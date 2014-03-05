Johansson wins Le Samyn des Dames
Moolman-Pasio, De Vuyst round out podium
Orica-AIS's Emma Johansson claimed her first race victory of the 2014 season in Le Samyn des Dames, besting South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Hitec Products) and Sofie de Vuyst (Futurumshop.nl-Zannata) in the sprint finish.
It was also the first European win for Orica-AIS after a disappointing result in this weekend's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
"We were a little disappointed with our performance on Saturday," Sport Director Gene Bates said. "It was good to get second at Het Nieuwsblad but the team didn't work together as well as it could have. We had an extra emphasis on teamwork today.
"We know Emma is on good form," Bates noted. "She wanted to go for the win, so the plan was to set her up today – either in a breakaway or in a kick. The uphill finish suited her."
Johansson was equally pleased to take the win, having come second to Giant-Shimano's Amy Pieters on Saturday.
"It means a lot to the team to win races this way," said Johansson. "There was a big difference between today and the way we raced last weekend, and it shows that when we race as a team, we can win. Just coming into today, everybody was more prepared and focused. I think that was really important for us."
The 111.6km one-day race was full of attacks and counter-attacks. The first to go was Vera Koedooder (Bigla), who went solo on the first lap, but her move did not last over the top of the cobbled Côte de Montignies sur Roc. Much of the action was then concentrated in the tricky 21km circuit.
French champion Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon) put in a promising solo attack on the final lap, but she was unable to withstand the pressure from the peloton.
"It's ten kilometres to the finish from the top of the cobbled hill," explained Johansson. "There were a lot of attacks after that hill on the last lap, but I felt like we had it completely under control. I still wasn't completely confident that I could win or exactly how I would do it in the end."
"I gave it a crack on the cobbled hill," Johansson added. "That split things up. My legs were burning form the effort, so I hope the legs were burning a bit for the others, too."
With 5km to go, Delzenne was caught, and although several attacks and counter-attacks were launched in the final kilometers, the group was largely intact for the finish. Moolman-Pasio launched her sprint early, but only served as an unwitting lead-out for Johansson.
"We didn't have any riders available for a proper train," said Johansson. "Everyone had done so much work, so it was up to me find my own way. No team had a lead-out. Everyone was sort of on their own."
"Ashleigh started the sprint really early," Johansson added. "She gave me quite a good lead-out. I didn't think too much. I just knew when it was the right time to go – and so I did."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2:48:25
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|3
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|4
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Maura Kinsella (USA) USA National Team
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
|11
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|14
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|19
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|20
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|24
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|26
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|27
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|29
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|30
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|32
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek
|33
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|34
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|35
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|37
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|38
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|39
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|40
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:00:10
|41
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:12
|42
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|0:00:20
|43
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:25
|44
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|46
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|47
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:30
|49
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|50
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|51
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|52
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|53
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
|54
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
|55
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|56
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|57
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|58
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|59
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|60
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|61
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|62
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|63
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|64
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|65
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|66
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team
|68
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|69
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|70
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|71
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|72
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|73
|Dobrynina Kseniia (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|74
|Anika Todd (Can) Tibco / To The Top
|75
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|76
|Nicole Vernhout (Ned) Swaboladies.nl
|77
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|78
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|79
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|80
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
|81
|Wiranda Spoor (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|82
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
|83
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|84
|Katarína Hranaiová (Cze) Bigla Cycling Team
|85
|Melanie Späth (Irl) Team Rytger
|86
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|87
|Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|88
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|89
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|90
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|91
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|92
|Jane Barr (GBr) Scotland
|93
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|94
|Nike Berckeringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|95
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|96
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|97
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|98
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|99
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|100
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|101
|Liesbeth Verbiest (Bel) Mixte Team 1 Napoleon Games
|102
|Rikke Lønne (Den) Team Rytger
|103
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Endura Lady Force
|104
|Marleen Pardon (Ned) Swaboladies.nl
|105
|Kerry Macphee (GBr) Scotland
|106
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|107
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|108
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|109
|Dana Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|110
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|112
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|113
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|114
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Velosport Pasta Montegrappa
|115
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Swaboladies.nl
