Elisa Longo Borghini scores Tre Valli Varesine Women victory

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) scored her second victory in four days as she soloed to the win at Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race with a late attack from an elite lead group.

The Italian was part of a small group of top riders heading into the final kilometres of the race, but – as she had at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia Donne – once again proved the strongest as she broke away to win on her own.

Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) continued her strong late-season form with a second place to follow up her runners-up spot on Saturday, while Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange-Jayco) rounded out the podium in third.

More to come...

