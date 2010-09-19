Vrecer solos to win in Trofeo G. Bianchin
Aru, Penasa round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo)
|4:12:17
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|0:00:15
|3
|Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
|0:01:39
|4
|Rafael Andriato (Bra)
|0:01:43
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita)
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|9
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|10
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
|11
|Adam Semple (Aus)
|12
|Rustam Gainutdinov (Rus)
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|14
|Nicolo Rocchi (Ita)
|0:02:33
|15
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|0:02:53
|16
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
|0:03:44
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
|19
|Oleg Usanin (Rus)
|20
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|21
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|22
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus)
|0:05:12
|23
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|24
|Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
|25
|Matej Mugerli (Slo)
|26
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra)
|27
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|28
|Luca Vaccari (Ita)
|29
|Sergey Alekhin (Rus)
|30
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr)
|31
|Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
|32
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
