Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Live coverage

Bastianelli has just taken the intermediate sprint at and she's carried on and clipped off the front with Silvia Zanardi. The pair have 15 seconds over the peloton.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is near the front right now. She's leading a really competitive team here for FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope. The Dane is still searching for her first WorldTour win but she was in good form at Strade Bianche, taking fifth on the line.

Heading towards the final 100km of the race and it's currently Liv-Racing and Jumbo Visma on the front setting the pace.

114km to go Still no break from the peloton but that's partly because the pace was so high early on.

18 km percorsi e primo GPM vinto da Ursula Pintar (@CipolliniTeam)After 18 km passed the first KOM, won by Urska Pintar (@CipolliniTeam)

124km to go 124km to go and we're tackling the first climb of the day. The pace remains high but the bunch remains intact.

After finishing second in Strade Bianche, the American team Trek Segafedo will be hungry for a WorldTour win. They have Longo Borghini and Deignan in their ranks. The British rider was off the pace in Omloop but will be looking to kick-start her season here. She's won this race twice during her career - in 2015 and 2016.

Strade Bianche winner Chantal van den Broek-Blaak is here with SD Worx and they've been on fire since the start of the season. No Van der Breggen in their ranks today but they've still got a really competitive team and the've already taken five wins this season, including Omloop, Strade and two stages of the Healthy Ageing Tour. They're the team to beat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vos starts with the number one on her back as the last winner of the race. She's only raced two days so far this season but has been top ten in both outings. She took seventh in Strade and was on the attack at several points in that race. She has decent support around her but Jumbo Visma are not the strongest team in the race. (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women/Twitter)

130km to go Plenty to early attacks but nothing has stuck yet. We've had our first intermediate sprint of the day though and Tanja Erath (TIBCO) has taken that.

No attacks of note in these very early stages.

We need to talk about Sarah Gigante, the Australian sensation who is over here for her first European race of the season. We shouldn't put too much pressure on her shoulders but it will be fascinating to see how she goes today. We spoke to her last week, and here's what she had to say. (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Big up for our riders at the start of @TrofeoBinda 🔥 @ElisaLongoB @TaylerWiles @lizziedeignan @RuthWinder @CordonRagot

And we're racing! The riders first have a 27km ride to Cittiglio before taking on one 44 km loop followed by four 17 km laps.

Perfect race conditions out there today with blue skies and very little wind. It's going to be a really demanding race though, it's such a tough course with very little let up. We'll look at the favourites once the race settles down and we have a break up the road. Everything is ready...🔥🔥🔥🚴🏻‍♀️

We're just about two minutes away from the roll out and all the riders are on the start line and read to race. If you need to catch up on the first women's WT race of the season, then you can read all about an incredible edition of Strade Bianche, right here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course this race didn't take part last year due to COVID, so our last winner is Vos back in 2019 and she returns but as part of the women's Jumbo Visma team. The route is 141.8 kilometre and it's up and down all day with climbs throughout the race. The queen of the mountain points come at Caldana just 18 kilometres in, at Cunardo at 44.5 kilometres, and on each of the four final laps at the top of the climb to Orino. Cocquio - Caldana - Orino, 3.84km at 3 per cent Grantola - Cunardo, 3.85km at 4.8 per cent Comacchio - Orino, 1.5km at 6.3 per cent Cuvio - Orino, 3.9km at 3.9 per cent Casalzuigno, 0.84km at 7 per cent

We are going to be providing live text coverage from round two of the Women’s WorldTour and we'll be here throughout the race. Right now riders are gathering on the start line with the start set for around 10 minutes from now. While you're getting settled have a read of Simone Giuliani's excellent race preview, which is right here.