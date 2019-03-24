Trending

Vos wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Spratt and Uttrup Ludwig complete podium

Image 1 of 46

Marianne Vos wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Marianne Vos wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019 podium (L-R) Amanda Spratt, Marianne Vos, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019 podium (L-R) Amanda Spratt, Marianne Vos, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Marianne Vos speaks at the start

Marianne Vos speaks at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio put in a lot of work for Marianne Vos

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio put in a lot of work for Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Marianne Vos rides alongside Amanda Spratt

Marianne Vos rides alongside Amanda Spratt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

Teyler Wiles off the front of the peloton

Teyler Wiles off the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Eri Yonamine (Ale Cippolini)

Eri Yonamine (Ale Cippolini)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Lucy Kennedy leads the peloton

Lucy Kennedy leads the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 46

Jolanda Neff on the attack

Jolanda Neff on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

Jeanne Korevaar looks after Marianne Vos

Jeanne Korevaar looks after Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

Leah Thomas attacks

Leah Thomas attacks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Marianne Vos had plenty of time to celebrate

Marianne Vos had plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Marianne Vos celebrates her win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Marianne Vos celebrates her win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

The peloton pushes hard on a climb

The peloton pushes hard on a climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo)

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

Demi Vollering went on the attack

Demi Vollering went on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Amanda Spratt makes her way down a descent

Amanda Spratt makes her way down a descent
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar)

Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

The peloton takes on a short climb

The peloton takes on a short climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Amanda Spratt stays safe in the peloton

Amanda Spratt stays safe in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Mitchelton-Scott controls the peloton

Mitchelton-Scott controls the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Sarah Roy leads Arlenis Sierra up the climb

Sarah Roy leads Arlenis Sierra up the climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Eva Buurman (Boels Dolmans)

Eva Buurman (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo)

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

The start line of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019

The start line of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

The riders wait for the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019

The riders wait for the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

Karol-Ann Canuel and Chantal Blaak in the peloton

Karol-Ann Canuel and Chantal Blaak in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott)

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

Leah Thomas (Bigla)

Leah Thomas (Bigla)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Tayler Wiles on the attack

Tayler Wiles on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

(L-R) Sarah Roy, Jessica Allen and Pfeiffer Georgi

(L-R) Sarah Roy, Jessica Allen and Pfeiffer Georgi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

Boels Dolmans wait to sign on

Boels Dolmans wait to sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 46

Chantal Blaak takes a photo with a fan

Chantal Blaak takes a photo with a fan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Coryn Rivera is interviewed at sign on

Coryn Rivera is interviewed at sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

Trek-Segafredo signs on

Trek-Segafredo signs on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Sara Casasola lies on the side of the road after a crash

Sara Casasola lies on the side of the road after a crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 46

Sara Casasola is attended to after a crash

Sara Casasola is attended to after a crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 46

The peloton during the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019

The peloton during the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 46

The peloton makes its way through the countryside

The peloton makes its way through the countryside
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

The peloton reflected in a mirror

The peloton reflected in a mirror
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

The peloton rides through the start/finish line

The peloton rides through the start/finish line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

Grace Brown on the attack

Grace Brown on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio for the fourth time and now holds the joint record together with Maria Canins - who raced in the 1980s and early 1990s. The wily Dutchwoman held onto a group of favourites that had formed on the final climb and was fastest in the sprint, beating Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla).

Related Articles

Numbers game in Trofeo Binda final proves key to Vos' victory

“My last victory here was long ago, so I am very happy with this one,” said Vos after the finish. “On the last two laps, Ashleigh went on the attack to make it a hard race, then got me into position for the sprint. That was perfect teamwork.”

The race covered 131.1 km, starting with a 22km stretch from Taino to the finishing town of Cittiglio and one long loop of 38km, which included a climb to Cunardo. Finally, there were four laps of a 17.8km circuit with a short ascent to Casalzuigno, the decisive four-kilometre climb to Orino and a fast, technical descent to the finish.

The first serious breakaway only formed after the Cunardo climb. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) held an advantage of up to 45 seconds but was caught again on the first time up the Casalzuigno climb that split the peloton into several groups. On the Orino ascent, Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) went solo and increased her gap in the descent. With three laps to go, Brown was 25 seconds ahead of lone chaser Leah Thomas (Bigla) and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Mitchelton-Scott and Canyon-SRAM drove the peloton, and Brown was caught just after the Orino climb. Swiss champion Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) used her mountain bike skills to attack in the descent but did not get away for long, and a peloton of about 50 riders went out on the penultimate lap together.

Several attacks kept the pace high into the Orino climb where an attack by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) finally split the peloton with 26km to go, forming a front group of 12 riders.

The next group was able to come back on the downhill, and Thomas made another move. When she had been brought back at the start of the final lap, largely due to the work of Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) countered and was let go.

In her first UCI Women’s WorldTour race, the young Dutch climber built a lead of more than 40 seconds. She was eventually caught on the lower slopes of the Orino climb when Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked, followed by Moolman-Pasio, Vos, Spratt, and Uttrup Ludwig. A group of eight riders formed, also including Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Anastasia Chursina (née Iakovenko, BTC City Ljubljana).

Uttrup Ludwig launched three attacks on the final kilometre of the climb and on the descent in order to whittle down the group more. Spratt tried the same in the descent, but neither was successful as Vos closed them down immediately.

Following the descent, Chursina attacked with 2.5km to go and briefly got a gap before Moolman-Pasio took up the chase, catching the Russian 1.4km from the line. Meanwhile, the peloton with several strong sprinters was only eight seconds behind the front group and coming up quickly.

Moolman-Pasio led the group onto the finishing straight where her teammate Vos launched her trademark sprint and easily held off the rest while the best sprinters passed the last of the favourites’ group shortly before the line.

Despite skipping the Trofeo Binda, Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking, though Vos is now only ten points behind the Italian. Bastianelli’s teammate Bertizzolo finished 35th and defended her lead in the youth classification. The UCI Women’s WorldTour continues Thursday with the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne one-day race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC - Liv3:27:07
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla
4Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:01
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC - Liv0:00:02
13Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
14Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:03
15Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
16Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
17Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:05
18Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
19Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:06
20Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
23Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:07
24Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
25Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
26Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
27Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:00:08
28Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
29Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:09
31Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:10
32Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb0:00:11
33Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
34Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:55
35Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:46
36Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:47
37Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
38Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla
40Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
41Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
42Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
43Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
44Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla
45Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team0:02:00
48Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC - Liv0:02:07
49Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
50Vania Canvelli (Ita) Bepink
51Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
52Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
53Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC - Liv
54Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:01
55Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:04:14
56Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:16
57Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria0:05:07
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA0:05:25
DNFKarol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFEva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFJip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFGrace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC - Liv
DNFAudrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
DNFJolanda Neff (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
DNFRuth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
DNFPfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb
DNFJuliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
DNFKathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLaura Asencio (Fra) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLouise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFDalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFAude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFNina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFBelle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLoes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEsther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFGiorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFJessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEvita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
DNFElizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
DNFAnja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotić (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAmiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFElena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFLizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
DNFSofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
DNFLetizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
DNFSara Casasola (Ita) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
DNFAlexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
DNFMónika Király (Hun) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
DNFYevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
DNFSilvia Magri (Ita) BePink
DNFChiara Perini (Ita) BePink
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFDebora Silvestri (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFClemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFAlice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFIris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMaja Perinović (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMartina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLaura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Latest on Cyclingnews