Trending

Olds wins Trofeo Costa Etrusca

American claims Diadora-Pasta Zara's first European win of season

Brief Results
1Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara2:58:00
2Grace Verbeke (Bel) Belgium
3Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
5Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
7Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
8Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
9Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
10Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo

Latest on Cyclingnews