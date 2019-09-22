Trentin wins Trofeo Matteotti

Matteo Trentin (Italy National Team) won the Trofeo Matteotti, triumphing as part of an early five-man breakaway which stayed away to the finish. Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF) completed the podium.

Despite attacks from behind in the closing 40 kilometres, including a group consisting of Davide Formolo (Italy National Team), Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Simon Clarke (EF Education First), the leaders stayed away to contest the finish, where Trentin proved the fastest man.