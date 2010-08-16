Image 1 of 6 The first special stage was all about climbing (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 6 Everyone was excited to get the action going on day 1 of the 2010 TransWales (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 6 Riders push the pace in a short, uphill special stage 1 on day 1 (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 6 Riders amass for the start (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 6 There was plenty of open space on day 1 in Wales (Image credit: TransWales) Image 6 of 6 Riders on day 1 of the 2010 TransWales (Image credit: TransWales)

At 9:30 am on Sunday, August 16, the Gore Bike Wear TransWales, Britain's only seven-day mountain bike challenge, got underway in mid-Wales. In all, some 200 riders from 16 countries - including Germany, Holland and Kenya amongst many others - left the start point of Penmaenau Farm, near Builth Wells to head out along and over the hills that separated the day's beginning from its end in Knighton some 58km away. The weather gods were smiling and warm temperatures and sunshine proved fine trail companions for the riders for the duration of the day.

Although the 58km distance is relatively short for by TransWales standards, course designer and co-organiser John Lloyd had ensured that the first day was not necessarily going to be an easy one. With no less than 1810m of climbing in that distance racked up over three major climbs - and an imbalanced 1780m of descending - the trend for the day was most definitely an upward one. Which was fitting as the first special stage was a climbing time trial.

Although it was just 500m long and was reasonably sustained in gradient with no killer kicker at the end there was a fly in the ointment: it came a third of the way up the second major climb of the day up Great Rhos at 660m. This meant that riders' legs were well and truly warmed up (or wrung out) by the time they arrived at the start line; to do well here would require riders to wedge the bit firmly between the teeth and turn the pedals as powerfully as possible whilst having the shear blooded-minded ability to buffer the lactic burn at the same time. Quite simply there would be no hiding in this race of truth: you either had the legs or you didn't.

In the women's category, last year's overall second placed female soloist - and current National 24hr Solo Champion - Rickie Cotter (WXC Racing) proved she had both speed and endurance in her legs as she stormed the special stage in one minute and 51 seconds, a clear 18 seconds ahead of second placed Hannah Thorne with Fi Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes) in third.

The men's was closer fought and saw Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) take the win by six seconds from Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles/Conti) in a time of just one minute and 31 seconds.

As this was the first special stage the stage results, the overall leads are the same.

After catching their breaths, the trail continued upwards once again, broke through the tree line and onto the moor tops for a hard-fought yet impressive panorama of mid-Wales. With the gravity credits bursting after the final very sappy section of the climb gleefully taking its toll it was time to head downhill. Finally. The riders hurled themselves headlong - and in some cases headfirst - into the slip-sliding mud-fest that Radnor Forest had been preparing for them.

Scything through the trails on Teflon trails they contoured around the forest tracks and then downwards at speeds in excess of 50kph with mud flying in all directions, tyres breaking out sideways, and - for some - rear mechs not being able to take the heat and deciding to exit the kitchen altogether. Eventually the trail dropped them rotor-pinging and grins splitting to the lunch stop by Pilleth. From here it was a relatively short spin and one last climb to finally and gratefully bring the day to an end with a quick pint at one of the local pubs at Knighton before the final wobble to the stage's finish. In the end the first riders home were Darren Koslicki and Adam Wroz who completed the day in three hours and 57 minutes with the last riders coming in safe and sound in under seven hours.

Day 2 preview

With the warmth and sunshine keeping spirits high - plus the local watering hole - tomorrow's stage is still largely out of mind. However, it'll be a test with its 2140m of climbing and constant up and down course profile. But nothing good ever comes easy and tomorrow promises some true trail gems for riders to savour as it takes the race from Knighton to Landiloes some 68km away.

