Trending

Vrecer solos to win in Trofeo G. Bianchin

Aru, Penasa round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo)4:12:17
2Fabio Aru (Ita)0:00:15
3Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)0:01:39
4Rafael Andriato (Bra)0:01:43
5Matteo Trentin (Ita)
6Matteo Busato (Ita)
7Marco Canola (Ita)
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
9Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
11Adam Semple (Aus)
12Rustam Gainutdinov (Rus)
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
14Nicolo Rocchi (Ita)0:02:33
15Michele Gazzarra (Ita)0:02:53
16Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)0:03:44
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
19Oleg Usanin (Rus)
20Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
21Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
22Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus)0:05:12
23Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
24Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
25Matej Mugerli (Slo)
26Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra)
27Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
28Luca Vaccari (Ita)
29Sergey Alekhin (Rus)
30Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr)
31Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
32Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika

Latest on Cyclingnews