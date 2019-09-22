Trentin wins Trofeo Matteotti
Amador and Savini take second and third in Pescara
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Matteo Trentin (Italy National Team) won the Trofeo Matteotti, triumphing as part of an early five-man breakaway which stayed away to the finish. Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF) completed the podium.
Despite attacks from behind in the closing 40 kilometres, including a group consisting of Davide Formolo (Italy National Team), Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Simon Clarke (EF Education First), the leaders stayed away to contest the finish, where Trentin proved the fastest man.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy National Team
|2
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|3
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italy National Team
