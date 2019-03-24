Image 1 of 46 Marianne Vos wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019 podium (L-R) Amanda Spratt, Marianne Vos, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 46 Marianne Vos speaks at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio put in a lot of work for Marianne Vos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Marianne Vos rides alongside Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 Teyler Wiles off the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 Eri Yonamine (Ale Cippolini) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 46 Lucy Kennedy leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 46 Jolanda Neff on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 46 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 46 Jeanne Korevaar looks after Marianne Vos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 46 Leah Thomas attacks (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 46 Marianne Vos had plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 46 Marianne Vos celebrates her win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 46 The peloton pushes hard on a climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 46 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 46 Demi Vollering went on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 Amanda Spratt makes her way down a descent (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 46 Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 46 The peloton takes on a short climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 Amanda Spratt stays safe in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Mitchelton-Scott controls the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 46 Sarah Roy leads Arlenis Sierra up the climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 46 Eva Buurman (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 46 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 46 Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 46 The start line of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 46 The riders wait for the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 46 Karol-Ann Canuel and Chantal Blaak in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 46 Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 46 Leah Thomas (Bigla) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 46 Tayler Wiles on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 46 (L-R) Sarah Roy, Jessica Allen and Pfeiffer Georgi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 46 Boels Dolmans wait to sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 46 Chantal Blaak takes a photo with a fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 46 Coryn Rivera is interviewed at sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 46 Trek-Segafredo signs on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 46 Sara Casasola lies on the side of the road after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 46 Sara Casasola is attended to after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 46 The peloton during the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 46 The peloton makes its way through the countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 46 The peloton reflected in a mirror (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 46 The peloton rides through the start/finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 46 Grace Brown on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio for the fourth time and now holds the joint record together with Maria Canins - who raced in the 1980s and early 1990s. The wily Dutchwoman held onto a group of favourites that had formed on the final climb and was fastest in the sprint, beating Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla).

“My last victory here was long ago, so I am very happy with this one,” said Vos after the finish. “On the last two laps, Ashleigh went on the attack to make it a hard race, then got me into position for the sprint. That was perfect teamwork.”

The race covered 131.1 km, starting with a 22km stretch from Taino to the finishing town of Cittiglio and one long loop of 38km, which included a climb to Cunardo. Finally, there were four laps of a 17.8km circuit with a short ascent to Casalzuigno, the decisive four-kilometre climb to Orino and a fast, technical descent to the finish.

The first serious breakaway only formed after the Cunardo climb. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) held an advantage of up to 45 seconds but was caught again on the first time up the Casalzuigno climb that split the peloton into several groups. On the Orino ascent, Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) went solo and increased her gap in the descent. With three laps to go, Brown was 25 seconds ahead of lone chaser Leah Thomas (Bigla) and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Mitchelton-Scott and Canyon-SRAM drove the peloton, and Brown was caught just after the Orino climb. Swiss champion Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) used her mountain bike skills to attack in the descent but did not get away for long, and a peloton of about 50 riders went out on the penultimate lap together.

Several attacks kept the pace high into the Orino climb where an attack by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) finally split the peloton with 26km to go, forming a front group of 12 riders.

The next group was able to come back on the downhill, and Thomas made another move. When she had been brought back at the start of the final lap, largely due to the work of Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) countered and was let go.

In her first UCI Women’s WorldTour race, the young Dutch climber built a lead of more than 40 seconds. She was eventually caught on the lower slopes of the Orino climb when Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked, followed by Moolman-Pasio, Vos, Spratt, and Uttrup Ludwig. A group of eight riders formed, also including Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Anastasia Chursina (née Iakovenko, BTC City Ljubljana).

Uttrup Ludwig launched three attacks on the final kilometre of the climb and on the descent in order to whittle down the group more. Spratt tried the same in the descent, but neither was successful as Vos closed them down immediately.

Following the descent, Chursina attacked with 2.5km to go and briefly got a gap before Moolman-Pasio took up the chase, catching the Russian 1.4km from the line. Meanwhile, the peloton with several strong sprinters was only eight seconds behind the front group and coming up quickly.

Moolman-Pasio led the group onto the finishing straight where her teammate Vos launched her trademark sprint and easily held off the rest while the best sprinters passed the last of the favourites’ group shortly before the line.

Despite skipping the Trofeo Binda, Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking, though Vos is now only ten points behind the Italian. Bastianelli’s teammate Bertizzolo finished 35th and defended her lead in the youth classification. The UCI Women’s WorldTour continues Thursday with the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne one-day race.

Full Results