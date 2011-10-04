Trending

Cominelli captures Trofeo Rigoni di Asiago

Franzoi takes three-man sprint for second

Image 1 of 3

Cristian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi) celebrates his victory.

Cristian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Enrico Franzoi (Selle Italia Guerciotti) en route to a second place finish.

Enrico Franzoi (Selle Italia Guerciotti) en route to a second place finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Thumbs up from race winner Cristian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi)

Thumbs up from race winner Cristian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi1:00:26
2Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:00:10
3Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
4Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
5Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service0:00:35
6Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito0:00:40
7Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:10
8Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
9Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino0:01:15
10Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda0:02:05
11Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:02:25
12Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita)0:02:50
13Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:03:22
14Luca Braidot (Ita)0:03:30
15Pietro Santini (Ita)0:03:40
16Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
17Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani0:05:30

Latest on Cyclingnews