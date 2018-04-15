Trending

Laporte wins Tro Bro Léon

Cofidis rider solos to win ahead of Gaudin

Christophe Laporte during Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) soloed to victory instead of gambling on his top end speed to claim his fourth victory of the season at the Tro Bro Leon. Winning the Breton event made it up for his lack of results at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix due to sickness after finishing a promising fourth in Gent-Wevelgem. The Frenchman fended off defending champion Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) while Belgium's Jelle Mannaerts (Tarteletto-Isorex-SH) conquered a courageous third place in horrendous conditions.

"It's was a terribly hard race," said Laporte of the Hell of the North Finistère (one of the nicknames of the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix). "I felt weak at one stage but my condition bounced back. I preferred to be alone at the front and give everything because it was my only way of winning. Had I not attacked, another guy would have done it. It's an absolutely beautiful race and I'm delighted to win here. It's wonderful!"

The race was animated by three riders, Kevin De Jonghe (Tarteletto-Isorex-SH), Gianni Marchand and Dennis Coenen (Cibel-Cebon) who got nine minutes lead. With 60km to go, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Marc Fournier (Vital Concept) came across to them before Gaudin and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Ole Forfang (Joker-Icopal) and Laporte reinforced the front group. Breton riders Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) waited for their time to reach the head of the race but it was a surprising latecomer who rode away from them on the hardest gravelled road made slippery by the occasional pouring rain.

Norwegian champion Rasmus Tiller (Joker-Icopal), who is a sprinter in the making, soloed with 24km to go. He looked to be on his way to winning before he crashed in a curve on a paved road with 9km to go and was caught by a chasing group. He eventually held on to take a worthy fifth place at the age of 21.

Laporte decided to go by himself as there were 6km remaining. Gaudin, who was dropped from the front group on two occasions went after him but it was too late.

"I also had a moment of weakness like Laporte with 30km to go," the Direct Energie rider said. "When I attacked behind him, I believed in my chances of winning until 50 metres to go."

"It's extraordinary for me to finish third here, I'm very happy," echoed Mannaerts who was already an attacker in the Tour du Finistère the previous day. "It's the best result I could get. I'm on a continental team. To win the sprint of my group is very big for me, considering the level of the riders who were with me. I didn't know I could be this good."

"Paris-Roubaix was a very important race for me and I was determined to make it up before the post-classics break," Laporte said. "I had rage today. I love this race. It's not part of the WorldTour but it's just as hard all the way. It concludes my first part of the season on a high note with a fourth victory [after stages at the Etoile de Bessèges and the Tour La Provence]."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:12:07
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
3Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:16
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
6Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:27
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:22
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:32
17Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:03:58
19Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:11
20Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
23Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
28Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:46
29Ion Ander Intsausti (Spa) Team Euskadi0:06:55
30Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:07:03
33Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
36Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:06
37Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
38Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:18
39Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:09
40Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
42Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
43Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
44Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
45Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:20
48Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
49Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:26
51Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
53Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
56Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:13:26
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
58Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex0:17:56
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFYoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFLennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFHerman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFOle Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFBjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSamuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFFlavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFCamille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFArne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFEgoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFGotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFMarc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFJuan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFPeio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFKevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFSergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFEnrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFHector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

KOM 1 - Milizac Trebaol - 41.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex5pts
2Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex3
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon1

KOM 2 - Landerneau Kergreis - 73.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex5pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon3
3Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1

KOM 3 - Guisseny Kervaro - 142.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal5pts
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
3Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex8pts
2Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex6
3Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal5
4Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
5Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
6Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club1

Sprint 1 - Plabennec - 55.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex3pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon2
3Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1

Sprint 2 - Plouneventer - 87.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex3pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon2
3Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1

Sprint 3 - Guisseny - 135.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex3pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon2
3Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex9pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon6
3Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex3

 

