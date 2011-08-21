Trending

HTC-Highroad continues TTT domination

Teutenberg's lead extended with team win

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC Highroad Women0:09:25
Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:13
Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:22
Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4Hitec Products - Uck0:00:23
5Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:31
6Gauss0:00:32
7Garmin - Cervelo0:00:37
8Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:44
9Lotto Honda Team0:00:46
10Tibco - To The Top0:00:47
11Vienne Futuroscope0:00:49
12Russia0:00:52
13Colavita Forno D'asolo0:00:58
14Vaiano Solaristech
15Lointek0:00:59
16Alriksson Go:Green0:01:07
17Bizkaia-Durango
18Sengers Ladies0:01:21
19Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne0:01:23
20Stuttgart0:01:29
21Team Pcw0:01:43
22Portugal0:01:57

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:14:39
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:10
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
4Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:17
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:23
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:29
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:32
9Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:41
10Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
12Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:00:42
13Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
15Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:45
17Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
19Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:46
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
21Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:47
22Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:54
24Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:55
26Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
27Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
28Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:56
29Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
30Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
31Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
32Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:57
33Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
34Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
35Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:59
36Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
37Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
38Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:01
39Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
40Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia0:01:02
41Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
42Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russia
43Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:08
44Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
45Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
46Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
47Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
48Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
49Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
50Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
51Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
52Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
53Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek0:01:09
54Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
55Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:01:10
56Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
57Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:11
58Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
59Marion Azam (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:13
60Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:16
61Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:17
62Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
63Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:01:22
64Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
65Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
66Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) Lointek0:01:23
67Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
68Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
69Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Lointek
70Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:27
71Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:30
72Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:01:31
73Evelyn Arys (Bel)
74Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:01:43
75Sanne Bamelis (Bel)0:01:45
76Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:46
77Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia0:01:49
78Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:01:54
79Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:02:04
80Emma Marcelli (Ita)0:02:07
81Marie Lindberg (Swe)
82Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
83Kimberly Buyl (Bel)0:02:14
84Celine Van Severen (Bel)0:02:16
85Roxane Fournier (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:02:20
86Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:36
87Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:56
88Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:00
89Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:03:18
90Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:04:49
91Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:04:58
92Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:05:14
93Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:15
94Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo0:05:41
95Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:51
96Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:06:06
97Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:09
98Annelies Dom (Bel)0:06:20
99Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:06:25
100Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)0:06:31
101Johanna Badmann (Ger)
102Suzie Godart (Lux)0:06:42
103Azzurra D'Intino (Ita)
104Lise Müller (Swi)0:06:45
105Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:15
106Stéphanie Viel (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:07:22
107Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top0:07:30
108Magdalena Weigl (Ger)0:08:03
109Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:08:16
110Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top0:08:19
111Melanie Wotsch (Ger)0:10:16
112Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Portugal0:10:44
113Anais Moniz (Por) Portugal0:11:07
114Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia0:14:26
115Monica Ines Magro Santos (Por) Portugal0:17:16
116Isabel Caetano (Por) Portugal0:19:48
117Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green0:22:14
118Cindy Vandermeulen (Bel)0:23:00
119Margot Ortega (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:23:27
120Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:23:58
121Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:24:40
122Daniela Reis (Por) Portugal0:24:48
123Irina Coelho (Por) Portugal
124Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:24:58
125Eléonore Saraiva (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:25:11

Latest on Cyclingnews