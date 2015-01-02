Video: Q&A with Steve Cummings

Image 1 of 4 Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 2 of 4 Stephen Cummings takes a post-ride drink (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 4 The Tour Méditerranéen victory by Stephen Cummings (BMC) was the first overall stage race win of his 10-year pro career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Britain’s Steve Cummings is putting the finishing touches to his winter training as he prepares to make his debut for the MTN-Qhubeka team.

Cummings moved to the South African team at the end of the 2014 season from BMC Racing and is one of a host of WorldTour riders who have made the switch to the ProContinental ranks.



