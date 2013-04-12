Trending

Tro-Bro Léon past winners

Champions from 1998 to 2012

2012Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
2011Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
2010Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
2009Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues
2008Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
2007Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2006Mark Renshaw (Aus) Crédit Agricole
2005Tristan Valentin (Fra) Auber 93
2004Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
2003Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Jean Delatour
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) La Francaise des Jeux
2001Jacky Durand (Fra) La Francaise Des Jeux
2000Jo Planckaert (Bel) Cofidis
1999Jean Michel Thilloy (Fra) Saint Quentin-Oktos-MBK
1998Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h Mantes

