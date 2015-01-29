Trending

Pelucchi wins Mallorca Challenge opener in Campos

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins the bunch sprint in the opening race of the Mallorca Challenge.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Viviani, Pelucchi and Rojas share the podium.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) won the bunch sprint in the opening race of the Mallorca Challenge in the Trofeo Santanyi-Ses Salines-Campos on Thursday. The Italian claimed IAM Cycling’s first victory as a WorldTour team by a clear margin over Team Sky’s Elia Viviani and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar).

A crash in the final three kilometres took down MTN-Qhubeka’s Andreas Stauff, who broke his clavical in the fall.

The 175-kilometre Trofeo Santanyi-Ses Salines-Campos marks the beginning of the European season. Keen to get their season off to a bang, Damien Garcia (Team Froy-Oslo) and Alex Kirsch (CULT Energy) forced a break in the opening kilometres. The duo built up a lead of more than 11 minutes at one point before the halfway point. Garcia was the first to crack, leaving Kirsch to forge on alone until he too was finally caught with 23 kilometres to go.

The sprinters teams kept it all together as they neared the finish line in Campos with Team Sky leading the bunch into the final five kilometres. Ben Swift led out his new teammate Viviani into the finishing straight but the Italian didn’t have the legs to fend off his compatriot Pelucchi.

The second race of the Mallorca Challenge, the Trofeo Alcudia, will take place on Friday, January 30.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling4:17:55
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
4Nacer Bounhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
7Ben Swift (Gbr) Team Sky
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
11Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth Skoda
12Dylan Page (Swi) Roth Skoda
13Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
14Dylan Vanbaarie (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
18Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
20Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
21José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
22Russell Downing (Gbr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
25Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth Skoda
26Henrik S. Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
27Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
28Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
29Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Murias Taldea
30Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
31Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
32Mattew Gibson (Gbr) Great Britain
33Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Francisco Venstoso (Spa) Movistar Team
36Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
37Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
38Stefen Sumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
40Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Oliver Wood (Gbr) Great Britain
43Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos Bh
44Andrew Tennant (Gbr) Great Britain
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
46Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:12
51Andrew Fenn (Gbr) Team Sky0:00:13
52Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:14
53Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias Taldea0:00:16
54Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
55Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
56Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team
57Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
58Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
59Ralf Marzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
60Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
62Ahistrand Jonas (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
64Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
65Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
67Tristan Marguet (Swi) Roth Skoda
68Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
69Jay Thomson (RSa) MTN - Qhubeka
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
73Shane Archbold (NZL) Bora-Argon 18
74Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
76Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:27
77Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:33
79Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:39
81Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:43
82Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:50
83Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot (Ned) Team Roompot
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
85Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
86Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Great Britain0:00:53
87Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
88Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
90Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo0:01:00
91Scott Thwaites (Gbr) Bora-Argon 180:01:17
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:01:30
93Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
94Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
95Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
96Bart De Clerq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:06
100Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
101Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:09
102Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:37
103Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
105Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:14
106Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
107Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:24
108Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
109Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:31
110Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos Bh
111Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
112Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
113Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth Skoda
114Konrad Dobkowski (Pol) Activejet Team
115Oddli Anders (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
116Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
117Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
118Mickiewicz Tomasz (Pol) Activejet Team
119Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
124Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
125Julio A. Amores (Spa) Spain
126Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
127Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia
128Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
129Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
130Christopher Latham (Gbr) Great Britain
131Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
132Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain
133Edward Clancy (Gbr) Great Britain
134Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain
135Mark Christian (Gbr) Great Britain
136Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos Bh
137Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
138Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
139Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
140Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
141Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos Bh
142Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
143Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
144Alexei Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
145Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
146David Belda (Spa) Burgos Bh
147Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos Bh
149Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
151Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
152Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos Bh
153Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Alexander Eutushenko (Rus) Russia
155Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
156Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
157Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
158Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
159Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
160Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:22
161Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
162Silvan Dieterich (Swi) Roth Skoda0:06:53
163Anders Norderhus (Nor) Team Froy Oslo0:06:54
164Ricardo T. Creel (USA) Roth Skoda
165Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
166Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
167Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
168Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
169Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth Skoda

