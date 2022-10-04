Elisa Longo Borghini scores Tre Valli Varesine Women victory

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Italian follows up Giro dell'Emilia Donne win with late attack as Ewers and Santesteban round out podium

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) took victory in Varese
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) took victory in Varese (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) scored her second victory in four days as she soloed to the win at Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race with a late attack from an elite lead group.

The Italian was part of a small group of top riders heading into the final kilometres of the race, but – as she had at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia Donne – once again proved the strongest as she broke away to win on her own.

Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) continued her strong late-season form with a second place to follow up her runners-up spot on Saturday, while Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange-Jayco) rounded out the podium in third.

More to come...

