Mallorca Challenge: Cummings wins on Mirador d'Es Colomer
MTN-Qhubeka rider beats Valverde and Formolo
Stephen Cummings got his MTN-Qhubeka career off to a flying start with victory Trofeo Andratx-Mirador d'es Colomer after a late attack on the Mirador d’Es Colomer. Cummings went clear in the final kilometre and held off a challenge from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take the win. Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) won the sprint behind to take third place.
"I'm really happy with today's victory," Cummings said. "I knew I had done a lot of good work over the winter so I'd like to thank the team for the amazing work they did and chance they gave me to focus on today's race. I was able to come back to the front right near the end and snatch the victory, so I'm really happy with the result."
It is the first win for Cummings since he claimed the overall classification at last year’s Tour Méditerranéen. The victory comes just a day after the South African team lost Andreas Stauff to a broken collarbone after the German crashed in the final three kilometres of the Trofeo Santanyi-SesSalines-Campos.
The second race of the Mallorca Challenge began by the Playa de Palma, taking the riders over three classified climbs before the last, punchy ascent towards the finish on Mirador d’Es Colomer. A total of 10 riders escaped in the opening kilometres, including Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin), Huub Duyn (Roompot), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-RGA,), Johann Van Zyl (MTN Qhubeka), Igor Merino (Burgos BH), Imanol Estévez (Murias Taldea), Nico Brungger (Roth-Skoda), Marcos Jurado (Spain) and Mark Christian (Great Britain).
Gonçalves was the first of the escapees try his hand alone, hovering up the mountains points on the Col de Claret and the Puig Major. The Caja Rural rider had been reeled back in when Greipel launched a move off the front of the bunch. The German built up an advantage of 30 seconds over the chasing riders, which included Gonçalves. Greipel’s efforts earned him the award for the most combative rider of the day.
The peloton finally caught the remnants of the break with two kilometres to go.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:56:30
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|6
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:18
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:25
|15
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:30
|16
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:34
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|18
|David Belda (Esp) Burgos BH
|0:00:38
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:45
|21
|Bjorn Thureau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:47
|22
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Bel Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|23
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:16
|26
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|27
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:24
|28
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|29
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|30
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|33
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|34
|Nico Brunger (Sui) Roth Skoda
|0:02:41
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|37
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos BH
|0:03:10
|38
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:54
|39
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Marcos Jurado (Esp) Spain
|0:05:09
|41
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:42
|42
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos BH
|0:07:25
|44
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:22
|45
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team
|49
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|50
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|51
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|53
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|54
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|57
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|59
|BRAVO Garikoitz (Esp) Murias Taldea
|60
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias Taldea
|0:08:49
|65
|Stefen Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:24
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:10:05
|67
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:41
|68
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Great Britain
|69
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|70
|Jesus del Pino (Esp) Burgos BH
|71
|Ruben Sanchez (Esp) Spain
|72
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|74
|Michael Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|78
|Jon Ander Insausti (Esp) Murias Taldea
|79
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|80
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|81
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo Rus Russia
|82
|Aleksandr Rybakov (Rus) Russia
|83
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky Ger Team Sky
|84
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|86
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|92
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|95
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|99
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:53
|103
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:55
|107
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|108
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:59
|109
|Dario Hernandez (Esp) Burgos BH
|110
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:02
|111
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo
|0:17:14
|112
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias Taldea
|114
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos BH
|116
|Unai Intziarte(Esp) Murias Taldea
|117
|Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia
|118
|Imanol Estevez (Esp) Murias Taldea
|119
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|122
|Jon S. Breivold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|123
|Oddbjorn K. Adersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|124
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|125
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|126
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth Skoda
|127
|Albert Torres (Esp) Spain
|128
|Colin Stussi (Sui) Roth Skoda
|129
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|130
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Alexander Foliferov (Rus) Russia
|132
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|134
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
|135
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:17:22
|136
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:24
|138
|Temesgen Teklehaymonot (Eri) Roth Skoda
|139
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:25
|140
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:01
|142
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:25:29
|143
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|144
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|145
|Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|146
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth Skoda
|147
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Roth Skoda
|148
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias Taldea
|149
|Sebastian Mora (Esp) Spain
