Pelucchi wins Mallorca Challenge opener in Campos
More to come!
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) won the bunch sprint in the opening race of the Mallorca Challenge in the Trofeo Santanyi-Ses Salines-Campos on Thursday. The Italian claimed IAM Cycling’s first victory as a WorldTour team by a clear margin over Team Sky’s Elia Viviani and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).
A crash in the final three kilometres took down MTN-Qhubeka’s Andreas Stauff, who broke his clavical in the fall.
The 175-kilometre Trofeo Santanyi-Ses Salines-Campos marks the beginning of the European season. Keen to get their season off to a bang, Damien Garcia (Team Froy-Oslo) and Alex Kirsch (CULT Energy) forced a break in the opening kilometres. The duo built up a lead of more than 11 minutes at one point before the halfway point. Garcia was the first to crack, leaving Kirsch to forge on alone until he too was finally caught with 23 kilometres to go.
The sprinters teams kept it all together as they neared the finish line in Campos with Team Sky leading the bunch into the final five kilometres. Ben Swift led out his new teammate Viviani into the finishing straight but the Italian didn’t have the legs to fend off his compatriot Pelucchi.
The second race of the Mallorca Challenge, the Trofeo Alcudia, will take place on Friday, January 30.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4:17:55
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Nacer Bounhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Team Sky
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth Skoda
|12
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth Skoda
|13
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|14
|Dylan Vanbaarie (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|21
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|22
|Russell Downing (Gbr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|25
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth Skoda
|26
|Henrik S. Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|27
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|28
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|29
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Murias Taldea
|30
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|32
|Mattew Gibson (Gbr) Great Britain
|33
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Francisco Venstoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|37
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|38
|Stefen Sumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|40
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Oliver Wood (Gbr) Great Britain
|43
|Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos Bh
|44
|Andrew Tennant (Gbr) Great Britain
|45
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|46
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:12
|51
|Andrew Fenn (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|52
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:14
|53
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:00:16
|54
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|56
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team
|57
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|58
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
|59
|Ralf Marzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|62
|Ahistrand Jonas (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|65
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|67
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Roth Skoda
|68
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|69
|Jay Thomson (RSa) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Shane Archbold (NZL) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:27
|77
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|79
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:39
|81
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|82
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:50
|83
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot (Ned) Team Roompot
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|86
|Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:00:53
|87
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|88
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|90
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo
|0:01:00
|91
|Scott Thwaites (Gbr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:17
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|93
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|95
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:06
|100
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|101
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|102
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|103
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|105
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|106
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|107
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:24
|108
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|109
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:31
|110
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos Bh
|111
|Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
|112
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth Skoda
|114
|Konrad Dobkowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|115
|Oddli Anders (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|116
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|117
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Mickiewicz Tomasz (Pol) Activejet Team
|119
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|125
|Julio A. Amores (Spa) Spain
|126
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|127
|Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia
|128
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|129
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|130
|Christopher Latham (Gbr) Great Britain
|131
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|132
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain
|133
|Edward Clancy (Gbr) Great Britain
|134
|Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain
|135
|Mark Christian (Gbr) Great Britain
|136
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos Bh
|137
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|138
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|139
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|140
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|141
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos Bh
|142
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|143
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
|144
|Alexei Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|145
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|146
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos Bh
|147
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos Bh
|149
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|152
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos Bh
|153
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Alexander Eutushenko (Rus) Russia
|155
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
|156
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|157
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|158
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|159
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|160
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:22
|161
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Silvan Dieterich (Swi) Roth Skoda
|0:06:53
|163
|Anders Norderhus (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|0:06:54
|164
|Ricardo T. Creel (USA) Roth Skoda
|165
|Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|166
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|167
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|168
|Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|169
|Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth Skoda
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy