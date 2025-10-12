Trofeo Tessile & Moda Donne: Elisa Longo Borghini soloes to victory in Oropa to take second win of the week

Marlen Reusser second, Urška Žigart third after whittling-down process on final 6.7km climb

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Tre Valli Varesine Women&amp;apos;s Race 2025 a 137km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 07, 2025 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Longo Borghini added victory on Sunday to her win at Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)
Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) climbed to a solo victory in the Trofeo Tessile & Moda Donne, claiming the win at the top of the ascent to the Santuario di Oropa.

The final, 6.7km climb saw a whittling-down process amongst the big names, with Longo Borghini going away with Marlen Reusser (Movistar) in the finale.

Reusser held on to take second at the misty summit, whilst Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) finished third as riders finished in ones and twos after the final climb broke things apart.

Sunday's race marked the first time a major women's race has featured the Oropa climb, site of an iconic Marco Pantani victory, and most recently a display from Tadej Pogačar in the Giro d'Italia.

Results

