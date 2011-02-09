Trending

Rojas roars to victory on Mallorca

Spaniard notches Movistar's third win of 2011

Image 1 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the Trofeo Deià

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas is congratulated by his Movistar teammate Xavier Tondo, left.

Jose Joaquin Rojas is congratulated by his Movistar teammate Xavier Tondo, left.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Race winner Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) steps onto the podium.

Race winner Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) steps onto the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) is congratulated after his victory.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) is congratulated after his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Trofeo Deià podium (l-r): Gorka Izagirre, 2nd; Jose Joaquin Rojas, 1st; Juan Jose Cobo, 3rd

Trofeo Deià podium (l-r): Gorka Izagirre, 2nd; Jose Joaquin Rojas, 1st; Juan Jose Cobo, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and his winner's trophy.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) won the Trofeo Deià while teammate Francisco Ventoso celebrates.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) won the Trofeo Deià while teammate Francisco Ventoso celebrates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was the first through the final turn and took the win.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was the first through the final turn and took the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) cracks a smile upon winning the Trofeo Deià.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) cracks a smile upon winning the Trofeo Deià.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)

Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Germany's Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad)

Germany's Bert Grabsch (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Caleb Fairly (HTC - Highroad) in his first season at the ProTeam level.

Caleb Fairly (HTC - Highroad) in his first season at the ProTeam level.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Fabio Duarte (Geox - TMC) won the mountains classification.

Fabio Duarte (Geox - TMC) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

The peloton in action under brilliant sunshine at the Trofeo Deià.

The peloton in action under brilliant sunshine at the Trofeo Deià.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

JJ Rojas on top of the podium in Mallorca

JJ Rojas on top of the podium in Mallorca
(Image credit: Team Movistar)
Image 16 of 31

Romain Zingle (Cofidis) was part of the day's five-man break.

Romain Zingle (Cofidis) was part of the day's five-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Rojas is congratulated by Arroyo

Rojas is congratulated by Arroyo
(Image credit: Team Movistar)
Image 19 of 31

Jens Voigt and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) stay out of trouble in Trofeo Deia

Jens Voigt and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) stay out of trouble in Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

The Challenge Mallorca headed into the hills for the Trofeo Deia

The Challenge Mallorca headed into the hills for the Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

The Movistar team had the race under control

The Movistar team had the race under control
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) led a second group home.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) led a second group home.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

The pointy end of the race.

The pointy end of the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Philippel Gilbert at the Omega Pharma-Lotto car, getting water while in the breakaway

Philippel Gilbert at the Omega Pharma-Lotto car, getting water while in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

The peloton snakes its way across Mallorca

The peloton snakes its way across Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Beautiful sunshine and plenty of scenery for the riders in the Trofeo Deia

Beautiful sunshine and plenty of scenery for the riders in the Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

The peloton heads up a climb

The peloton heads up a climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

An attack from the Movistar team

An attack from the Movistar team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

The Movistar riders congratulate Rojas on his win

The Movistar riders congratulate Rojas on his win
(Image credit: Team Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas of Movistar won the mass sprint deciding the Trofeo Deià, the fourth race in the Challenge Mallorca. The 25-year-old Spaniard outkicked Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) to take top honours in the uphill sprint, and the third win for Movistar this season.

It was also the first win for Rojas since a stage of the Tour de l'Ain in August 2009.

"To tell the truth, I had lost a bit of confidence in myself," said Rojas. "If I have recovered it, it is thanks to the team, who were always supporting me during the entire race, and also to my teammate Ventoso, who convinced me I could win and it was going to be my day.

"I knew the finish from last year, I had good legs and I knew I had to come into the last corner first. It was a pity I couldn't celebrate it as deserved, because there were some riders who had attacked before and I didn't know if they were still ahead, so I didn't raise my arms at the finish."

The stage was marked by a long escape of five riders, featuring Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Xabier Zabalo (Orbea Continental), Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) and Davide Malacarne (Quick Step). The quintet formed 43km into the stage, but were kept on a tight leash as their largest lead amounted to only 2:20. The escape was ultimately neutralised at km 117.

With 15 km to go on the 143km parcours, a lead group of 40 formed. HTC-Highroad was very active, with both Peter Velits and Tejay Van Garderen attacking. There were in fact multiple attacks in the closing kilometres, but it came down to a sprint with Rojas prevailing in the finale.

Full Results
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3:18:59
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
12Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
13Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
14Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
17Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
18David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
24Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
27Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
28Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
29Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
35Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
39Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
41David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
44Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
48Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
49Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
53Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:00
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:04
56Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
57Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:29
59Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:49
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:24
61Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
62Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
63Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
65Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
69Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
71Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
72Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
73David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
74Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
75Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
76Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
77Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
78Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:04:02
81Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike0:04:32
82Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
83Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
84Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
85Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
86Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
90Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
91Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
93Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
96Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
98Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
99Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
102Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
103Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
104Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
105Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
107David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
108Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
110Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
111Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
113Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:05:28
114Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
115Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:51
116Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:35
117Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
118Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
119Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
120Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:07:42
121Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
122Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
124Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
127Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:01
129Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp0:09:36
130Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:10:52
131Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
132Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
133Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:12:13
134Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:13:13
135Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
136Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
137Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
138Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
139Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
141Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
142Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
143David Gutierrez (Spa) Spain
144Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
145Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
146Airán Fernandez (Spa) Spain
147Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
148Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
150José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:16
151Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
152Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
154Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
155Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
157Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
158Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain0:18:25
159Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
160Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
161Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
HDAlbert Torres (Spa) Spain0:24:09
HDCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:24:10
HDAitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:51
HDGuillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:52
HDAdrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
HDRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFGiampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFOleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFMichaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFManuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFOscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFRuben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFIvan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFLoic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFAndreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
DNFErik Mohs (Ger) Germany
DNFFranz Schiwer (Ger) Germany
DNFStefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany

Sprint 1 - Santa María, 29.5km
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain1

Sprint 2 - Alcúdia, 68.7km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC1

Sprint classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC1
4Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain1

Special Sprint 1 - Inca, 44.5km
1Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain3pts
2Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Special Sprint 2 - Pollença, 81.2km
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental1

Special Sprint classification
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain3
3Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain2
4Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental1
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 1 - Coll de Can Costa (Cat. 2) 7.9km
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack10pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek7
3Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC5
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
5Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack2
6Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Femenies (Cat. 2) 95.7km
1Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC10pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
3Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental5
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
6Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Coll de Puig Major (Cat. 2) 118.1km
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC10pts
2Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental7
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack5
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
5Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team2
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 4 - Coll De'N Bleda (Cat. 3) 137.8km
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC6pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountains classification
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC14pts
2Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC10
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack10
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team10
5Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental7
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek7
7David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC6
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack5
9Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC5
10Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental5
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad3
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team2
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack2
16Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
17Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack1

Combination classification
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
4Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC7
5Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC7
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
7Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
9Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
10Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain5
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
12Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
13Raúl Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Spain4
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
15Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack3
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
17Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental2
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
19Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental1
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews