Trofeo Palma: Modolo wins opening race of Mallorca Challenge
Italian takes victory after photo finish
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) picked up his second win of the season in a hotly contested sprint at the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca, on Sunday.
The Italian held off the challenge from Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) and Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam de Rijke) and, despite Groenewegen lifting his arms in the air when he crossed the line, Modolo was awarded the win by the race commissaries after a photo finish.
It was Modolo’s second win in his new Lampre colours after he opened his season’s account at the Tour de San Luis in January.
“Three or four riders came up to me really close to the line because I was fading, 30 or 40 metres from the line, and it ended up being a photo-finish. Somebody else put their hands up but it was me who won!" said Modolo.
The Trofeo Palma, the road season opening event in Spain, began under bright skies in the Mallorca capital. For the majority of the peloton it was the first opportunity to catch up after a period of hibernation and winter training. Freshly shaved legs, a few extra kilos but broader than usual smiles, the race with its relaxed atmosphere is a world away from the pressures of the grand tours.
And the peloton couldn’t have had a gentler opening race to kick-start the four day event with a 12km circuit around Palma. Riders can also swap in and out of the races on a day to day basis, as Bradley Wiggins and Chris Horner chose to today when they appeared for the teams’ presentation before going their separate ways on training rides.
In the opening circuits of the race a five man group established a slight lead. Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) in his first race of the year, slipped clear with compatriot Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), the ever-aggressive Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam de Rijke). Although their lead barely troubled the peloton they worked together along the coastal roads, establishing a minute’s lead.
Behind them, Lampre controlled affairs at the front of the bunch but the pace, still relatively subdued, allowed for those at the back to continue to reminisce over their winter training efforts.
Orica GreenEdge and Team Sky soon joined the Italian WorldTour team at the front end of the bunch and with 20km remaining the break had been neutralised. But with such a sprinter-friendly circuit and so many teams looking for a bunch gallop, the chances of another meaningful attack were slim.
While the willingness for the sprint may have been almost unanimous, there was nothing controlled about the finale, as sprint train after sprint train fractured under the stress of controlling the race. Through the confusion came Modolo, who took matters into his own hands with a risky dash for the line with 300 meters to go.
Groenewegen, arms up, was confident he’d crossed the line first. It would have been a major result for his team but, when the commissars began calling Modolo to the podium, Groenewegen’s smiles were replaced with anger and frustration. Not such a friendly, tense-free opener after all.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:29:12
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team Euskadi
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
|10
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Iam Cycling
|14
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|15
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|19
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Kuota
|23
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Iam Cycling
|25
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota
|27
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
|28
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|29
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|31
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|32
|Fco. José Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
|38
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|39
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|41
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|44
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|45
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Team Euskadi
|50
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
|52
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|53
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|55
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
|59
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|62
|Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|66
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Micha Glowatzki (Ger) Team Kuota
|68
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|69
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|71
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|72
|Tomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
|73
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|74
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Maxi.Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|78
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|79
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Iam Cycling
|80
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|83
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota
|84
|Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Kuota
|85
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Iam Cycling
|87
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|88
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota
|90
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|91
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Sergio L. Henao (Col) Team Sky
|93
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|94
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|95
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Jose Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|99
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|100
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|101
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|103
|Ander Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|104
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Jesus Del_Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|107
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|108
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
|109
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|110
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|111
|Javier_Fco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|112
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Unai Arranz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|114
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|117
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|118
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|120
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
|124
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|125
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|127
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi
|130
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|131
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Iam Cycling
|134
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi
|135
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Iam Cycling
|136
|Kenny De_Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
|138
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
|140
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Iam Cycling
|141
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|144
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|145
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Team Kuota
|146
|Ronan Van_Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|147
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|148
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|150
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|152
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|154
|Jurgen V.D. Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|156
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|157
|Johann Van_Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|159
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|162
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|164
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|165
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|166
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|167
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|168
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) Team Kuota
|169
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:17
|170
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:19
|171
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|172
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|173
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:39
|174
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|175
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:00:43
|176
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:47
|177
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:57
|178
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|179
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:03
|180
|David De_La_Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:38
|DNF
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNS
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Iam Cycling
|DNS
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
