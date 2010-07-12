France's Chevrier claims penultimate stage
Chirico takes race lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Chevrier (Fra)
|3:02:21
|2
|Ignazio Moser (Ita)
|3
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|0:00:03
|4
|Andrea Canovi (Ita)
|0:00:05
|5
|Glenn Broekmans (Bel)
|0:00:13
|6
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|7
|Nicola Toffali (Ita)
|0:00:18
|8
|David Mazzon (Ita)
|0:00:40
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|0:00:47
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|11
|Mirko Trosino (Ita)
|12
|Gabriele Patti (Ita)
|0:01:31
|13
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
|0:01:38
|14
|Alessio Larentis (Ita)
|15
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
|16
|Paolo Morbiato (Ita)
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|0:01:41
|18
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)
|19
|Walter Panzeri (Ita)
|20
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
|21
|Anthony Ansard (Fra)
|22
|Glauco Maggi (Ita)
|23
|Cristian Comaglio (Ita)
|24
|Thomas Wertz (Bel)
|25
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita)
|26
|Amaury Poirier (Fra)
|27
|Samuele Cariboni (Swi)
|28
|Stefano Roncalli (Ita)
|29
|Matteo Calcagni (Ita)
|30
|Simone Chioda (Ita)
|31
|Michele Benazzoli (Ita)
|32
|Davide Raddato (Ita)
|33
|Andrea Corna (Ita)
|34
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|35
|Davide Mancini (Swi)
|36
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|37
|Simone Ghio (Ita)
|38
|Diego Dennunzio (Ita)
|39
|Damian Kotyla (Pol)
|40
|Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)
|41
|Lorenzo Marafante (Ita)
|42
|Quentin Melon (Bel)
|0:01:50
|43
|Norman Gusmini (Ita)
|44
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|45
|Andrea Corti (Ita)
|46
|Eddy Guadrini (Ita)
|0:01:57
|47
|Oleg Fina (Ita)
|0:02:05
|48
|Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)
|0:02:23
|49
|Michele Campi (Ita)
|0:03:03
|50
|Alessandro De Beni (Ita)
|0:03:09
|51
|Matteo Bettinsoli (Ita)
|52
|Nicolò Cellina (Ita)
|53
|Mattia De Mori (Ita)
|0:04:04
|54
|Jader Morando (Ita)
|0:04:06
|55
|Michele Toffaletti (Ita)
|0:04:08
|56
|Wojciech Kargul (Pol)
|57
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|0:04:13
|58
|Luca Damato (Ita)
|59
|Davide Bardelloni (Ita)
|60
|Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)
|61
|Davide Busuito (Ita)
|62
|Matteo Severa (Ita)
|63
|Pietro Osele (Ita)
|64
|Antonio Zullo (Ita)
|65
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
|66
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|67
|Davide Manzoni (Ita)
|68
|Oscar Zanni (Ita)
|69
|Alessandro Giani (Ita)
|70
|Gaetan Pons (Bel)
|71
|Simone Palermo (Ita)
|0:04:31
|72
|Renaud Lequeux (Bel)
|0:04:57
|73
|Pietro Valsecchi (Ita)
|0:05:08
|74
|Simone Viero (Ita)
|0:10:53
|75
|Matteo Cigala (Ita)
|76
|Giordano Cottini (Ita)
|77
|Diego Bevilacqua (Ita)
|78
|Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
|79
|Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)
|80
|Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)
|81
|Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)
|82
|Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
|83
|Davide Bortolotti (Ita)
|0:11:04
|84
|Marco Padovan (Ita)
|0:12:34
|85
|Driss El Gharbi (Mar)
|0:18:08
|86
|Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)
|0:18:09
|87
|Davide Pestoni (Swi)
|88
|Dario Ceccanti (Ita)
|0:18:14
|89
|Federico Capretti (Ita)
|0:18:23
|90
|Nicolas Marini (Ita)
|91
|Gianni Bellini (Ita)
|92
|Ivan Chiapale (Ita)
|0:21:36
|93
|Michele Tomelini (Ita)
|DNF
|Roberto Vanelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Roberto Casula (Ita)
|DNF
|Leonardo Pastorino (Ita)
|DNF
|Gabriele Marro (Ita)
|DNF
|Matteo Pozzoli (Ita)
|DNF
|Alberto Dal Ponte (Ita)
|DNF
|Silvio Giorni (Ita)
|DNF
|Yoman Debuschea (Bel)
|DNF
|Michal Cserkies (Pol)
|DNF
|Samuele Marzuoli (Ita)
|DNF
|Luca Tiboni (Ita)
|DNF
|Simone Bonassi (Ita)
|DNF
|Daniel Bani (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|5:23:52
|2
|Mirko Trosino (Ita)
|0:00:21
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|0:00:26
|4
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|0:00:36
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|0:00:37
|6
|Clément Chevrier (Fra)
|0:00:57
|7
|Andrea Canovi (Ita)
|0:00:59
|8
|Alessio Larentis (Ita)
|0:01:14
|9
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|0:01:24
|11
|Andrea Corti (Ita)
|0:01:35
|12
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
|0:01:58
|13
|Gabriele Patti (Ita)
|0:02:11
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|15
|Glenn Broekmans (Bel)
|0:02:21
|16
|Andrea Corna (Ita)
|17
|Paolo Morbiato (Ita)
|0:02:49
|18
|Davide Mancini SWI
|0:02:57
|19
|Thomas Wertz (Bel)
|0:02:58
|20
|Simone Chioda (Ita)
|0:03:00
|21
|Matteo Calcagni (Ita)
|0:03:02
|22
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
|0:03:23
|23
|Davide Raddato (Ita)
|0:03:27
|24
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita)
|0:03:32
|25
|Cristian Comaglio (Ita)
|0:03:33
|26
|Samuele Cariboni SWI
|0:03:35
|27
|Stefano Roncalli (Ita)
|0:03:46
|28
|Anthony Ansard (Fra)
|0:03:54
|29
|Simone Ghio (Ita)
|30
|Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)
|0:04:02
|31
|Michele Benazzoli (Ita)
|0:04:08
|32
|Quentin Melon (Bel)
|0:04:13
|33
|David Mazzon (Ita)
|0:04:16
|34
|Damian Kotyla (Pol)
|0:04:37
|35
|Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)
|0:04:44
|36
|Glauco Maggi (Ita)
|0:04:47
|37
|Nicolò Cellina (Ita)
|0:05:03
|38
|Alessandro Giani (Ita)
|0:05:04
|39
|Nicola Toffali (Ita)
|0:05:10
|40
|Pietro Osele (Ita)
|0:05:11
|41
|Matteo Bettinsoli (Ita)
|0:05:20
|42
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|0:05:21
|43
|Oleg Fina (Ita)
|0:05:24
|44
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
|0:05:31
|45
|Walter Panzeri (Ita)
|0:05:35
|46
|Alessandro De Beni (Ita)
|0:05:41
|47
|Wojciech Kargul (Pol)
|0:06:17
|48
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)
|0:06:18
|49
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|0:06:27
|50
|Gaetan Pons (Bel)
|51
|Oscar Zanni (Ita)
|0:06:52
|52
|Antonio Zullo (Ita)
|0:06:56
|53
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
|0:07:01
|54
|Norman Gusmini (Ita)
|0:07:06
|55
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|0:07:18
|56
|Michele Campi (Ita)
|0:07:19
|57
|Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)
|0:07:56
|58
|Lorenzo Marafante (Ita)
|0:07:57
|59
|Amaury Poirier (Fra)
|0:08:19
|60
|Mattia De Mori (Ita)
|0:08:23
|61
|Matteo Severa (Ita)
|0:08:25
|62
|Ignazio Moser (Ita)
|0:08:35
|63
|Davide Bardelloni (Ita)
|0:09:04
|64
|Jader Morando (Ita)
|0:09:16
|65
|Renaud Lequeux (Bel)
|0:09:20
|66
|Davide Busuito (Ita)
|0:09:25
|67
|Michele Toffaletti (Ita)
|0:09:36
|68
|Luca Damato (Ita)
|69
|Simone Palermo (Ita)
|0:10:10
|70
|Pietro Valsecchi (Ita)
|0:11:14
|71
|Davide Manzoni (Ita)
|0:11:19
|72
|Diego Dennunzio (Ita)
|0:11:32
|73
|Eddy Guadrini (Ita)
|0:12:38
|74
|Matteo Cigala (Ita)
|0:13:25
|75
|Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
|0:13:40
|76
|Diego Bevilacqua (Ita)
|0:16:19
|77
|Giordano Cottini (Ita)
|0:16:26
|78
|Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)
|0:18:54
|79
|Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)
|0:18:59
|80
|Simone Viero (Ita)
|0:19:31
|81
|Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
|82
|Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)
|0:21:29
|83
|Davide Bortolotti (Ita)
|0:21:56
|84
|Dario Ceccanti (Ita)
|0:22:00
|85
|Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)
|0:23:33
|86
|Davide Pestoni SWI
|0:24:53
|87
|Gianni Bellini (Ita)
|0:26:26
|88
|Nicolas Marini (Ita)
|0:26:56
|89
|Ivan Chiapale (Ita)
|0:27:04
|90
|Driss El Gharbi MOR
|0:27:40
|91
|Michele Tomelini (Ita)
|0:29:12
|92
|Marco Padovan (Ita)
|0:29:44
|93
|Federico Capretti (Ita)
|0:30:24
