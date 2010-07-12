Trending

France's Chevrier claims penultimate stage

Chirico takes race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Chevrier (Fra)3:02:21
2Ignazio Moser (Ita)
3Luca Chirico (Ita)0:00:03
4Andrea Canovi (Ita)0:00:05
5Glenn Broekmans (Bel)0:00:13
6Marek Kulas (Pol)
7Nicola Toffali (Ita)0:00:18
8David Mazzon (Ita)0:00:40
9Valerio Conti (Ita)0:00:47
10Davide Formolo (Ita)
11Mirko Trosino (Ita)
12Gabriele Patti (Ita)0:01:31
13Andrea Toniatti (Ita)0:01:38
14Alessio Larentis (Ita)
15Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
16Paolo Morbiato (Ita)
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita)0:01:41
18Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)
19Walter Panzeri (Ita)
20Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
21Anthony Ansard (Fra)
22Glauco Maggi (Ita)
23Cristian Comaglio (Ita)
24Thomas Wertz (Bel)
25Andrea Zanardini (Ita)
26Amaury Poirier (Fra)
27Samuele Cariboni (Swi)
28Stefano Roncalli (Ita)
29Matteo Calcagni (Ita)
30Simone Chioda (Ita)
31Michele Benazzoli (Ita)
32Davide Raddato (Ita)
33Andrea Corna (Ita)
34Marco Tizza (Ita)
35Davide Mancini (Swi)
36Andrea Garosio (Ita)
37Simone Ghio (Ita)
38Diego Dennunzio (Ita)
39Damian Kotyla (Pol)
40Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)
41Lorenzo Marafante (Ita)
42Quentin Melon (Bel)0:01:50
43Norman Gusmini (Ita)
44Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
45Andrea Corti (Ita)
46Eddy Guadrini (Ita)0:01:57
47Oleg Fina (Ita)0:02:05
48Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)0:02:23
49Michele Campi (Ita)0:03:03
50Alessandro De Beni (Ita)0:03:09
51Matteo Bettinsoli (Ita)
52Nicolò Cellina (Ita)
53Mattia De Mori (Ita)0:04:04
54Jader Morando (Ita)0:04:06
55Michele Toffaletti (Ita)0:04:08
56Wojciech Kargul (Pol)
57Pietro Santini (Ita)0:04:13
58Luca Damato (Ita)
59Davide Bardelloni (Ita)
60Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)
61Davide Busuito (Ita)
62Matteo Severa (Ita)
63Pietro Osele (Ita)
64Antonio Zullo (Ita)
65Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
66Davide Gabburo (Ita)
67Davide Manzoni (Ita)
68Oscar Zanni (Ita)
69Alessandro Giani (Ita)
70Gaetan Pons (Bel)
71Simone Palermo (Ita)0:04:31
72Renaud Lequeux (Bel)0:04:57
73Pietro Valsecchi (Ita)0:05:08
74Simone Viero (Ita)0:10:53
75Matteo Cigala (Ita)
76Giordano Cottini (Ita)
77Diego Bevilacqua (Ita)
78Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
79Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)
80Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)
81Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)
82Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
83Davide Bortolotti (Ita)0:11:04
84Marco Padovan (Ita)0:12:34
85Driss El Gharbi (Mar)0:18:08
86Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)0:18:09
87Davide Pestoni (Swi)
88Dario Ceccanti (Ita)0:18:14
89Federico Capretti (Ita)0:18:23
90Nicolas Marini (Ita)
91Gianni Bellini (Ita)
92Ivan Chiapale (Ita)0:21:36
93Michele Tomelini (Ita)
DNFRoberto Vanelli (Ita)
DNFRoberto Casula (Ita)
DNFLeonardo Pastorino (Ita)
DNFGabriele Marro (Ita)
DNFMatteo Pozzoli (Ita)
DNFAlberto Dal Ponte (Ita)
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita)
DNFYoman Debuschea (Bel)
DNFMichal Cserkies (Pol)
DNFSamuele Marzuoli (Ita)
DNFLuca Tiboni (Ita)
DNFSimone Bonassi (Ita)
DNFDaniel Bani (Ita)

