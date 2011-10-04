Cominelli captures Trofeo Rigoni di Asiago
Franzoi takes three-man sprint for second
|1
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|1:00:26
|2
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:00:10
|3
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
|4
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|5
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service
|0:00:35
|6
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|0:00:40
|7
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:01:10
|8
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|9
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|0:01:15
|10
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda
|0:02:05
|11
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:02:25
|12
|Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita)
|0:02:50
|13
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:03:22
|14
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:03:30
|15
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|0:03:40
|16
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
|17
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
|0:05:30
