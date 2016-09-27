Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine
Italian beats Ulissi and Gavazzi after aggressive finale
Sonny Colbrelli emerged victorious in a small bunch sprint at Tre Valli Varesine to make it two out of three victories in the Trittico Lombardo series of Italian one-day races.
The Bardiani-CSF rider, who won the Coppa Agostoni two weeks ago, rolled with the punches on a chaotic final lap of the up and down 12.5km Varese circuit and took the sprint from a group of around 15 riders. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), who attacked repeatedly on the last of the nine laps, was second, with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec’s Francesco Gavazzi third.
It was a seventh victory of the season for Colbrelli, who will join the nascent Bahrain-Merida team next year, and a third Italian one-day triumph in the space of a month after Agostoni and the Coppa Sabatini.
“I felt good today and team backed me all day. I followed Ulissi and [Rigoberto] Uran when they attacked in the finale. I was on my limit but so was everyone else,” said the 26-year-old.
“This pays me back for all the hard work I’ve done in recent months and the hard work the Bardiani team has done for me. I’ve got to thank the team. I’ve had five great years with them.”
While last year’s Tre Valli Varesine was won solo by Vincenzo Nibali, this year it was settled by a sprint, despite covering the same parcours. The race started out in Saronno but reached Varese after 77km for nine laps of a 12.8km of a circuit that featured the short but significant Montello climb early on and other twisting roads in the city centre and near Lake Varese.
After a frantic start to proceedings for 30km, a three-man breakaway of Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Fantini), Zak Dempster (Bora-Argon18) and Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) opened up a sizeable advantage. It reached nine minutes, with Dempster giving his all on his birthday but the writing was on the wall for them when the action kicked off in the peloton with four of the five laps remaining. Topsport Vlaanderen and Cannondale-Drapac did much of the chasing.
Nibali was one of those to go on the front foot, with his Astana teammates Diego Rosa and Jakob Fuglsang showing an interest, along with the likes of Moreno Moser and Alessandro De Marchi. A group of six soon formed, with a few more sensing the opportunity and jumping across. The peloton remained lively, however, and the move came to nothing, with the bunch all together, though thinned out to around 60 riders, going into the final two laps.
BMC then began to take control, setting a fearsome pace that made it difficult for anyone to land a meaningful attack. Remy di Gregorio (Delko) made a solo effort and took a lead into the final lap but was caught by the start of the final Montello ascent, where those who couldn’t afford to wait for a sprint had to roll the dice.
Fabio Aru was the first to do so but it wouldn’t stick, even if he continued to give it everything on the descent. There were more moves on the flat but then Nibali hit the front and knocked the pace off slightly. Heading into the final five kilometres, Ulissi’s Lampre-Merida teammates took matters in there own hands, and piled on the pressure when the road kicked up with three kilometres to go. Ulissi was soon on the attack in a move that saw BMC’s Philippe Gilbert distanced.
While Gianluca Brambilla (riding for the Italian national squad rather than Etixx-QuickStep), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) and Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) all responded, Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) dragged the lined-out and rapidly-thinning bunch up to the leaders, and it wasn’t long before the Colombian was alone on the attack himself with a strong surge over the top of the final climb.
As he headed under the flamme route, Ulissi knew he needed to do something and drove again, but in doing so dragged Colbrelli and others with him. Gavazzi was also there but the quartet started looking at each other, which allowed the stragglers the chance to regroup for the sprint.
In the end it was Colbrelli, who had played an intelligent game, who got the better of Ulissi, who had looked the strongest rider in the closing kilometres but perhaps had expended that bit more energy.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:48:18
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Italy
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|13
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Southeast
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:04
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:13
|17
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:16
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|21
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|27
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|32
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|33
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|34
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:41
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:44
|42
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:02
|43
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:07
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|45
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:12
|46
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|48
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Southeast
|49
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Southeast
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|51
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|59
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|61
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|66
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:01:52
|67
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Southeast
|0:02:34
|70
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Southeast
|71
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:35
|74
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:55
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|78
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Italy
|81
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italy
|82
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned)
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Southeast
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Southeast
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Southeast
|DNF
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Moritz Backofen (Ger)
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|DNF
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
