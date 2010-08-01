Trending

Chiarini takes his first professional win

De Rosa rider beats Bertagnolli

Image 1 of 13

ISD's Simon Clarke leads a group near the front.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 13

Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa Stac Plastic) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 13

De Rosa-Stac Plastic riders gather near the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 13

The podium (l-r): Leonardo Bertagnolli, Riccardo Chiarini and Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 13

Italian champions past and present: Paolo Bettini and Giovanni Visconti before the start.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 13

The race gets underway...

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 13

The break builds its advantage late in the race.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD-Neri).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 13

Acqua e Sapone riders were scattered around the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 13

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) en route to ninth place.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 13

The leading group continued to press home its advantage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 13

The Androni Giocattoli boys remain alert to any movement near the front.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 13

Second placed Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli), winner Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa Stac Plastic) and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Diquigiovanni) and third placed Miguel Angel Rubiano (Meridiana) o the podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Italy’s Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa – Stac Plastic) won his first race as a professional, beating Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) to take the Trofeo Matteotti on the Italian Adriatic coast on Sunday.

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Meridiana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) were the only riders able to stay with the two on the final lap of the testing race around Pescara but Chiarini out powered them all.

Oscar Gatto (Isd-Neri) won the sprint for fifth place just seven seconds behind, under the watchful eye of new Italian national coach Paolo Bettini. Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was ninth at 13 seconds after trying to go across to the four in the final kilometres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic4:36:09
2Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:01
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:07
6Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
7Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
8Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:13
10Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:18
11Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:34
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:38
13Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
14Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:41
15Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:50
16Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
18Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
19Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
20Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
21Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
22Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
24Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
27Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
28Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
30Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
32Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
33Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
35Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
36Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Walter Proch (Ita) TFB
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
39Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
40Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
41Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
43Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
44Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
46Adriano Angeloni (Ita) TFB0:03:49
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
48Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
49Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:04:07
50Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
51Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC0:05:01

