How to watch the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2021 – live TV and streaming

After a one-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the oldest women's races on the calendar, the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, returns to the UCI Women's WorldTour as the second round of the series in 2021.

Although the pandemic has had its downsides, the good news comes in the form of restrictions on public gatherings that has necessitated increased television coverage, meaning fans can watch a full 90 minutes of racing from the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on Sunday, March 21.

The 22nd edition of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda starts in Cocquio Trevisago and finishes on a slight climb on the Via Valcuvia in Cittiglio after 141 kilometres. Contested on three circuits, the first loop is two trips around a seven-kilometre lap through Olginasio and Besozzo followed by one long loop that includes the Grantola and Brinzio climbs before the traditional final circuit. Riders take on four finishing circuits with the decisive Orino climb crested 7.5km before the finish.

Racing gets underway at 12:10 CET with an expected finish at 16:00 CET.

The elite women's race is preceded by the UCI Junior Women's Nations Cup which uses the same course and starts at 8:30 CET with an expected finish at 10:15.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live text updates, full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The UCI Women's WorldTour lost its opening round in Australia because of the pandemic but started with a bang at Strade Bianche, where Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) denied Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in Siena after refusing to work with the Italian champion because her teammate and world champion Anna van der Breggen was in the chasing group behind.

Longo Borghini, a winner in Cittiglio in 2013, will be keen to get revenge on the dominant Dutch squad this year but will face a talent-packed field including the last winner, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and other favourites like Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana Cipollini), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) and Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cycling Sport Promotion) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Cycling Sport Promotion)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda live stream

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport starting at . A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, the USA, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will air the race in Italy and via free live streaming on PMG Sport's Facebook and Youtube pages.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

ExpressVPN allows you to watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

