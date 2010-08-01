Image 1 of 13 ISD's Simon Clarke leads a group near the front. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 13 Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa Stac Plastic) wins the sprint (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 13 De Rosa-Stac Plastic riders gather near the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 13 The podium (l-r): Leonardo Bertagnolli, Riccardo Chiarini and Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 13 Italian champions past and present: Paolo Bettini and Giovanni Visconti before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 13 The race gets underway... (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 13 The break builds its advantage late in the race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 13 Bartosz Huzarski (ISD-Neri). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 13 Acqua e Sapone riders were scattered around the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 13 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) en route to ninth place. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 13 The leading group continued to press home its advantage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 13 The Androni Giocattoli boys remain alert to any movement near the front. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 13 Second placed Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli), winner Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa Stac Plastic) and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Diquigiovanni) and third placed Miguel Angel Rubiano (Meridiana) o the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Italy’s Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa – Stac Plastic) won his first race as a professional, beating Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) to take the Trofeo Matteotti on the Italian Adriatic coast on Sunday.

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Meridiana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) were the only riders able to stay with the two on the final lap of the testing race around Pescara but Chiarini out powered them all.

Oscar Gatto (Isd-Neri) won the sprint for fifth place just seven seconds behind, under the watchful eye of new Italian national coach Paolo Bettini. Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was ninth at 13 seconds after trying to go across to the four in the final kilometres.

