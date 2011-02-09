Image 1 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas is congratulated by his Movistar teammate Xavier Tondo, left. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Race winner Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) steps onto the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) is congratulated after his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Trofeo Deià podium (l-r): Gorka Izagirre, 2nd; Jose Joaquin Rojas, 1st; Juan Jose Cobo, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) won the Trofeo Deià while teammate Francisco Ventoso celebrates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was the first through the final turn and took the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) cracks a smile upon winning the Trofeo Deià. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Germany's Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Caleb Fairly (HTC - Highroad) in his first season at the ProTeam level. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Fabio Duarte (Geox - TMC) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 The peloton in action under brilliant sunshine at the Trofeo Deià. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 JJ Rojas on top of the podium in Mallorca (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 16 of 31 Romain Zingle (Cofidis) was part of the day's five-man break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Rojas is congratulated by Arroyo (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 19 of 31 Jens Voigt and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) stay out of trouble in Trofeo Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 The Challenge Mallorca headed into the hills for the Trofeo Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 The Movistar team had the race under control (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) led a second group home. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 The pointy end of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Philippel Gilbert at the Omega Pharma-Lotto car, getting water while in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 The peloton snakes its way across Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Beautiful sunshine and plenty of scenery for the riders in the Trofeo Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 The peloton heads up a climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 An attack from the Movistar team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 The Movistar riders congratulate Rojas on his win (Image credit: Team Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar won the mass sprint deciding the Trofeo Deià, the fourth race in the Challenge Mallorca. The 25-year-old Spaniard outkicked Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) to take top honours in the uphill sprint, and the third win for Movistar this season.

It was also the first win for Rojas since a stage of the Tour de l'Ain in August 2009.

"To tell the truth, I had lost a bit of confidence in myself," said Rojas. "If I have recovered it, it is thanks to the team, who were always supporting me during the entire race, and also to my teammate Ventoso, who convinced me I could win and it was going to be my day.

"I knew the finish from last year, I had good legs and I knew I had to come into the last corner first. It was a pity I couldn't celebrate it as deserved, because there were some riders who had attacked before and I didn't know if they were still ahead, so I didn't raise my arms at the finish."

The stage was marked by a long escape of five riders, featuring Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Xabier Zabalo (Orbea Continental), Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) and Davide Malacarne (Quick Step). The quintet formed 43km into the stage, but were kept on a tight leash as their largest lead amounted to only 2:20. The escape was ultimately neutralised at km 117.

With 15 km to go on the 143km parcours, a lead group of 40 formed. HTC-Highroad was very active, with both Peter Velits and Tejay Van Garderen attacking. There were in fact multiple attacks in the closing kilometres, but it came down to a sprint with Rojas prevailing in the finale.

Full Results 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3:18:59 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 12 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 14 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 17 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 18 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 24 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 27 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 28 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 29 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 35 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 39 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 50 Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43 53 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:00 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:04 56 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 57 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:29 59 Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:49 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:24 61 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike 63 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 65 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 69 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 71 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 72 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 73 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 76 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 77 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 78 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:04:02 81 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:04:32 82 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 83 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 85 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 86 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 91 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 96 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 99 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 102 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 103 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 104 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 105 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 107 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 108 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 110 Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 111 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 113 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:05:28 114 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 115 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:51 116 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:35 117 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 118 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 119 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 120 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:07:42 121 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 122 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 124 Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 127 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 128 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:01 129 Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 0:09:36 130 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:10:52 131 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 132 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 133 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:12:13 134 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:13:13 135 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 136 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 137 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 138 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 139 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 141 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 142 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 143 David Gutierrez (Spa) Spain 144 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany 145 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 146 Airán Fernandez (Spa) Spain 147 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain 148 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 150 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:16 151 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 152 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 154 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 155 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 157 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 158 Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain 0:18:25 159 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 160 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 161 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental HD Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 0:24:09 HD Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:24:10 HD Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:51 HD Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:52 HD Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental HD Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC DNF David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural DNF Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNF Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNF Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNF Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León DNF Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany DNF Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany DNF Franz Schiwer (Ger) Germany DNF Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany

Sprint 1 - Santa María, 29.5km 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain 1

Sprint 2 - Alcúdia, 68.7km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 1

Sprint classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 1 4 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain 1

Special Sprint 1 - Inca, 44.5km 1 Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain 3 pts 2 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Special Sprint 2 - Pollença, 81.2km 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 1

Special Sprint classification 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain 3 3 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain 2 4 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 1 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 1 - Coll de Can Costa (Cat. 2) 7.9km 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 10 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 3 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 5 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 5 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 2 6 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Femenies (Cat. 2) 95.7km 1 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 10 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 3 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 5 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 6 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Coll de Puig Major (Cat. 2) 118.1km 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 10 pts 2 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 7 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 5 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 5 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 2 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 4 - Coll De'N Bleda (Cat. 3) 137.8km 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountains classification 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 14 pts 2 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 10 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 10 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 5 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 7 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 7 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 5 9 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 5 10 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 5 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 2 16 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 17 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 1