Powers wins Trek CXC Cup 2

Compton makes it two wins in a row in women's event

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins

(Image credit: Mark Vareschi)
Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) followed by Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement)

(Image credit: Mark Vareschi)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross)

(Image credit: Mark Vareschi)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) hops a barrier during the race

(Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

Sun and wind greeted racers for the second day of racing at the Trek CXC Cup in Waterloo, WI. Katie Compton and Jeremy Powers repeated their wins on a technical, dry and dusty course.

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) had better start than Saturday and quickly established herself at the front of the Elite Women's race. Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) again took the holeshot, but by the time they reached the tricky Trek downhill section, Compton was in the lead with Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement), Durrin, and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) on her wheel.

At the run-up, Compton and Mani opened a gap over the front group. Mani's tenacious ride would be the story of the day. Mani stuck with the reigning U.S. National Champion until Compton opened a gap by riding the hills lap after lap. Compton wore Mani down and moved into a comfortable lead.

"Today was good. It was kind of similar to yesterday. It was windy and bumpy, of course. The course broke down a little bit," said Compton. "I just rode smooth. It was fun. You get the course dialed in from the night before, and today it just felt a little faster, so it was good. A close race today."

A hard-charging Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Cycling) rode solo for 3rd while Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) and Durrin battled for 4th.

By the last lap Miller had opened a slight gap over Durrin and held it to the line.

Pro Men's Race

The elite men set a blazing pace from the gun. Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) took the holeshot and led the field into the front section of the course with Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Zach Macdonald (KCCX) on his wheel.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Durrin, and Powers led the race through the start/finish, while Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), and Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) chased behind them.

With seven laps to go, Powers opened a small gap heading into the run up as Johnson, Durrin, Berden, Krughoff, and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) continued to chase.

The next lap the deck was reshuffled after Krughoff launched an attack out of the chase group. Powers rolled through the start/finish alone with Krughoff nipping at his heels.

At five to go, Johnson disappeared from the chase group leaving Durrin, Berden, and Driscoll on their own to battle for third.

"It was a struggle. The first couple laps I knew I was kind of in trouble, then I fell off the cliff, so to speak," said Johnson. "I tried to keep it together. I didn't want to stop and waste the day because it's such a fun course. One of those days, a struggler."

At two to go it was a race for third with Powers and Krughoff well clear of the chase. The Raleigh-Clement duo of Berden and Driscoll rode a tactical race taking turns attacking the Durrin. Driscoll attacked in the closing laps of the race, but his move gapped off Berden and left him alone with Durrin.

With Powers and Krughoff taking first and second, the race for third came down to the last corner. Durrin and Driscoll came into the finishing stretch flying, but as Driscoll launched his sprint he pulled out of his pedals. Durrin went clear for 3rd.

"He [Durrin] actually overtook me in the last corners, and I pulled out of my pedal on the sprint," said Driscoll. "So I'm not sure if I would have come around him, but it was kind of a bummer way to end the race."

It was Powers' second consecutive win of the weekend.

"It wasn't easy. Allen put up a good fight today," said Powers. "He came a little late but by the time he got to me he kept the gap at 10 or 12 seconds. Then with 3 to go I pushed it as hard as I could and I was able to open it up another 5 or 10 seconds. I was happy with that; it was enough of a buffer. I rode to keep that gap for the rest of the day. "

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:57:47
2Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross0:00:11
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) Uci Ct/Wpt: Team Optum P/B Kell0:00:52
4James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:00:58
5Ben Berden (BEL) Raleigh/Clement0:01:21
6Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C P/B Challenge Tires0:02:04
7Brian Matter (USA)0:02:26
8Andrew Dillman (USA)
9Isaac Neff (USA)0:02:50
10Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:03:04
11Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:03:20
12Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony0:03:27
13Joseph Maloney (USA)0:03:37
14Jacob Lasley (USA)0:03:38
15Hugo Robinson (GBR) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:03:47
16Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:03:56
17Jeff Kluck (USA)0:04:00
18Kyle Russ (USA)0:04:21
19Dan Teaters (USA)0:04:41
20Jerry Dufour (USA)
21Zach McDonald (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B0:04:54
22Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio0:04:57
23Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:04:59
24Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg Bellwether Pb Krema Peanut0:05:01
25Maxwell Ackermann (USA)0:05:17
26Jay Strothman (USA)0:05:36
27Micah Moran (USA)0:05:45
28David Reyes (USA)0:05:51
29Josh Bauer (USA)0:05:52
30Travis Braun (USA) Magnus0:06:02
31Tristan Schouten (USA)0:06:17
32Matthew Allen (USA)0:06:32
33Michael Dutczak (USA)- 1 lap
34Bryan Fosler (USA)
35Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
36Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
37Matthew Kelley (USA)- 2 laps
38Andrew Giniat (USA)
39Samuel Bramel (USA)
40Kip Spaude (USA)
41Ian Haupt (USA)- 3 laps
42Ryan Ramirez (USA)
DNFMark Norton (USA)
DNSAlexander Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
DNSSean Dunlea (USA)
DNSJesse Rients (USA)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:42:29
2Caroline Mani (FRA) Raleigh/Clement0:00:23
3Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:50
4Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross0:01:09
5Gabriella Durrin (GBR) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:15
6Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:01:32
7Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/Spy0:01:40
8Erica Zaveta (USA)0:01:52
9Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:02:02
10Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg Bellwether Pb Krema Peanut0:02:21
11Crystal Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St0:02:26
12Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:50
13Carolina Gómez (ARG)0:03:00
14Laurel Rathbun (USA) Twenty16 Junior Development Team0:03:15
15Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Cx (Vkcx)0:03:40
16Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)0:04:28
17Katie Arnold (USA) Stanridge Speed Bicycles0:04:32
18Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:04:38
19Jennifer Nowlin (USA)0:05:00
20Katherine Santos (USA) Borah Development0:05:13
21Anna Schappert (CAN) Dark Red Racing0:05:15
22Mackenzie Woodring (USA) U.S. National Paralympic Cyclin0:05:34
23Mackenzie Green (USA) Borah Development0:05:38
24Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:06:04
25Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Borah Development0:06:05
26Jennifer Campbell (USA) Wheel and Sprocket0:06:21
27Lindsay Knight (USA)- 1 lap
28Amanda Schaap (USA)- 2 laps
29Lindsay Zucco (USA)
30Nicole Mertz (USA)- 3 laps
31Katie Isermann (USA)
32Christine Thornburg (USA)
DNFEmma Swartz (USA) Borah Development
DNFMeghan Korol (USA)
DNSKaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNSSarah Szefi (USA)

 

