Jan Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia with late attack
By Stephen Farrand published
UAE Team Emirates go 1-2-3 with Ayuso and Covi filling the podium
Jan Polanc snatched victory for UAE Team Emirates at the Trofeo Laigueglia, catching the leading trio that included teammates Alessandro Covi and Juan Ayuso in the final kilometre and then jumping away to win alone.
Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) looked the strongest in the front trio but as they eased, Polanc got back on with Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers). When he kicked, Rota didn’t move and Rodriguez looked tired, surrendering victory.
In the sprint to the line Ayuso and Covi completed a UAE Team Emirates podium, with Rota finishing fourth.
More to follow...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5:22:00
|2
|Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert
|5
|Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|6
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:23
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:31
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
