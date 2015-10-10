Jeremy Powers wins the opening day at 2015 Trek CXC (Image credit: Jeffery Corcoran Photograph)

US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) won a two-up battle with Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Stephen Hyde to take the first victory of the 2015 Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin. After battling each other on the front of the race for most of the day, Powers got the advantage on the final lap and held it to the line to secure the C1 win.

"I was going around one of the corners and there was a little dug out portion and I hit it," Hyde said. "I flipped over and laid on the ground for a second. It gave him [Powers] the gap and I tried to peddle it back down, but I couldn't do it."

As Powers rode the final few meters, a fan gave him an American flag to finish in style.

"I've always wanted to grab a flag at a finish line and what better place to do it than here at Trek Headquarters," Powers said.

