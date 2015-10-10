Trending

Powers overcomes Hyde to win first day of Trek CXC Cup

US champion distances Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld rider on final lap

Jeremy Powers wins the opening day at 2015 Trek CXC

(Image credit: Jeffery Corcoran Photograph)

US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) won a two-up battle with Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Stephen Hyde to take the first victory of the 2015 Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin. After battling each other on the front of the race for most of the day, Powers got the advantage on the final lap and held it to the line to secure the C1 win.

"I was going around one of the corners and there was a little dug out portion and I hit it," Hyde said. "I flipped over and laid on the ground for a second. It gave him [Powers] the gap and I tried to peddle it back down, but I couldn't do it."

As Powers rode the final few meters, a fan gave him an American flag to finish in style.

"I've always wanted to grab a flag at a finish line and what better place to do it than here at Trek Headquarters," Powers said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)1:00:17
2Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld)0:00:10
3James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)0:00:33
4Dan Timmerman (StanS Notubes Elite Cx)0:00:54
5Brian Matter (Ks Energy Services / Mosh / Tea)0:01:06
6Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross)0:01:22
7Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:08
8Jacob Lasley (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)0:02:16
9Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima)0:02:21
10Russell Stevenson (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:02:32
11Mitchell Hoke (The Pros Closet)0:02:33
12Scott Smith (Jam / Ncc / Vittoria)0:02:42
13Eric Thompson (Hed Cycling Products)0:02:49
14Ian McPherson (The Pros Closet)0:02:56
15Craig Richey (Red Truck Garneau)0:03:11
16Kevin Bradford-Parish (Unattached)0:03:29
17Philip Short (Trek Store Greensboro - General)0:03:34
18Jake Wells (Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross)0:04:16
19Maxx Chance (The Pros Closet)0:04:28
20Josh Bauer (Twin Six)0:04:40
21Alexander Martin (Revolution Cycles Club)0:04:54
22Ian McShane (Vo2)0:04:55
23Danick Vandale (Russ Hays/Accent Inns)0:05:00
24Travis Braun (Revolution Cycles Club)0:05:16
25Dominic Talerico (Angry Catfish)0:05:27
26Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)0:05:44
27Skyler Mackey (Kccx)0:05:45
28Micah Moran (Trek Midwest Team)0:06:07
29Corey Stelljes (5Nines/Motorless Motion)0:06:08
30David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)0:06:14
31Matthew Schweiker (Heritage Race Club)0:06:31
32Chris Drummond (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)0:07:11
33Bryan Fosler (Trek Midwest Team)0:07:30
34Sam Berkland (The Hub Cycling Team)-2 laps
35David Sheek (Sdg Muscle Monster)
36Matthew Allen (Lgr P/B Tonka Cycle & Ski)
37Michael Dutczak
38Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)- 3 laps
39Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
40Kip Spaude (Unattached)
41Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
42Eric Shivvers (Half Acre Cycling)- 7 laps
DNFIsaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion)
DNFDan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
DNFIan Haupt (True Veterinary Care Cycling p/b Gryphon Advisors)
DNFChristian Sundquist (The Hub Cycling Team)
DNSRyan Trebon (Elbowz Racing)
DNSKerry Werner (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefits)
DNSJordan Roessingh (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)

 

