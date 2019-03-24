Vos wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda
Spratt and Uttrup Ludwig complete podium
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio for the fourth time and now holds the joint record together with Maria Canins - who raced in the 1980s and early 1990s. The wily Dutchwoman held onto a group of favourites that had formed on the final climb and was fastest in the sprint, beating Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla).
Related Articles
“My last victory here was long ago, so I am very happy with this one,” said Vos after the finish. “On the last two laps, Ashleigh went on the attack to make it a hard race, then got me into position for the sprint. That was perfect teamwork.”
The race covered 131.1 km, starting with a 22km stretch from Taino to the finishing town of Cittiglio and one long loop of 38km, which included a climb to Cunardo. Finally, there were four laps of a 17.8km circuit with a short ascent to Casalzuigno, the decisive four-kilometre climb to Orino and a fast, technical descent to the finish.
The first serious breakaway only formed after the Cunardo climb. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) held an advantage of up to 45 seconds but was caught again on the first time up the Casalzuigno climb that split the peloton into several groups. On the Orino ascent, Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) went solo and increased her gap in the descent. With three laps to go, Brown was 25 seconds ahead of lone chaser Leah Thomas (Bigla) and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton.
Mitchelton-Scott and Canyon-SRAM drove the peloton, and Brown was caught just after the Orino climb. Swiss champion Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) used her mountain bike skills to attack in the descent but did not get away for long, and a peloton of about 50 riders went out on the penultimate lap together.
Several attacks kept the pace high into the Orino climb where an attack by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) finally split the peloton with 26km to go, forming a front group of 12 riders.
The next group was able to come back on the downhill, and Thomas made another move. When she had been brought back at the start of the final lap, largely due to the work of Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) countered and was let go.
In her first UCI Women’s WorldTour race, the young Dutch climber built a lead of more than 40 seconds. She was eventually caught on the lower slopes of the Orino climb when Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked, followed by Moolman-Pasio, Vos, Spratt, and Uttrup Ludwig. A group of eight riders formed, also including Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Anastasia Chursina (née Iakovenko, BTC City Ljubljana).
Uttrup Ludwig launched three attacks on the final kilometre of the climb and on the descent in order to whittle down the group more. Spratt tried the same in the descent, but neither was successful as Vos closed them down immediately.
Following the descent, Chursina attacked with 2.5km to go and briefly got a gap before Moolman-Pasio took up the chase, catching the Russian 1.4km from the line. Meanwhile, the peloton with several strong sprinters was only eight seconds behind the front group and coming up quickly.
Moolman-Pasio led the group onto the finishing straight where her teammate Vos launched her trademark sprint and easily held off the rest while the best sprinters passed the last of the favourites’ group shortly before the line.
Despite skipping the Trofeo Binda, Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking, though Vos is now only ten points behind the Italian. Bastianelli’s teammate Bertizzolo finished 35th and defended her lead in the youth classification. The UCI Women’s WorldTour continues Thursday with the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne one-day race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC - Liv
|3:27:07
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla
|4
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:01
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC - Liv
|0:00:02
|13
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:03
|15
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|17
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:05
|18
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:06
|20
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|21
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|23
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:07
|24
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|25
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:08
|28
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:09
|31
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:10
|32
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|33
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|34
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:55
|35
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:46
|36
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:47
|37
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|38
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|39
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla
|40
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|41
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|42
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|43
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|44
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla
|45
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:00
|48
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC - Liv
|0:02:07
|49
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|50
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Bepink
|51
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|52
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|53
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC - Liv
|54
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:01
|55
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:14
|56
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:16
|57
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|0:05:07
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
|0:05:25
|DNF
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC - Liv
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
|DNF
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|DNF
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotić (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|DNF
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|DNF
|Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Maja Perinović (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy