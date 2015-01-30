Trending

Mallorca Challenge: Cummings wins on Mirador d'Es Colomer

MTN-Qhubeka rider beats Valverde and Formolo

Stephen Cummings celebrates his first win for MTN-Qhubeka.

Stephen Cummings celebrates his first win for MTN-Qhubeka.
(Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto)
Stephen Cummings celebrates his first win for MTN-Qhubeka.

Stephen Cummings celebrates his first win for MTN-Qhubeka.
(Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto)
Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto)

Stephen Cummings got his MTN-Qhubeka career off to a flying start with victory Trofeo Andratx-Mirador d'es Colomer after a late attack on the Mirador d’Es Colomer. Cummings went clear in the final kilometre and held off a challenge from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take the win. Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) won the sprint behind to take third place.

"I'm really happy with today's victory," Cummings said. "I knew I had done a lot of good work over the winter so I'd like to thank the team for the amazing work they did and chance they gave me to focus on today's race. I was able to come back to the front right near the end and snatch the victory, so I'm really happy with the result."

It is the first win for Cummings since he claimed the overall classification at last year’s Tour Méditerranéen. The victory comes just a day after the South African team lost Andreas Stauff to a broken collarbone after the German crashed in the final three kilometres of the Trofeo Santanyi-SesSalines-Campos.

The second race of the Mallorca Challenge began by the Playa de Palma, taking the riders over three classified climbs before the last, punchy ascent towards the finish on Mirador d’Es Colomer. A total of 10 riders escaped in the opening kilometres, including Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin), Huub Duyn (Roompot), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-RGA,), Johann Van Zyl (MTN Qhubeka), Igor Merino (Burgos BH), Imanol Estévez (Murias Taldea), Nico Brungger (Roth-Skoda), Marcos Jurado (Spain) and Mark Christian (Great Britain).

Gonçalves was the first of the escapees try his hand alone, hovering up the mountains points on the Col de Claret and the Puig Major. The Caja Rural rider had been reeled back in when Greipel launched a move off the front of the bunch. The German built up an advantage of 30 seconds over the chasing riders, which included Gonçalves. Greipel’s efforts earned him the award for the most combative rider of the day.

The peloton finally caught the remnants of the break with two kilometres to go.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka3:56:30
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
6Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:15
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:18
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:22
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
15Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:30
16Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:34
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
18David Belda (Esp) Burgos BH0:00:38
19Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:41
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
21Bjorn Thureau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:47
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Bel Lotto Soudal0:00:58
23Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:00
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:16
26Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
27Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:24
28Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
29Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
30Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
32Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
33Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
34Nico Brunger (Sui) Roth Skoda0:02:41
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
37Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos BH0:03:10
38André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:54
39Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
40Marcos Jurado (Esp) Spain0:05:09
41Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:42
42Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
43Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos BH0:07:25
44José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:08:22
45Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
46Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team
49Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
50Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
51Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
53Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
54Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Sergio Pardilla (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
57Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
58Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
59BRAVO Garikoitz (Esp) Murias Taldea
60Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
62Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
63David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias Taldea0:08:49
65Stefen Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:24
66John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:10:05
67Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:41
68Daniel Patten (GBr) Great Britain
69Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
70Jesus del Pino (Esp) Burgos BH
71Ruben Sanchez (Esp) Spain
72Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
73Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
74Michael Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
75Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
77Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
78Jon Ander Insausti (Esp) Murias Taldea
79Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
80Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
81Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo Rus Russia
82Aleksandr Rybakov (Rus) Russia
83Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky Ger Team Sky
84Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
86Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
87Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
88Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
92Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
94Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
95Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
99Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:53
103Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
105Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
106Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:55
107Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
108Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:59
109Dario Hernandez (Esp) Burgos BH
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:14:02
111Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo0:17:14
112Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias Taldea
114Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
115Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos BH
116Unai Intziarte(Esp) Murias Taldea
117Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia
118Imanol Estevez (Esp) Murias Taldea
119Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
121Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
122Jon S. Breivold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
123Oddbjorn K. Adersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
124Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
125Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
126Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth Skoda
127Albert Torres (Esp) Spain
128Colin Stussi (Sui) Roth Skoda
129Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
130Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Alexander Foliferov (Rus) Russia
132Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
133Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
134Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
135Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:17:22
136Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
137Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:24
138Temesgen Teklehaymonot (Eri) Roth Skoda
139Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:17:25
140Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
141Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:01
142Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:25:29
143Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
144Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
145Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
146Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth Skoda
147Roland Thalmann (Sui) Roth Skoda
148Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias Taldea
149Sebastian Mora (Esp) Spain

Latest on Cyclingnews