Tro-Bro Léon past winners
Champions from 1998 to 2012
|2012
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|2011
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2009
|Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues
|2008
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2007
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2006
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Crédit Agricole
|2005
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Auber 93
|2004
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2003
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) La Francaise des Jeux
|2001
|Jacky Durand (Fra) La Francaise Des Jeux
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1999
|Jean Michel Thilloy (Fra) Saint Quentin-Oktos-MBK
|1998
|Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h Mantes
