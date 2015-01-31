Image 1 of 4 Alejandro Valverde wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The top three: Alejandro Valverde, Tim Wellens and Leopold Konig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Leopold Konig leads Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took a solo victory at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, after dropping his escape companions with more than 30 kilometres remaining. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) came across the line in second with Leopold König (Team Sky) just behind. The win comes on a mixed day for Movistar after they lost Rory Sutherland just 17 kilometres into the race.

"I'm really happy because this win confirms the good feelings I had throughout the race and the intense work we made during the offseason," Valverde said. "It was a team victory, just like yesterday’s effort ... we've got a great group, all of us get on with each other well and I think that plays a massive role on our wins. I dedicate this victory to them."

Valverde was part of a 26-man breakaway that went away after 40 kilometres of racing, a move initiated by his teammates Jesus Herrada, Javier Moreno and Francisco Ventoso. Friday’s last man standing Johan van Zyl was back in the break also, with his MTN-Qhubeka teammate Merhawi Kudus. Behind them, it was left to Team Sky to do the work on the front of the peloton after they missed the split.

The 26 riders were not given much room to manoeuvre by the chasing bunch and took a maximum advantage of 2 minutes. Valverde and Herrada got the jump on the escapees with 60 kilometres to go, with only Kudus able to keep up with the Movistar pairing. The Eritrean stayed with Valverde until the ascent of the Puig Major, where Valverde finally distanced his younger rival.

"We had to spend a lot to keep the escape going, but maybe a bit less than yesterday because it’s completely different to be on the break," Valverde said. "Sky never caught us - they were 20 seconds behind when I attacked into that second breakaway and later with the solo move."

On his own, Valverde’s advantage quickly extended from less than a minute to over two. With 15 kilometres remaining, Wellens set off in chase of the Spaniard with König in tow. It was too late however and Valverde sealed the win by more than a minute.

"Now we’re leaving for Dubai, and there is Qatar as well. The goal will be to gain racing form, profit from good weather in the desert and also help Lobato out into the sprints in Dubai. The Tour of Oman’s route suits me better, I like it more - we’ll see how we’re doing by then.”

Kudus went on to take the award for the most combative rider. "I felt really good today. On the climbs I was also very comfortable and relaxed the whole day. It's unfortunate because I just couldn't follow Valverde on the descent. In the end I had to settle for 10th but I am happy with today's performance and also to with the most combative prize as well," said Kudus.

Sunday's Trofeo Palma de Mallorca is the last race of the Mallorca Challenge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:34:29 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:33 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:53 7 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 Kudus Merhawi (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 12 Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:03:12 13 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:17 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:19 16 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 17 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 21 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet 22 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 25 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 34 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgus BH 35 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 0:08:24 36 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:30 37 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:16 38 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:29 39 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:20 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 42 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 43 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:50 44 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:12 46 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo 0:24:13 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:08 49 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 50 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 51 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 56 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:18

Coll Den Claret (Cat. 4), km. 4.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Coll De Galilea (Cat. 3), km. 41.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Coll Des Grau (Cat. 4), km. 59.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Coll D'honor (Cat. 2), km. 87.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Coll De Sa Batalla (Cat. 2), km. 124.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 3 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 5 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2 6 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Coll De Puig Major (Cat. 2), km. 140.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1

Coll Den Bleda (Cat. 3), km. 160.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 1 - Sa Coma, km 36,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint 2 - Lloseta, km 107,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 2 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Special sprint 1 - Esportes, km 67,40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Special sprint 2 - Selva, km 113,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 2 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:48:30 2 Lotto Soudal 0:07:32 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:59 4 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:26 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:14:28 6 Bora-Argon 18 0:19:54 7 Team Sky 0:33:10 8 Team Europcar 0:38:57 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:56

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 5 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 5 9 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts

Special sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1