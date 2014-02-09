Trending

Trofeo Palma: Modolo wins opening race of Mallorca Challenge

Italian takes victory after photo finish

Image 1 of 17

Sacha Modolo (Trofeo Palma)

Sacha Modolo (Trofeo Palma)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 17

Clear skies for the peloton in Mallorca

Clear skies for the peloton in Mallorca
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 17

Chris Horner in his new Lampre Merida colours

Chris Horner in his new Lampre Merida colours
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

The sprint, taken by Modolo in Palma

The sprint, taken by Modolo in Palma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Sacha Modolo raises his arms in victory

Sacha Modolo raises his arms in victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) dives for the line

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) dives for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) dives for the line

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) dives for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

The sprint at the Trofeo Palma 2014

The sprint at the Trofeo Palma 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

The Trofeo Palma podium

The Trofeo Palma podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

On the startline of the Trofeo Palma

On the startline of the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Racing in Mallorca for the Trofeo Palma

Racing in Mallorca for the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

The Trofeo Palma podium

The Trofeo Palma podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Dylan Groenewegen thought he'd taken the win but was beaten by Modolo on the line

Dylan Groenewegen thought he'd taken the win but was beaten by Modolo on the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Sacha Modolo wins the Treofeo Palma

Sacha Modolo wins the Treofeo Palma
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 17

Bradley Wiggins makes his season debut

Bradley Wiggins makes his season debut
(Image credit: AFP)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) picked up his second win of the season in a hotly contested sprint at the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca, on Sunday.

The Italian held off the challenge from Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) and Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam de Rijke) and, despite Groenewegen lifting his arms in the air when he crossed the line, Modolo was awarded the win by the race commissaries after a photo finish.

It was Modolo’s second win in his new Lampre colours after he opened his season’s account at the Tour de San Luis in January.

“Three or four riders came up to me really close to the line because I was fading, 30 or 40 metres from the line, and it ended up being a photo-finish. Somebody else put their hands up but it was me who won!" said Modolo.

The Trofeo Palma, the road season opening event in Spain, began under bright skies in the Mallorca capital. For the majority of the peloton it was the first opportunity to catch up after a period of hibernation and winter training. Freshly shaved legs, a few extra kilos but broader than usual smiles, the race with its relaxed atmosphere is a world away from the pressures of the grand tours.

And the peloton couldn’t have had a gentler opening race to kick-start the four day event with a 12km circuit around Palma. Riders can also swap in and out of the races on a day to day basis, as Bradley Wiggins and Chris Horner chose to today when they appeared for the teams’ presentation before going their separate ways on training rides.

In the opening circuits of the race a five man group established a slight lead. Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) in his first race of the year, slipped clear with compatriot Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), the ever-aggressive Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam de Rijke). Although their lead barely troubled the peloton they worked together along the coastal roads, establishing a minute’s lead.

Behind them, Lampre controlled affairs at the front of the bunch but the pace, still relatively subdued, allowed for those at the back to continue to reminisce over their winter training efforts.

Orica GreenEdge and Team Sky soon joined the Italian WorldTour team at the front end of the bunch and with 20km remaining the break had been neutralised. But with such a sprinter-friendly circuit and so many teams looking for a bunch gallop, the chances of another meaningful attack were slim.

While the willingness for the sprint may have been almost unanimous, there was nothing controlled about the finale, as sprint train after sprint train fractured under the stress of controlling the race. Through the confusion came Modolo, who took matters into his own hands with a risky dash for the line with 300 meters to go.

Groenewegen, arms up, was confident he’d crossed the line first. It would have been a major result for his team but, when the commissars began calling Modolo to the podium, Groenewegen’s smiles were replaced with anger and frustration. Not such a friendly, tense-free opener after all.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:29:12
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
6Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team Euskadi
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
10Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
12Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
13Vicente Reynes (Spa) Iam Cycling
14Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Activejet Team
15Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
19David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Kuota
23Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Iam Cycling
25Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
26André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota
27Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
28Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
29Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
31Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
32Fco. José Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
33Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
34Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
36Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
38Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
39Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
41David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
44Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
45Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
46Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
48Andre Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
49Mikel Aristi (Spa) Team Euskadi
50Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
51Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
52Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
53Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
54Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
55Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
56Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
57Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
59Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
60Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi
61Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
62Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
63Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
65Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
66Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
67Micha Glowatzki (Ger) Team Kuota
68Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
69Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
71Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
72Tomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
73Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
74Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
75Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Maxi.Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
77Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
78Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
79Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Iam Cycling
80Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
81Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
83Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota
84Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Kuota
85Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
86Patrick Schelling (Swi) Iam Cycling
87Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
88Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
89Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
91David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
92Sergio L. Henao (Col) Team Sky
93Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
94Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
95Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
96Jose Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
99Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
100Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
101Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
102Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
103Ander Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
104Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
105Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
106Jesus Del_Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
107Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
108Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
109Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
110Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
111Javier_Fco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
112Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
113Unai Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
114Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
117Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
118Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
120Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
121Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
122Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
123Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
124Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
125José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
126Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
127David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi
130Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
131Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
132Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
133Roger Kluge (Ger) Iam Cycling
134Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi
135Pirmin Lang (Swi) Iam Cycling
136Kenny De_Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
138Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
139Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
140Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Iam Cycling
141Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
142Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
143Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
144Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
145Philipp Becker (Ger) Team Kuota
146Ronan Van_Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
147Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
148Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
149Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
150Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
151Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
152Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
153Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
154Jurgen V.D. Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
155Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
156Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
157Johann Van_Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
158Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
159Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
160Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
161Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
162Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
163Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
164Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
165Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
166Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
167Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
168Jan Deutschmann (Ger) Team Kuota
169Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
170Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis0:00:19
171Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
172Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
173Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:39
174Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:40
175Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Team Euskadi0:00:43
176Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:47
177Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:57
178Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
179Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:03
180David De_La_Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:38
DNFKobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNSMathias Frank (Swi) Iam Cycling
DNSIvan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge

