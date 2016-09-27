Trending

Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

Italian beats Ulissi and Gavazzi after aggressive finale

Image 1 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Jens keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli wins Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

The Tre Valli Varesine podium: Diego Ulissi, Sonny Colbrelli and Francesco Gavazzi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

The Tre Valli Varesine podium: Diego Ulissi, Sonny Colbrelli and Francesco Gavazzi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Sonyy Colbrelli with the Tre Valli Varesine trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Alessandro de Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Michael Schar (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

The Tre Valli Varesine podium: Diego Ulissi, Sonny Colbrelli and Francesco Gavazzi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

The Italian national team at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

Riberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

Elia Viviani (Team Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Astana riders signing on for Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Movistar at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Bardiani CSF sign on for Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) won Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Damiano Cunego

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) won Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

Jacopo Guarnieri (Italy) at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

CCC Sprandi and Davide Rabellin at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli emerged victorious in a small bunch sprint at Tre Valli Varesine to make it two out of three victories in the Trittico Lombardo series of Italian one-day races.

The Bardiani-CSF rider, who won the Coppa Agostoni two weeks ago, rolled with the punches on a chaotic final lap of the up and down 12.5km Varese circuit and took the sprint from a group of around 15 riders. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), who attacked repeatedly on the last of the nine laps, was second, with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec’s Francesco Gavazzi third.

It was a seventh victory of the season for Colbrelli, who will join the nascent Bahrain-Merida team next year, and a third Italian one-day triumph in the space of a month after Agostoni and the Coppa Sabatini. 

“I felt good today and team backed me all day. I followed Ulissi and [Rigoberto] Uran when they attacked in the finale. I was on my limit but so was everyone else,” said the 26-year-old.

“This pays me back for all the hard work I’ve done in recent months and the hard work the Bardiani team has done for me. I’ve got to thank the team. I’ve had five great years with them.”

While last year’s Tre Valli Varesine was won solo by Vincenzo Nibali, this year it was settled by a sprint, despite covering the same parcours. The race started out in Saronno but reached Varese after 77km for nine laps of a 12.8km of a circuit that featured the short but significant Montello climb early on and other twisting roads in the city centre and near Lake Varese. 

After a frantic start to proceedings for 30km, a three-man breakaway of Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Fantini), Zak Dempster (Bora-Argon18) and Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) opened up a sizeable advantage. It reached nine minutes, with Dempster giving his all on his birthday but the writing was on the wall for them when the action kicked off in the peloton with four of the five laps remaining. Topsport Vlaanderen and Cannondale-Drapac did much of the chasing.

Nibali was one of those to go on the front foot, with his Astana teammates Diego Rosa and Jakob Fuglsang showing an interest, along with the likes of Moreno Moser and Alessandro De Marchi. A group of six soon formed, with a few more sensing the opportunity and jumping across. The peloton remained lively, however, and the move came to nothing, with the bunch all together, though thinned out to around 60 riders, going into the final two laps.

BMC then began to take control, setting a fearsome pace that made it difficult for anyone to land a meaningful attack. Remy di Gregorio (Delko) made a solo effort and took a lead into the final lap but was caught by the start of the final Montello ascent, where those who couldn’t afford to wait for a sprint had to roll the dice. 

Fabio Aru was the first to do so but it wouldn’t stick, even if he continued to give it everything on the descent. There were more moves on the flat but then Nibali hit the front and knocked the pace off slightly. Heading into the final five kilometres, Ulissi’s Lampre-Merida teammates took matters in there own hands, and piled on the pressure when the road kicked up with three kilometres to go. Ulissi was soon on the attack in a move that saw BMC’s Philippe Gilbert distanced.

While Gianluca Brambilla (riding for the Italian national squad rather than Etixx-QuickStep), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) and Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) all responded, Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) dragged the lined-out and rapidly-thinning bunch up to the leaders, and it wasn’t long before the Colombian was alone on the attack himself with a strong surge over the top of the final climb.

As he headed under the flamme route, Ulissi knew he needed to do something and drove again, but in doing so dragged Colbrelli and others with him. Gavazzi was also there but the quartet started looking at each other, which allowed the stragglers the chance to regroup for the sprint.

In the end it was Colbrelli, who had played an intelligent game, who got the better of Ulissi, who had looked the strongest rider in the closing kilometres but perhaps had expended that bit more energy.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:48:18
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Italy
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
11Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
13Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Southeast
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:04
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:13
17Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:16
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
21Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
27Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:19
32Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:23
33Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
34Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:41
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:44
42Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:02
43Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:07
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
45Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:12
46Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
48Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Southeast
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Southeast
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
51Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
57Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
58Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
59Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
60Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
61Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
62Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Fausto Masnada (Ita) Lampre - Merida
64Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:01:52
67Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
68Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Southeast0:02:34
70Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Southeast
71Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
73Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:35
74Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
76Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:55
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
78Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Italy
81Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italy
82Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
DNFLorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFJorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFJonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAndrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAndre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned)
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFTaylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFAlessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJulen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Southeast
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Southeast
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Southeast
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMoritz Backofen (Ger)
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFThomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFSven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFDavid Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFDavid Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
DNFColin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
DNFRoland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDaniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDelio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Italy
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Italy
DNFJure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFJon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFMatej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFGasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFRadoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
DNFGian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
DNFNicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
DNFPaolo Totò (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
DNFAndrea Cacciotti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFEnrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFAlex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier

