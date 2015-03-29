Trending

Armitstead wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup

Briton out-sprints breakaway riders Ferrand-Prevot and Van der Breggen in Cittiglio

Image 1 of 5

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 5

New overall world cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with Rossella Ratto (INPA Sottoli Giusfredi)

New overall world cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with Rossella Ratto (INPA Sottoli Giusfredi)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 5

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) tops the podium in Cittiglio

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) tops the podium in Cittiglio
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 5

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) takes the win in Cittiglio

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) takes the win in Cittiglio
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 5

World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo-Liv)

World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup in Cittiglio, Italy, on Sunday. The Briton won a breakaway sprint to the line ahead of Rabo-Liv teammates, world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Anna van der Breggen.

With the sprinters of the women’s peloton riding Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium, the climbers and classics types were in the Varese hills for the second round of the World Cup, and the 40th edition of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, for a race full of attacks and suspense right up to the finish-line.

The 123.7km race started on the shores of Lake Maggiore, with a 17km run-in to Cittiglio followed by a 37.7km loop with the steep Cunardo climb before returning to Cittiglio for four laps of a 17.1km loop with a short, sharp climb at Orino followed by a difficult descent starting the 8km run-in to the line.

After they missed the break in the first World Cup, the Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe, Alé Cipollini put down an early mark, with Simona Frapporti attacking in the first kilometres, getting caught just before the first climb. At Cunardo it was Boels-Dolmans making the move, Lizzie Armitstead demonstrating her form to take the first GPM points.

The climb ripped the race apart, with 25 riders making it through in front, and then Orica-AIS made their move. The Australian-based team are suffering the loss of last year’s winner Emma Johansson after she broke her collarbone in Cholet-Pays de Loire last week, but Katrin Garfoot showed the team still have ambitions, getting her gap up to a minute as the group behind her swelled and changed with attacks and catches. Crossing the line into the second local lap, her lead was down to 22”, and she sat up to be caught after 25km out solo.

As Armitstead won the second GPM, leading over Orino, the peloton split again, and a group of 13 started the third lap together, watching each other and taking every opportunity to attack. Once again, Orino re-defined the race, and after the penultimate climb, six riders were out together – 2014 Road and 2015 Cyclo-cross World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Rabo-Liv teammate Anna van der Breggen; 2014 Road World Cup series winner Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans); U23 Cross Country MTB World Champion Jolanda Neff (Switzerland); 2013 race winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda), and Belorussian Champion Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM).

At 20km to go the six had 35 seconds, and entering the final lap, Ferrand-Prévot, knowing she had the luxury of a team-mate in the group, attacked, gaining 15 seconds before being caught by Longo Borghini, Armitstead and Van der Breggan just after the final climb, with 8km to go. In the final kilometre, the four were caught again by Neff and Amialiusik, who’d chased furiously to make it back, so it was back to six riders entering the final sprint.

Last year, Armitstead had been caught out when Johansson had started her sprint early, and this year she wasn’t taking any chances, managing the final run-in perfectly to win by a bike-length, with Ferrand-Prévot in second, and Van der Breggen third.

Armitstead had said at the start of the season that all her focus is on the 2016 Olympics, but this win, which gave her the World Cups leader’s jersey, showed she’s got the potential to win a lot more on the way there. And with practically every woman in the peloton targeting next week’s Ronde van Vlaanderen, anything can happen in the World Cup.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:08:13
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
6Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:00:03
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
12Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
17Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
22Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
23Anna Plichta (Pol) Poland
24Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
25Anabelle Dreville (Fra) France
26Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
28Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
29Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Russia
30Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini0:01:36
31Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
32Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
34Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
36Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
37Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
39Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda0:01:39
40Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:35
41Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:06:43
42Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O0:06:46
43Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
44Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
45Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
46Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
47Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
48Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
49Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
50Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
51Manon Souyris (Fra) France
52Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
53Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
54Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
55Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon
56Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
57Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
58Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
59Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
62Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale CiPolandlini
63Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
64Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Poland
65Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
66Marion Sicot (Fra) France
67Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
68Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek Team
69Fanny Leleu (Fra) France
70Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
71Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
72Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
73Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
74Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
75Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
76Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
77Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale CiPolandlini
78Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
79Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
80Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
81Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
82Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
83Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06:58
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
DNFAnna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
DNFAudrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
DNFClara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFOlena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFLarisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFMarika Campagnaro (Ita) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFAizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFEva Lechner (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFElena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFRiccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFLucie Pader (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFNina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFEyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFAzzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFRuby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFGeorgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFJaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFSimona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
DNFMartina Biolo (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAllison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFCecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
DNFChloe Fraser (GBr) Team Rytger
DNFAmy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger
DNFEllinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger
DNFOlivia Overskov Jakobsen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFNina Krebs Ovesen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFIrene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSoraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFChristina Perchtold (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFLaura Šimenc (Slo) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFJulia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFElisabeth Riegler (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFSandra Reisenhofer (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFLaura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
DNFHeather Fischer (USA) United States
DNFMarjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
DNFTatiana Shamanova (Rus) Russia
DNFKatarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
DNFAleksandra Kardas (Pol) Poland
DNFAnna Skalniak (Pol) Poland
DNFMirjam Gysling (Swi) Switzerland
DNFJutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
DNFSandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland

