:01:22
|64
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|65
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|66
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek
|0:01:23
|67
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
|68
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|69
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Lointek
|70
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:27
|71
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:30
|72
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:31
|73
|Evelyn Arys (Bel)
|74
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:43
|75
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|0:01:45
|76
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:46
|77
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia
|0:01:49
|78
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:01:54
|79
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:02:04
|80
|Emma Marcelli (Ita)
|0:02:07
|81
|Marie Lindberg (Swe)
|82
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|83
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel)
|0:02:14
|84
|Celine Van Severen (Bel)
|0:02:16
|85
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:02:20
|86
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:36
|87
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:56
|88
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:00
|89
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:03:18
|90
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:04:49
|91
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:04:58
|92
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:05:14
|93
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:15
|94
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:41
|95
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:05:51
|96
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:06:06
|97
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:09
|98
|Annelies Dom (Bel)
|0:06:20
|99
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:06:25
|100
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
|0:06:31
|101
|Johanna Badmann (Ger)
|102
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|0:06:42
|103
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita)
|104
|Lise Müller (Swi)
|0:06:45
|105
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:15
|106
|Stéphanie Viel (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:07:22
|107
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:07:30
|108
|Magdalena Weigl (Ger)
|0:08:03
|109
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|0:08:16
|110
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:08:19
|111
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger)
|0:10:16
|112
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Portugal
|0:10:44
|113
|Anais Moniz (Por) Portugal
|0:11:07
|114
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
|0:14:26
|115
|Monica Ines Magro Santos (Por) Portugal
|0:17:16
|116
|Isabel Caetano (Por) Portugal
|0:19:48
|117
|Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:22:14
|118
|Cindy Vandermeulen (Bel)
|0:23:00
|119
|Margot Ortega (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:23:27
|120
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:23:58
|121
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:24:40
|122
|Daniela Reis (Por) Portugal
|0:24:48
|123
|Irina Coelho (Por) Portugal
|124
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:24:58
|125
|Eléonore Saraiva (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|0:25:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy