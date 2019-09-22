Trending

Trentin wins Trofeo Matteotti

Amador and Savini take second and third in Pescara

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Matteo Trentin (Italy National Team) won the Trofeo Matteotti, triumphing as part of  an early five-man breakaway which stayed away to the finish. Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF) completed the podium.

Despite attacks from behind in the closing 40 kilometres, including a group consisting of Davide Formolo (Italy National Team), Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Simon Clarke (EF Education First), the leaders stayed away to contest the finish, where Trentin proved the fastest man.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy National Team
2Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
3Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italy National Team

Latest on Cyclingnews