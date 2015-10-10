Antonneau wins Trek CXC Cup opener
Amanda Miller finishes second, followed by Crystal Anthony
Elite Women: Waterloo, WI -
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) sprinted to the win Saturday during the opening day of the Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin, sailing in ahead of Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo teammates Amanda Miller and Crystal Anthony.
"I had a good start and just tried to stay in the lead group because that's something I have trouble with," Antonneau said. "It came down to a sprint with Crystal and Amanda. I race on the road so I can sprint okay."
The trio joined US champion Katie Compton (Trek) off the front in the early going, but Compton lost the pace on the penultimate lap and eventually faded to fourth.
"I just didn't feel very good,” Compton said. "It's such bumpy course, if you don't have the legs you can't fake it. I just didn't have it. I made a mistake on the last lap and fishtailed, wiped out a bit and lost the group there and rode in for fourth."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|0:42:46
|2
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:00:01
|3
|Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:00:04
|4
|Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:00:24
|5
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|0:00:44
|6
|Courtenay McFadden (American Classic/Zones)
|0:00:51
|7
|Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:00:57
|8
|Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Cyclocross)
|0:01:14
|9
|Ellen Noble (Jam / Ncc / Vittoria)
|0:01:21
|10
|Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation)
|0:01:23
|11
|Ally Stacher (Stans No Tubes)
|0:01:42
|12
|Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
|0:01:58
|13
|Anna Schappert (Dark Red Racing)
|0:01:59
|14
|Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement)
|15
|Amanda Nauman (Sdg-Muscle Monster)
|0:03:07
|16
|Jessica Cutler (Jamis Pro Cyclocross)
|0:03:13
|17
|Tricia Fleischer (Tenspeed Hero)
|0:03:18
|18
|Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
|0:03:19
|19
|Cisek Corey Coogan (Power Fix Cx)
|20
|Nicole Mertz (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|0:03:52
|21
|Jennifer Nowlin (Power Fix Cx)
|0:03:59
|22
|Rebecca Gross (Khs - Rolf)
|0:04:09
|23
|Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:04:15
|24
|Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:04:19
|25
|Megan Barr (Angry Catfish)
|0:04:27
|26
|Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:04:48
|27
|Jenna Blandford (Vo2)
|0:04:55
|28
|Katherine Santos (Boo Bicycles)
|0:04:59
|29
|Corrie Karas (U23 Cyclocross Project)
|0:05:31
|30
|Sydney Guagliardo (Psimet Racing)
|0:05:33
|31
|Rosemary Penta (Vo2)
|0:05:44
|32
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:05:58
|33
|Amanda Schaap
|0:06:03
|34
|Cooper Dendel (Quick Step Bike Shop)
|0:06:04
|35
|Diedre Ribbens (Gpcx On The Dl)
|0:06:09
|36
|Laura Winberry (Speedvagen Family Racing)
|0:06:11
|37
|Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
|0:06:14
|38
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:06:15
|39
|Mackenzie Woodring (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company)
|0:06:30
|40
|Kennedy Adams (U23 Cyclocross Project)
|0:07:09
|41
|Mackenzie Green (U23 Cyclocross Project)
|0:08:35
|42
|Lindsay Knight (Heritage Race Club)
|- 2 laps
|DNF
|Danielle Smith (Tenspeed Hero)
|DNS
|Abby Strigel
|DNS
|Kathleen Fitzpatrick
|DNS
|Leah Gifford (Soundpony Triad Bank)
