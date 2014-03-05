Trending

Johansson wins Le Samyn des Dames

Moolman-Pasio, De Vuyst round out podium

Image 1 of 6

Emma Johansson in the leader's jersey

Emma Johansson in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

The USA women's national team

The USA women's national team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

The Lotto Cycling Cup podium

The Lotto Cycling Cup podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) wins Le Samyn

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) wins Le Samyn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

South African champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Emma Johansson and Sofie De Vuyst on the Le Samyn podium

South African champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Emma Johansson and Sofie De Vuyst on the Le Samyn podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-AIS's Emma Johansson claimed her first race victory of the 2014 season in Le Samyn des Dames, besting South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Hitec Products) and Sofie de Vuyst (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata) in the sprint finish.

It was also the first European win for Orica-AIS after a disappointing result in this weekend's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

"We were a little disappointed with our performance on Saturday," Sport Director Gene Bates said. "It was good to get second at Het Nieuwsblad but the team didn't work together as well as it could have. We had an extra emphasis on teamwork today.

"We know Emma is on good form," Bates noted. "She wanted to go for the win, so the plan was to set her up today – either in a breakaway or in a kick. The uphill finish suited her."

Johansson was equally pleased to take the win, having come second to Giant-Shimano's Amy Pieters on Saturday.

"It means a lot to the team to win races this way," said Johansson. "There was a big difference between today and the way we raced last weekend, and it shows that when we race as a team, we can win. Just coming into today, everybody was more prepared and focused. I think that was really important for us."

The 111.6km one-day race was full of attacks and counter-attacks. The first to go was Vera Koedooder (Bigla), who went solo on the first lap, but her move did not last over the top of the cobbled Côte de Montignies sur Roc. Much of the action was then concentrated in the tricky 21km circuit.

French champion Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon) put in a promising solo attack on the final lap, but she was unable to withstand the pressure from the peloton.

"It's ten kilometres to the finish from the top of the cobbled hill," explained Johansson. "There were a lot of attacks after that hill on the last lap, but I felt like we had it completely under control. I still wasn't completely confident that I could win or exactly how I would do it in the end."

"I gave it a crack on the cobbled hill," Johansson added. "That split things up. My legs were burning form the effort, so I hope the legs were burning a bit for the others, too."

With 5km to go, Delzenne was caught, and although several attacks and counter-attacks were launched in the final kilometers, the group was largely intact for the finish. Moolman-Pasio launched her sprint early, but only served as an unwitting lead-out for Johansson.

"We didn't have any riders available for a proper train," said Johansson. "Everyone had done so much work, so it was up to me find my own way. No team had a lead-out. Everyone was sort of on their own."

"Ashleigh started the sprint really early," Johansson added. "She gave me quite a good lead-out. I didn't think too much. I just knew when it was the right time to go – and so I did."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2:48:25
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
4Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
6Maura Kinsella (USA) USA National Team
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
11Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
12Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
14Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
19Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
20Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
21Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
26Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
27Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
29Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
30Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
32Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek
33Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
34Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
35Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
37Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
38Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
39Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
40Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:00:10
41Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:12
42Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:00:20
43Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:25
44Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
46Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
47Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
48Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:30
49Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
50Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
51Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
52Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
53Claire Thomas (GBr) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
54Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
55Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
56Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
57Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
58Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:40
59Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
60Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
61Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:10
62Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:30
63Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
64Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
65Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
66Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team
68Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
69Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
70Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
71Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
72Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
73Dobrynina Kseniia (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team
74Anika Todd (Can) Tibco / To The Top
75Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
76Nicole Vernhout (Ned) Swaboladies.nl
77Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
78Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
79Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
80Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
81Wiranda Spoor (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
82Lydia Boylan (Irl) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
83Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
84Katarína Hranaiová (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
85Melanie Späth (Irl) Team Rytger
86Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
87Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
88Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
89Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
90Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
91Marjolein Claessen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
92Jane Barr (GBr) Scotland
93Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
94Nike Berckeringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
95Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
96Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
97Elke Bolangier (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
98Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
99Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
100Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
101Liesbeth Verbiest (Bel) Mixte Team 1 Napoleon Games
102Rikke Lønne (Den) Team Rytger
103Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Endura Lady Force
104Marleen Pardon (Ned) Swaboladies.nl
105Kerry Macphee (GBr) Scotland
106Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
107Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
108Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top
109Dana Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
110Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
112Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
113Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
114Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
115Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Swaboladies.nl

 

Latest on Cyclingnews