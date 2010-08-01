Chiarini takes his first professional win
De Rosa rider beats Bertagnolli
Italy’s Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa – Stac Plastic) won his first race as a professional, beating Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) to take the Trofeo Matteotti on the Italian Adriatic coast on Sunday.
Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Meridiana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) were the only riders able to stay with the two on the final lap of the testing race around Pescara but Chiarini out powered them all.
Oscar Gatto (Isd-Neri) won the sprint for fifth place just seven seconds behind, under the watchful eye of new Italian national coach Paolo Bettini. Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was ninth at 13 seconds after trying to go across to the four in the final kilometres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4:36:09
|2
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:01
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:07
|6
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|8
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:13
|10
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:18
|11
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:34
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:38
|13
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|14
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:41
|15
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:50
|16
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|18
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|20
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|21
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|22
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|27
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|28
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|30
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|32
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|33
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|35
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|36
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Walter Proch (Ita) TFB
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|39
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|40
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|41
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|43
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|44
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|46
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) TFB
|0:03:49
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|48
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|49
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:04:07
|50
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|51
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|0:05:01
