Jan Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia with late attack

Image 1 of 8 Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Image 2 of 8 Domenico Pozzovivo rode with Intermarche at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 3 of 8 The Drone Hopper team wore a 'No War' jersey at the start of Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 4 of 8 The Italian national tam rode Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 5 of 8 Trek-Segafredo missed the key attack at the Trofeo Laigueglia and had to lead the chase (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 6 of 8 2021 Trofeo Laigueglia winer Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 7 of 8 Richie Porte in action at the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 8 of 8 Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

Jan Polanc snatched victory for UAE Team Emirates at the Trofeo Laigueglia, catching the leading trio that included teammates Alessandro Covi and Juan Ayuso in the final kilometre and then jumping away to win alone.

Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) looked the strongest in the front trio but as they eased, Polanc got back on with Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers). When he kicked, Rota didn’t move and Rodriguez looked tired, surrendering victory.

In the sprint to the line Ayuso and Covi completed a UAE Team Emirates podium, with Rota finishing fourth.

More to follow...