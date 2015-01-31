Mallorca Challenge: Valverde solos to victory in Deià
Wellens takes second ahead of Konig
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took a solo victory at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, after dropping his escape companions with more than 30 kilometres remaining. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) came across the line in second with Leopold König (Team Sky) just behind. The win comes on a mixed day for Movistar after they lost Rory Sutherland just 17 kilometres into the race.
"I'm really happy because this win confirms the good feelings I had throughout the race and the intense work we made during the offseason," Valverde said. "It was a team victory, just like yesterday’s effort ... we've got a great group, all of us get on with each other well and I think that plays a massive role on our wins. I dedicate this victory to them."
Valverde was part of a 26-man breakaway that went away after 40 kilometres of racing, a move initiated by his teammates Jesus Herrada, Javier Moreno and Francisco Ventoso. Friday’s last man standing Johan van Zyl was back in the break also, with his MTN-Qhubeka teammate Merhawi Kudus. Behind them, it was left to Team Sky to do the work on the front of the peloton after they missed the split.
The 26 riders were not given much room to manoeuvre by the chasing bunch and took a maximum advantage of 2 minutes. Valverde and Herrada got the jump on the escapees with 60 kilometres to go, with only Kudus able to keep up with the Movistar pairing. The Eritrean stayed with Valverde until the ascent of the Puig Major, where Valverde finally distanced his younger rival.
"We had to spend a lot to keep the escape going, but maybe a bit less than yesterday because it’s completely different to be on the break," Valverde said. "Sky never caught us - they were 20 seconds behind when I attacked into that second breakaway and later with the solo move."
On his own, Valverde’s advantage quickly extended from less than a minute to over two. With 15 kilometres remaining, Wellens set off in chase of the Spaniard with König in tow. It was too late however and Valverde sealed the win by more than a minute.
"Now we’re leaving for Dubai, and there is Qatar as well. The goal will be to gain racing form, profit from good weather in the desert and also help Lobato out into the sprints in Dubai. The Tour of Oman’s route suits me better, I like it more - we’ll see how we’re doing by then.”
Kudus went on to take the award for the most combative rider. "I felt really good today. On the climbs I was also very comfortable and relaxed the whole day. It's unfortunate because I just couldn't follow Valverde on the descent. In the end I had to settle for 10th but I am happy with today's performance and also to with the most combative prize as well," said Kudus.
Sunday's Trofeo Palma de Mallorca is the last race of the Mallorca Challenge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:34:29
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Kudus Merhawi (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|12
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:03:12
|13
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:17
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:19
|16
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|17
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet
|22
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgus BH
|35
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|0:08:24
|36
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:30
|37
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:16
|38
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:29
|39
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:20
|40
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|43
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:50
|44
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:12
|46
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo
|0:24:13
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:08
|49
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|50
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|51
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|56
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|3
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:48:30
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:32
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:26
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:28
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:54
|7
|Team Sky
|0:33:10
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:38:57
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|9
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|3
|7
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy