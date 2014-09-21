Image 1 of 4 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins (Image credit: Mark Vareschi) Image 2 of 4 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) followed by Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) (Image credit: Mark Vareschi) Image 3 of 4 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) (Image credit: Mark Vareschi) Image 4 of 4 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) hops a barrier during the race (Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

Sun and wind greeted racers for the second day of racing at the Trek CXC Cup in Waterloo, WI. Katie Compton and Jeremy Powers repeated their wins on a technical, dry and dusty course.

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) had better start than Saturday and quickly established herself at the front of the Elite Women's race. Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) again took the holeshot, but by the time they reached the tricky Trek downhill section, Compton was in the lead with Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement), Durrin, and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) on her wheel.

At the run-up, Compton and Mani opened a gap over the front group. Mani's tenacious ride would be the story of the day. Mani stuck with the reigning U.S. National Champion until Compton opened a gap by riding the hills lap after lap. Compton wore Mani down and moved into a comfortable lead.

"Today was good. It was kind of similar to yesterday. It was windy and bumpy, of course. The course broke down a little bit," said Compton. "I just rode smooth. It was fun. You get the course dialed in from the night before, and today it just felt a little faster, so it was good. A close race today."

A hard-charging Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Cycling) rode solo for 3rd while Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) and Durrin battled for 4th.

By the last lap Miller had opened a slight gap over Durrin and held it to the line.

Pro Men's Race

The elite men set a blazing pace from the gun. Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) took the holeshot and led the field into the front section of the course with Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Zach Macdonald (KCCX) on his wheel.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Durrin, and Powers led the race through the start/finish, while Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), and Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) chased behind them.

With seven laps to go, Powers opened a small gap heading into the run up as Johnson, Durrin, Berden, Krughoff, and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) continued to chase.

The next lap the deck was reshuffled after Krughoff launched an attack out of the chase group. Powers rolled through the start/finish alone with Krughoff nipping at his heels.

At five to go, Johnson disappeared from the chase group leaving Durrin, Berden, and Driscoll on their own to battle for third.

"It was a struggle. The first couple laps I knew I was kind of in trouble, then I fell off the cliff, so to speak," said Johnson. "I tried to keep it together. I didn't want to stop and waste the day because it's such a fun course. One of those days, a struggler."

At two to go it was a race for third with Powers and Krughoff well clear of the chase. The Raleigh-Clement duo of Berden and Driscoll rode a tactical race taking turns attacking the Durrin. Driscoll attacked in the closing laps of the race, but his move gapped off Berden and left him alone with Durrin.

With Powers and Krughoff taking first and second, the race for third came down to the last corner. Durrin and Driscoll came into the finishing stretch flying, but as Driscoll launched his sprint he pulled out of his pedals. Durrin went clear for 3rd.

"He [Durrin] actually overtook me in the last corners, and I pulled out of my pedal on the sprint," said Driscoll. "So I'm not sure if I would have come around him, but it was kind of a bummer way to end the race."

It was Powers' second consecutive win of the weekend.

"It wasn't easy. Allen put up a good fight today," said Powers. "He came a little late but by the time he got to me he kept the gap at 10 or 12 seconds. Then with 3 to go I pushed it as hard as I could and I was able to open it up another 5 or 10 seconds. I was happy with that; it was enough of a buffer. I rode to keep that gap for the rest of the day. "

Results

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:57:47 2 Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross 0:00:11 3 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Uci Ct/Wpt: Team Optum P/B Kell 0:00:52 4 James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports 0:00:58 5 Ben Berden (BEL) Raleigh/Clement 0:01:21 6 Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C P/B Challenge Tires 0:02:04 7 Brian Matter (USA) 0:02:26 8 Andrew Dillman (USA) 9 Isaac Neff (USA) 0:02:50 10 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:03:04 11 Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo 0:03:20 12 Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony 0:03:27 13 Joseph Maloney (USA) 0:03:37 14 Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:03:38 15 Hugo Robinson (GBR) Neon Velo Cycling Team 0:03:47 16 Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 0:03:56 17 Jeff Kluck (USA) 0:04:00 18 Kyle Russ (USA) 0:04:21 19 Dan Teaters (USA) 0:04:41 20 Jerry Dufour (USA) 21 Zach McDonald (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B 0:04:54 22 Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio 0:04:57 23 Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh/Clement 0:04:59 24 Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg Bellwether Pb Krema Peanut 0:05:01 25 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) 0:05:17 26 Jay Strothman (USA) 0:05:36 27 Micah Moran (USA) 0:05:45 28 David Reyes (USA) 0:05:51 29 Josh Bauer (USA) 0:05:52 30 Travis Braun (USA) Magnus 0:06:02 31 Tristan Schouten (USA) 0:06:17 32 Matthew Allen (USA) 0:06:32 33 Michael Dutczak (USA) - 1 lap 34 Bryan Fosler (USA) 35 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 36 Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing 37 Matthew Kelley (USA) - 2 laps 38 Andrew Giniat (USA) 39 Samuel Bramel (USA) 40 Kip Spaude (USA) 41 Ian Haupt (USA) - 3 laps 42 Ryan Ramirez (USA) DNF Mark Norton (USA) DNS Alexander Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles DNS Sean Dunlea (USA) DNS Jesse Rients (USA)