Rojas roars to victory on Mallorca
Spaniard notches Movistar's third win of 2011
Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar won the mass sprint deciding the Trofeo Deià, the fourth race in the Challenge Mallorca. The 25-year-old Spaniard outkicked Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) to take top honours in the uphill sprint, and the third win for Movistar this season.
It was also the first win for Rojas since a stage of the Tour de l'Ain in August 2009.
"To tell the truth, I had lost a bit of confidence in myself," said Rojas. "If I have recovered it, it is thanks to the team, who were always supporting me during the entire race, and also to my teammate Ventoso, who convinced me I could win and it was going to be my day.
"I knew the finish from last year, I had good legs and I knew I had to come into the last corner first. It was a pity I couldn't celebrate it as deserved, because there were some riders who had attacked before and I didn't know if they were still ahead, so I didn't raise my arms at the finish."
The stage was marked by a long escape of five riders, featuring Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Xabier Zabalo (Orbea Continental), Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) and Davide Malacarne (Quick Step). The quintet formed 43km into the stage, but were kept on a tight leash as their largest lead amounted to only 2:20. The escape was ultimately neutralised at km 117.
With 15 km to go on the 143km parcours, a lead group of 40 formed. HTC-Highroad was very active, with both Peter Velits and Tejay Van Garderen attacking. There were in fact multiple attacks in the closing kilometres, but it came down to a sprint with Rojas prevailing in the finale.
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:18:59
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|12
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|14
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|18
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|24
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|27
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|36
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|39
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|50
|Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|53
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:04
|56
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|57
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:29
|59
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:49
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|61
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|63
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|69
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|71
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|72
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|73
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|76
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|77
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|78
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:04:02
|81
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:04:32
|82
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|83
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|85
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|86
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|91
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|96
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|99
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|102
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|104
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|105
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|107
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|108
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|109
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|111
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:05:28
|114
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|115
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|116
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:35
|117
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|118
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|119
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|120
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:07:42
|121
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|124
|Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|127
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:01
|129
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|0:09:36
|130
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:10:52
|131
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|132
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|133
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:12:13
|134
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:13:13
|135
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|136
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|137
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|138
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|139
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|141
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|142
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|143
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Spain
|144
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
|145
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|146
|Airán Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|147
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|148
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|150
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:16
|151
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|152
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|154
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|155
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|157
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|158
|Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:18:25
|159
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|160
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|161
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|HD
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:24:09
|HD
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:10
|HD
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:25:51
|HD
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:25:52
|HD
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|HD
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Franz Schiwer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1
|4
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|1
|1
|Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|2
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain
|3
|3
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|2
|4
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|10
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|3
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|5
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2
|6
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|5
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|6
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|10
|pts
|2
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|7
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|5
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|5
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|14
|pts
|2
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|7
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|7
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|5
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|5
|10
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|5
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2
|16
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|7
|5
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|6
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|10
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|5
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|13
|Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain
|4
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|15
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|16
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|17
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|19
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
