Powers overcomes Hyde to win first day of Trek CXC Cup
US champion distances Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld rider on final lap
Elite Men: Waterloo, WI -
US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) won a two-up battle with Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Stephen Hyde to take the first victory of the 2015 Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin. After battling each other on the front of the race for most of the day, Powers got the advantage on the final lap and held it to the line to secure the C1 win.
"I was going around one of the corners and there was a little dug out portion and I hit it," Hyde said. "I flipped over and laid on the ground for a second. It gave him [Powers] the gap and I tried to peddle it back down, but I couldn't do it."
As Powers rode the final few meters, a fan gave him an American flag to finish in style.
"I've always wanted to grab a flag at a finish line and what better place to do it than here at Trek Headquarters," Powers said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|1:00:17
|2
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:10
|3
|James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:00:33
|4
|Dan Timmerman (StanS Notubes Elite Cx)
|0:00:54
|5
|Brian Matter (Ks Energy Services / Mosh / Tea)
|0:01:06
|6
|Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross)
|0:01:22
|7
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:08
|8
|Jacob Lasley (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)
|0:02:16
|9
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima)
|0:02:21
|10
|Russell Stevenson (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:02:32
|11
|Mitchell Hoke (The Pros Closet)
|0:02:33
|12
|Scott Smith (Jam / Ncc / Vittoria)
|0:02:42
|13
|Eric Thompson (Hed Cycling Products)
|0:02:49
|14
|Ian McPherson (The Pros Closet)
|0:02:56
|15
|Craig Richey (Red Truck Garneau)
|0:03:11
|16
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Unattached)
|0:03:29
|17
|Philip Short (Trek Store Greensboro - General)
|0:03:34
|18
|Jake Wells (Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross)
|0:04:16
|19
|Maxx Chance (The Pros Closet)
|0:04:28
|20
|Josh Bauer (Twin Six)
|0:04:40
|21
|Alexander Martin (Revolution Cycles Club)
|0:04:54
|22
|Ian McShane (Vo2)
|0:04:55
|23
|Danick Vandale (Russ Hays/Accent Inns)
|0:05:00
|24
|Travis Braun (Revolution Cycles Club)
|0:05:16
|25
|Dominic Talerico (Angry Catfish)
|0:05:27
|26
|Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)
|0:05:44
|27
|Skyler Mackey (Kccx)
|0:05:45
|28
|Micah Moran (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:06:07
|29
|Corey Stelljes (5Nines/Motorless Motion)
|0:06:08
|30
|David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)
|0:06:14
|31
|Matthew Schweiker (Heritage Race Club)
|0:06:31
|32
|Chris Drummond (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)
|0:07:11
|33
|Bryan Fosler (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:07:30
|34
|Sam Berkland (The Hub Cycling Team)
|-2 laps
|35
|David Sheek (Sdg Muscle Monster)
|36
|Matthew Allen (Lgr P/B Tonka Cycle & Ski)
|37
|Michael Dutczak
|38
|Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)
|- 3 laps
|39
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|40
|Kip Spaude (Unattached)
|41
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
|42
|Eric Shivvers (Half Acre Cycling)
|- 7 laps
|DNF
|Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion)
|DNF
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|DNF
|Ian Haupt (True Veterinary Care Cycling p/b Gryphon Advisors)
|DNF
|Christian Sundquist (The Hub Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Ryan Trebon (Elbowz Racing)
|DNS
|Kerry Werner (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefits)
|DNS
|Jordan Roessingh (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
