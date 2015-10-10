Trending

Antonneau wins Trek CXC Cup opener

Amanda Miller finishes second, followed by Crystal Anthony

Kaitlin Antonneau win Trek CXC day one
(Image credit: Jeffery Corcoran Photograph)

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) sprinted to the win Saturday during the opening day of the Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin, sailing in ahead of Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo teammates Amanda Miller and Crystal Anthony.

"I had a good start and just tried to stay in the lead group because that's something I have trouble with," Antonneau said. "It came down to a sprint with Crystal and Amanda. I race on the road so I can sprint okay."

The trio joined US champion Katie Compton (Trek) off the front in the early going, but Compton lost the pace on the penultimate lap and eventually faded to fourth.

"I just didn't feel very good,” Compton said. "It's such bumpy course, if you don't have the legs you can't fake it. I just didn't have it. I made a mistake on the last lap and fishtailed, wiped out a bit and lost the group there and rode in for fourth."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)0:42:46
2Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:00:01
3Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:00:04
4Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)0:00:24
5Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)0:00:44
6Courtenay McFadden (American Classic/Zones)0:00:51
7Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:00:57
8Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Cyclocross)0:01:14
9Ellen Noble (Jam / Ncc / Vittoria)0:01:21
10Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation)0:01:23
11Ally Stacher (Stans No Tubes)0:01:42
12Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)0:01:58
13Anna Schappert (Dark Red Racing)0:01:59
14Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement)
15Amanda Nauman (Sdg-Muscle Monster)0:03:07
16Jessica Cutler (Jamis Pro Cyclocross)0:03:13
17Tricia Fleischer (Tenspeed Hero)0:03:18
18Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)0:03:19
19Cisek Corey Coogan (Power Fix Cx)
20Nicole Mertz (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)0:03:52
21Jennifer Nowlin (Power Fix Cx)0:03:59
22Rebecca Gross (Khs - Rolf)0:04:09
23Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:15
24Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:04:19
25Megan Barr (Angry Catfish)0:04:27
26Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:04:48
27Jenna Blandford (Vo2)0:04:55
28Katherine Santos (Boo Bicycles)0:04:59
29Corrie Karas (U23 Cyclocross Project)0:05:31
30Sydney Guagliardo (Psimet Racing)0:05:33
31Rosemary Penta (Vo2)0:05:44
32Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:05:58
33Amanda Schaap0:06:03
34Cooper Dendel (Quick Step Bike Shop)0:06:04
35Diedre Ribbens (Gpcx On The Dl)0:06:09
36Laura Winberry (Speedvagen Family Racing)0:06:11
37Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)0:06:14
38Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:06:15
39Mackenzie Woodring (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company)0:06:30
40Kennedy Adams (U23 Cyclocross Project)0:07:09
41Mackenzie Green (U23 Cyclocross Project)0:08:35
42Lindsay Knight (Heritage Race Club)- 2 laps
DNFDanielle Smith (Tenspeed Hero)
DNSAbby Strigel
DNSKathleen Fitzpatrick
DNSLeah Gifford (Soundpony Triad Bank)

