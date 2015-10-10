Kaitlin Antonneau win Trek CXC day one (Image credit: Jeffery Corcoran Photograph)

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) sprinted to the win Saturday during the opening day of the Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin, sailing in ahead of Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo teammates Amanda Miller and Crystal Anthony.

"I had a good start and just tried to stay in the lead group because that's something I have trouble with," Antonneau said. "It came down to a sprint with Crystal and Amanda. I race on the road so I can sprint okay."

The trio joined US champion Katie Compton (Trek) off the front in the early going, but Compton lost the pace on the penultimate lap and eventually faded to fourth.

"I just didn't feel very good,” Compton said. "It's such bumpy course, if you don't have the legs you can't fake it. I just didn't have it. I made a mistake on the last lap and fishtailed, wiped out a bit and lost the group there and rode in for fourth."

