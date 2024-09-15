Orluis Aular wins Trofeo Matteotti
Alessandro Covi second, Alexey Lutsenko third in Pescara
Results
Orluis Aular wins Trofeo MatteottiAlessandro Covi second, Alexey Lutsenko third in Pescara
