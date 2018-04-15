Laporte wins Tro Bro Léon
Cofidis rider solos to win ahead of Gaudin
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) soloed to victory instead of gambling on his top end speed to claim his fourth victory of the season at the Tro Bro Leon. Winning the Breton event made it up for his lack of results at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix due to sickness after finishing a promising fourth in Gent-Wevelgem. The Frenchman fended off defending champion Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) while Belgium's Jelle Mannaerts (Tarteletto-Isorex-SH) conquered a courageous third place in horrendous conditions.
"It's was a terribly hard race," said Laporte of the Hell of the North Finistère (one of the nicknames of the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix). "I felt weak at one stage but my condition bounced back. I preferred to be alone at the front and give everything because it was my only way of winning. Had I not attacked, another guy would have done it. It's an absolutely beautiful race and I'm delighted to win here. It's wonderful!"
The race was animated by three riders, Kevin De Jonghe (Tarteletto-Isorex-SH), Gianni Marchand and Dennis Coenen (Cibel-Cebon) who got nine minutes lead. With 60km to go, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Marc Fournier (Vital Concept) came across to them before Gaudin and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Ole Forfang (Joker-Icopal) and Laporte reinforced the front group. Breton riders Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) waited for their time to reach the head of the race but it was a surprising latecomer who rode away from them on the hardest gravelled road made slippery by the occasional pouring rain.
Norwegian champion Rasmus Tiller (Joker-Icopal), who is a sprinter in the making, soloed with 24km to go. He looked to be on his way to winning before he crashed in a curve on a paved road with 9km to go and was caught by a chasing group. He eventually held on to take a worthy fifth place at the age of 21.
Laporte decided to go by himself as there were 6km remaining. Gaudin, who was dropped from the front group on two occasions went after him but it was too late.
"I also had a moment of weakness like Laporte with 30km to go," the Direct Energie rider said. "When I attacked behind him, I believed in my chances of winning until 50 metres to go."
"It's extraordinary for me to finish third here, I'm very happy," echoed Mannaerts who was already an attacker in the Tour du Finistère the previous day. "It's the best result I could get. I'm on a continental team. To win the sprint of my group is very big for me, considering the level of the riders who were with me. I didn't know I could be this good."
"Paris-Roubaix was a very important race for me and I was determined to make it up before the post-classics break," Laporte said. "I had rage today. I love this race. It's not part of the WorldTour but it's just as hard all the way. It concludes my first part of the season on a high note with a fourth victory [after stages at the Etoile de Bessèges and the Tour La Provence]."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:12:07
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|3
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:16
|4
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|6
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:27
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:22
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:32
|17
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:58
|19
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:11
|20
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|23
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|28
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:46
|29
|Ion Ander Intsausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:06:55
|30
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:07:03
|33
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:06
|37
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|38
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:18
|39
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:09
|40
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
|42
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|44
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:20
|48
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|49
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:26
|51
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|53
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:13:26
|57
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|58
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:17:56
|DNF
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|DNF
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|DNF
|Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi
|DNF
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|DNF
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
|DNF
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|5
|pts
|2
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|3
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|5
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|3
|3
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|8
|pts
|2
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|6
|3
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|4
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|5
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|6
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|2
|3
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|2
|3
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|2
|3
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|9
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|6
|3
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|3
