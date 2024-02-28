Lenny Martinez escapes breakaway for gripping solo victory at Trofeo Laigueglia

Image 1 of 11 Lenny Martinez of Groupama-FDJ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 61st Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) realises he has won Trofeo Laigueglia 2024 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Andrea Vendrame of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale (left) crosses the finish line in second place ahead of Juan Ayuso of UAE Emirates in third place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Darren Rafferty of EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line in sixth from chasers (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The decisive breakaway contained (L to R): Christian Scaroni of Astana Qazaqstan, Andrea Vendrame of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Darren Rafferty of EF Education-EasyPost, Lenny Martinez of Groupama-FDJ and Jan Christen of Team UAE Emirates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) leads the breakaway on a finishing circuit (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Andrea Vendrame of Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lenny Martinez of Groupama-FDJ (centre) competes during the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton begins 202km one-day race from Laigueglia, Italy (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Scenery through a Colla Micheri village (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on the coast (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) continued his flying start to 2024 with a 9.3km solo victory in a thrilling edition of Trofeo Laigueglia after a brutal battle in the Ligurian Hills with a group full of youthful talent.

The Frenchman attacked out of the leading five-man group on the final ascent of the Colla Micheri, with Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates) close behind and closing him down on the run back into Laigueglia.

But as the road reared back over the Capo Mele in the final few kilometres, Christen ran out of steam and fell back into the group of chasers. He would finish fifth after a powerful performance at still only 19, with teammate Juan Ayuso appearing from nowhere to take third.

Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) was second in the reduced-group sprint behind, but his presence as the clear fastest man in the lead group prompted Martinez to ensure he was alone at the line.

This is Martinez’s second victory of the season after already claiming the Classic Var and riding a great race at O Gran Camiño to take second overall behind Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

“It's unbelievable, I can't believe it,” said Martinez after the finish. “I rode a good final and needed a time trial to finish it. I didn't think it would work, because I'm not yet a strong time trialist.”

Christen’s gap came as close as five seconds on the run to the line, but Martinez had made the difference on the descent of the penultimate climb.

“When it became clear that that group would not come back, I gave it everything in the last round,” Martinez said.

“I was just able to make the difference compared to Christen, after which I took ten seconds in the descent. Luckily I kept that up on the Capo Mele. It was very difficult, but I made it and took the victory for my team.”

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling