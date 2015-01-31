Trending

Mallorca Challenge: Valverde solos to victory in Deià

Wellens takes second ahead of Konig

Alejandro Valverde wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The top three: Alejandro Valverde, Tim Wellens and Leopold Konig

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Leopold Konig leads Giovanni Visconti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took a solo victory at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, after dropping his escape companions with more than 30 kilometres remaining. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) came across the line in second with Leopold König (Team Sky) just behind. The win comes on a mixed day for Movistar after they lost Rory Sutherland just 17 kilometres into the race.

"I'm really happy because this win confirms the good feelings I had throughout the race and the intense work we made during the offseason," Valverde said. "It was a team victory, just like yesterday’s effort ... we've got a great group, all of us get on with each other well and I think that plays a massive role on our wins. I dedicate this victory to them."

Valverde was part of a 26-man breakaway that went away after 40 kilometres of racing, a move initiated by his teammates Jesus Herrada, Javier Moreno and Francisco Ventoso. Friday’s last man standing Johan van Zyl was back in the break also, with his MTN-Qhubeka teammate Merhawi Kudus. Behind them, it was left to Team Sky to do the work on the front of the peloton after they missed the split.

The 26 riders were not given much room to manoeuvre by the chasing bunch and took a maximum advantage of 2 minutes. Valverde and Herrada got the jump on the escapees with 60 kilometres to go, with only Kudus able to keep up with the Movistar pairing. The Eritrean stayed with Valverde until the ascent of the Puig Major, where Valverde finally distanced his younger rival.

"We had to spend a lot to keep the escape going, but maybe a bit less than yesterday because it’s completely different to be on the break," Valverde said. "Sky never caught us - they were 20 seconds behind when I attacked into that second breakaway and later with the solo move."

On his own, Valverde’s advantage quickly extended from less than a minute to over two. With 15 kilometres remaining, Wellens set off in chase of the Spaniard with König in tow. It was too late however and Valverde sealed the win by more than a minute.

"Now we’re leaving for Dubai, and there is Qatar as well. The goal will be to gain racing form, profit from good weather in the desert and also help Lobato out into the sprints in Dubai. The Tour of Oman’s route suits me better, I like it more - we’ll see how we’re doing by then.”

Kudus went on to take the award for the most combative rider. "I felt really good today. On the climbs I was also very comfortable and relaxed the whole day. It's unfortunate because I just couldn't follow Valverde on the descent. In the end I had to settle for 10th but I am happy with today's performance and also to with the most combative prize as well," said Kudus.

Sunday's Trofeo Palma de Mallorca is the last race of the Mallorca Challenge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:34:29
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:33
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:53
7Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
10Kudus Merhawi (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
12Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Murias Taldea0:03:12
13Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:17
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:19
16Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
17Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
19Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
21Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet
22Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
25Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
34Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgus BH
35Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain0:08:24
36Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:30
37Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:16
38Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:29
39Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:20
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
42Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
43Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:50
44David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:21:12
46Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
47Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo0:24:13
48Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:25:08
49Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
50Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
51Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
56Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:18

Coll Den Claret (Cat. 4), km. 4.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Coll De Galilea (Cat. 3), km. 41.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Coll Des Grau (Cat. 4), km. 59.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Coll D'honor (Cat. 2), km. 87.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Coll De Sa Batalla (Cat. 2), km. 124.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
3Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot5
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Coll De Puig Major (Cat. 2), km. 140.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1

Coll Den Bleda (Cat. 3), km. 160.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 1 - Sa Coma, km 36,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint 2 - Lloseta, km 107,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Special sprint 1 - Esportes, km 67,40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Special sprint 2 - Selva, km 113,90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:48:30
2Lotto Soudal0:07:32
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:59
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:26
5Trek Factory Racing0:14:28
6Bora-Argon 180:19:54
7Team Sky0:33:10
8Team Europcar0:38:57
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:56

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team28pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky5
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
8Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot5
9Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky3
7Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
11Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot3

 

