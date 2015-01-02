Video: Q&A with Steve Cummings
MTN rider on his cycling debut, heroes and Matt White
Britain’s Steve Cummings is putting the finishing touches to his winter training as he prepares to make his debut for the MTN-Qhubeka team.
Cummings moved to the South African team at the end of the 2014 season from BMC Racing and is one of a host of WorldTour riders who have made the switch to the ProContinental ranks.