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Chirico (Ita)5:23:52
2Mirko Trosino (Ita)0:00:21
3Davide Formolo (Ita)0:00:26
4Marek Kulas (Pol)0:00:36
5Valerio Conti (Ita)0:00:37
6Clément Chevrier (Fra)0:00:57
7Andrea Canovi (Ita)0:00:59
8Alessio Larentis (Ita)0:01:14
9Andrea Garosio (Ita)
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita)0:01:24
11Andrea Corti (Ita)0:01:35
12Andrea Toniatti (Ita)0:01:58
13Gabriele Patti (Ita)0:02:11
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
15Glenn Broekmans (Bel)0:02:21
16Andrea Corna (Ita)
17Paolo Morbiato (Ita)0:02:49
18Davide Mancini SWI0:02:57
19Thomas Wertz (Bel)0:02:58
20Simone Chioda (Ita)0:03:00
21Matteo Calcagni (Ita)0:03:02
22Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)0:03:23
23Davide Raddato (Ita)0:03:27
24Andrea Zanardini (Ita)0:03:32
25Cristian Comaglio (Ita)0:03:33
26Samuele Cariboni SWI0:03:35
27Stefano Roncalli (Ita)0:03:46
28Anthony Ansard (Fra)0:03:54
29Simone Ghio (Ita)
30Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)0:04:02
31Michele Benazzoli (Ita)0:04:08
32Quentin Melon (Bel)0:04:13
33David Mazzon (Ita)0:04:16
34Damian Kotyla (Pol)0:04:37
35Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)0:04:44
36Glauco Maggi (Ita)0:04:47
37Nicolò Cellina (Ita)0:05:03
38Alessandro Giani (Ita)0:05:04
39Nicola Toffali (Ita)0:05:10
40Pietro Osele (Ita)0:05:11
41Matteo Bettinsoli (Ita)0:05:20
42Marco Tizza (Ita)0:05:21
43Oleg Fina (Ita)0:05:24
44Maxime Vekeman (Bel)0:05:31
45Walter Panzeri (Ita)0:05:35
46Alessandro De Beni (Ita)0:05:41
47Wojciech Kargul (Pol)0:06:17
48Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)0:06:18
49Davide Gabburo (Ita)0:06:27
50Gaetan Pons (Bel)
51Oscar Zanni (Ita)0:06:52
52Antonio Zullo (Ita)0:06:56
53Stefano Nardelli (Ita)0:07:01
54Norman Gusmini (Ita)0:07:06
55Pietro Santini (Ita)0:07:18
56Michele Campi (Ita)0:07:19
57Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)0:07:56
58Lorenzo Marafante (Ita)0:07:57
59Amaury Poirier (Fra)0:08:19
60Mattia De Mori (Ita)0:08:23
61Matteo Severa (Ita)0:08:25
62Ignazio Moser (Ita)0:08:35
63Davide Bardelloni (Ita)0:09:04
64Jader Morando (Ita)0:09:16
65Renaud Lequeux (Bel)0:09:20
66Davide Busuito (Ita)0:09:25
67Michele Toffaletti (Ita)0:09:36
68Luca Damato (Ita)
69Simone Palermo (Ita)0:10:10
70Pietro Valsecchi (Ita)0:11:14
71Davide Manzoni (Ita)0:11:19
72Diego Dennunzio (Ita)0:11:32
73Eddy Guadrini (Ita)0:12:38
74Matteo Cigala (Ita)0:13:25
75Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)0:13:40
76Diego Bevilacqua (Ita)0:16:19
77Giordano Cottini (Ita)0:16:26
78Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)0:18:54
79Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)0:18:59
80Simone Viero (Ita)0:19:31
81Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
82Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)0:21:29
83Davide Bortolotti (Ita)0:21:56
84Dario Ceccanti (Ita)0:22:00
85Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)0:23:33
86Davide Pestoni SWI0:24:53
87Gianni Bellini (Ita)0:26:26
88Nicolas Marini (Ita)0:26:56
89Ivan Chiapale (Ita)0:27:04
90Driss El Gharbi MOR0:27:40
91Michele Tomelini (Ita)0:29:12
92Marco Padovan (Ita)0:29:44
93Federico Capretti (Ita)0:30:24

Latest on Cyclingnews