Armitstead wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup
Briton out-sprints breakaway riders Ferrand-Prevot and Van der Breggen in Cittiglio
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup in Cittiglio, Italy, on Sunday. The Briton won a breakaway sprint to the line ahead of Rabo-Liv teammates, world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Anna van der Breggen.
With the sprinters of the women’s peloton riding Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium, the climbers and classics types were in the Varese hills for the second round of the World Cup, and the 40th edition of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, for a race full of attacks and suspense right up to the finish-line.
The 123.7km race started on the shores of Lake Maggiore, with a 17km run-in to Cittiglio followed by a 37.7km loop with the steep Cunardo climb before returning to Cittiglio for four laps of a 17.1km loop with a short, sharp climb at Orino followed by a difficult descent starting the 8km run-in to the line.
After they missed the break in the first World Cup, the Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe, Alé Cipollini put down an early mark, with Simona Frapporti attacking in the first kilometres, getting caught just before the first climb. At Cunardo it was Boels-Dolmans making the move, Lizzie Armitstead demonstrating her form to take the first GPM points.
The climb ripped the race apart, with 25 riders making it through in front, and then Orica-AIS made their move. The Australian-based team are suffering the loss of last year’s winner Emma Johansson after she broke her collarbone in Cholet-Pays de Loire last week, but Katrin Garfoot showed the team still have ambitions, getting her gap up to a minute as the group behind her swelled and changed with attacks and catches. Crossing the line into the second local lap, her lead was down to 22”, and she sat up to be caught after 25km out solo.
As Armitstead won the second GPM, leading over Orino, the peloton split again, and a group of 13 started the third lap together, watching each other and taking every opportunity to attack. Once again, Orino re-defined the race, and after the penultimate climb, six riders were out together – 2014 Road and 2015 Cyclo-cross World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Rabo-Liv teammate Anna van der Breggen; 2014 Road World Cup series winner Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans); U23 Cross Country MTB World Champion Jolanda Neff (Switzerland); 2013 race winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda), and Belorussian Champion Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM).
At 20km to go the six had 35 seconds, and entering the final lap, Ferrand-Prévot, knowing she had the luxury of a team-mate in the group, attacked, gaining 15 seconds before being caught by Longo Borghini, Armitstead and Van der Breggan just after the final climb, with 8km to go. In the final kilometre, the four were caught again by Neff and Amialiusik, who’d chased furiously to make it back, so it was back to six riders entering the final sprint.
Last year, Armitstead had been caught out when Johansson had started her sprint early, and this year she wasn’t taking any chances, managing the final run-in perfectly to win by a bike-length, with Ferrand-Prévot in second, and Van der Breggen third.
Armitstead had said at the start of the season that all her focus is on the 2016 Olympics, but this win, which gave her the World Cups leader’s jersey, showed she’s got the potential to win a lot more on the way there. And with practically every woman in the peloton targeting next week’s Ronde van Vlaanderen, anything can happen in the World Cup.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:08:13
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:03
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|22
|Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|23
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland
|24
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|25
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) France
|26
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|28
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
|29
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Russia
|30
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
|0:01:36
|31
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|32
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|34
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|36
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|37
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|39
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:39
|40
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|41
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:06:43
|42
|Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O
|0:06:46
|43
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|44
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|45
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|46
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|47
|Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
|48
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
|49
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|50
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
|51
|Manon Souyris (Fra) France
|52
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|53
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|54
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|55
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon
|56
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
|57
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
|58
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale CiPolandlini
|63
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|64
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|65
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
|66
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|67
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|68
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek Team
|69
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) France
|70
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|71
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|72
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|73
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|74
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|75
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|76
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|77
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
|78
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|79
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|81
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|82
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|83
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06:58
|DNF
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|DNF
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Olena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Marika Campagnaro (Ita) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Eva Lechner (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Martina Biolo (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Olivia Overskov Jakobsen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Nina Krebs Ovesen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Laura Šimenc (Slo) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Elisabeth Riegler (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Sandra Reisenhofer (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|DNF
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States
|DNF
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
|DNF
|Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Anna Skalniak (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
