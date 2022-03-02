Jan Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia with late attack

By published

UAE Team Emirates go 1-2-3 with Ayuso and Covi filling the podium

Image 1 of 8

ALTO DE LAS ANTENAS DEL MAIGMO TIBI ALICANTE SPAIN FEBRUARY 04 Jan Polanc of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 3 a 1551km stage from Alicante to Alto De Las Antenas Del Maigmo Tibi 1080m VCV2022 on February 04 2022 in Alicante Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Domenico Pozzovivo rode with Intermarche at the Trofeo Laigueglia

Domenico Pozzovivo rode with Intermarche at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Image 3 of 8

The Drone Hopper team wore a 'No War' jersey at the start of Trofeo Laigueglia

The Drone Hopper team wore a 'No War' jersey at the start of Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Image 4 of 8

The Italian national tam rode Trofeo Laigueglia

The Italian national tam rode Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Image 5 of 8

Trek-Segafredo missed the key attack at the Trofeo Laigueglia and had to lead the chase

Trek-Segafredo missed the key attack at the Trofeo Laigueglia and had to lead the chase (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Image 6 of 8

2021 Trofeo Laigueglia winer Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo)

2021 Trofeo Laigueglia winer Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Image 7 of 8

Richie Porte in action at the Trofeo Laigueglia

Richie Porte in action at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Image 8 of 8

Trofeo Laigueglia

Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

Jan Polanc snatched victory for UAE Team Emirates at the Trofeo Laigueglia, catching the leading trio that included teammates Alessandro Covi and Juan Ayuso in the final kilometre and then jumping away to win alone.

Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) looked the strongest in the front trio but as they eased, Polanc got back on with Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers). When he kicked, Rota didn’t move and Rodriguez looked tired, surrendering victory.

In the sprint to the line Ayuso and Covi completed a UAE Team Emirates podium, with Rota finishing fourth.

More to follow...

Brief result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:22:00
2Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert
5Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
6Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:23
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews