Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) soloed to victory instead of gambling on his top end speed to claim his fourth victory of the season at the Tro Bro Leon. Winning the Breton event made it up for his lack of results at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix due to sickness after finishing a promising fourth in Gent-Wevelgem. The Frenchman fended off defending champion Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) while Belgium's Jelle Mannaerts (Tarteletto-Isorex-SH) conquered a courageous third place in horrendous conditions.

"It's was a terribly hard race," said Laporte of the Hell of the North Finistère (one of the nicknames of the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix). "I felt weak at one stage but my condition bounced back. I preferred to be alone at the front and give everything because it was my only way of winning. Had I not attacked, another guy would have done it. It's an absolutely beautiful race and I'm delighted to win here. It's wonderful!"

The race was animated by three riders, Kevin De Jonghe (Tarteletto-Isorex-SH), Gianni Marchand and Dennis Coenen (Cibel-Cebon) who got nine minutes lead. With 60km to go, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Marc Fournier (Vital Concept) came across to them before Gaudin and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Ole Forfang (Joker-Icopal) and Laporte reinforced the front group. Breton riders Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) waited for their time to reach the head of the race but it was a surprising latecomer who rode away from them on the hardest gravelled road made slippery by the occasional pouring rain.

Norwegian champion Rasmus Tiller (Joker-Icopal), who is a sprinter in the making, soloed with 24km to go. He looked to be on his way to winning before he crashed in a curve on a paved road with 9km to go and was caught by a chasing group. He eventually held on to take a worthy fifth place at the age of 21.

Laporte decided to go by himself as there were 6km remaining. Gaudin, who was dropped from the front group on two occasions went after him but it was too late.

"I also had a moment of weakness like Laporte with 30km to go," the Direct Energie rider said. "When I attacked behind him, I believed in my chances of winning until 50 metres to go."

"It's extraordinary for me to finish third here, I'm very happy," echoed Mannaerts who was already an attacker in the Tour du Finistère the previous day. "It's the best result I could get. I'm on a continental team. To win the sprint of my group is very big for me, considering the level of the riders who were with me. I didn't know I could be this good."

"Paris-Roubaix was a very important race for me and I was determined to make it up before the post-classics break," Laporte said. "I had rage today. I love this race. It's not part of the WorldTour but it's just as hard all the way. It concludes my first part of the season on a high note with a fourth victory [after stages at the Etoile de Bessèges and the Tour La Provence]."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5:12:07 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:04 3 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:00:16 4 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal 6 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:27 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 15 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:22 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:32 17 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:58 19 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:11 20 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 23 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 28 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:46 29 Ion Ander Intsausti (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:06:55 30 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:07:03 33 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:06 37 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 38 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:09:18 39 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:09 40 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi 42 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 44 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 46 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:20 48 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 49 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:26 51 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 53 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 56 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:13:26 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 58 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:17:56 DNF Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ DNF Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic DNF Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex DNF Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex DNF Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex DNF Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex DNF Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi DNF Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi DNF Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi DNF Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi DNF Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi DNF Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club DNF Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club DNF Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

KOM 1 - Milizac Trebaol - 41.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 5 pts 2 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 3 3 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 1

KOM 2 - Landerneau Kergreis - 73.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 5 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 3 3 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 1

KOM 3 - Guisseny Kervaro - 142.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 pts 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 8 pts 2 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 6 3 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 4 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 5 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 6 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1

Sprint 1 - Plabennec - 55.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 3 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 2 3 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 1

Sprint 2 - Plouneventer - 87.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 3 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 2 3 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 1

Sprint 3 - Guisseny - 135.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex 3 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 2 3 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 1