Day 1 Results

Women solo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC) 5:31:51 2 Hannah Thorne 0:00:18 3 Fiona Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes) 0:00:36 4 Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry) 0:00:42 5 Amanda Brooks 0:00:45 6 Annie Marson (Annie) 0:00:49 7 Camilla Edlin 0:01:15 8 Gill Crane (Clifton CC) 0:01:21 9 Claire Pinder 0:01:24 10 Emma Johnstone 0:01:55

Men solo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) 5:31:31 2 Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) 0:00:06 3 Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB) 0:00:09 4 Matthew Bertram 0:00:11 5 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:00:15 6 Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild) 0:00:16 7 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion) 0:00:18 8 Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd) 0:00:19 9 Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles) 0:00:21 10 Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard) 0:00:22 11 Eddy Rossini 0:00:23 12 Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union) 0:00:25 13 Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln) 0:00:31 14 Richard Edge (TreadHunters) 0:00:32 15 Marco Kaiser 16 Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club) 0:00:33 17 Richard Morgan (Bike4life) 0:00:35 18 Andrew Gardner 19 Victor Potgieter 20 Christopher Snook 0:00:37 21 Russell Mawson 22 Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven) 23 Paul Crowley 0:00:39 24 Charles Boucher 25 Lee Price 0:00:40 26 Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force) 0:00:41 27 Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 28 Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC) 0:00:42 29 Richard Querelle 0:00:43 30 Doug Inge (Team Dig It!) 0:00:46 31 Green Groenewald 0:00:48 32 Joshua Brady 33 Mark Whelan 0:00:54 34 Johan Putter (Superiato) 0:00:57 35 Daryn Thompson 0:00:58 36 Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear) 0:01:01 37 Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear) 38 Alex Cameron 0:01:02 39 Dan Nisbet 0:01:06 40 Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com) 41 Andrew Latham 0:01:09 42 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:01:11 43 Myles Pawley 0:01:12 44 Matthew Cockerham (Chew) 0:01:17 45 Alan Griffin 0:01:19 46 Andrew Smith 0:01:26 47 Matthew Breakwell 0:01:27 48 Brian Kierwan (Iplod) 0:01:34 49 Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com) 0:01:40 50 Paul Burton 51 David Hinks 0:01:46 52 Bram Duin (CTWT) 0:01:51 53 Matthew Woodall 0:01:56 54 Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk) 0:02:04 55 Johan Diamond 0:02:22 56 Mark Holroyd 0:02:29 57 Benjamin Smith 0:02:36 58 Greig Walker 11:30:13

Vet men solo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club) 5:31:47 2 Steve Whitehouse 0:00:09 3 Ray Blaber 0:00:11 4 Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club) 0:00:12 5 Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de) 0:00:17 6 Henry Harris 0:00:19 7 Adrian Brown 0:00:20 8 Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path) 0:00:21 9 Gary Bridgeman 0:00:22 10 Graham Hughes (Manx MTB) 0:00:25 11 Chris Roberts 0:00:26 12 Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier) 0:00:38 13 Tim Hubert (jersey beans) 0:00:40 14 Johan Jansen 0:00:43 15 Erik Deferme (Warringa) 0:00:46 16 Graham Hughes (Corinium CC) 0:00:55 17 William Jones (Bilbo) 0:00:56 18 Stephen Burke 0:00:57 19 Kevin Rolt 0:01:06 20 Craig Murdoch 0:01:07 21 Paul Markland (Evans Cycles) 0:01:25 22 Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio) 0:01:26 23 Doug Little 0:01:35 24 Tony Munoz 0:01:43 25 Laurence Moore (old fart) 0:02:52 26 Steffan Van Molendorff 0:03:30

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC) 5:31:36 2 Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:00:10 3 Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown) 4 Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles) 0:00:22 5 Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx) 0:00:24 6 Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland) 0:00:27 7 Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek) 0:00:29 8 Anders Schødt Jørgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark) 0:00:30 9 Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl) 0:00:36 10 Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny) 0:00:42 11 Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard) 0:00:44 12 Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing) 0:00:47 13 Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe) 0:00:50 14 Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts) 0:01:11 15 Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring) 0:01:14 16 Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.) 0:01:47 17 Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees) 0:02:16 19 Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber) 0:02:46 20 Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine) 0:03:03

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC) 5:32:30 2 Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes) 0:00:31

Vet men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard 5:32:31 2 Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids) 0:00:14

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luc Selen & Wendy De Graaf (Double Dutch) 5:31:57 2 Elizabeth Docherty & James Docherty (Ohh!) 0:00:20 3 Claire Neuhoff & Simon Neuhoff (The Clantons) 0:00:24 4 Nikki Lane & Chris Watson (The old Goats) 0:00:43 5 Rachael Stow & Andy Whitlum (Team WS) 0:00:44 6 Tony Stimpson & Sophie David (Specialicious) 0:01:37 7 Kimiko Holder & John Roberts (Red Dirt Rollers) 0:02:11 8 Stephen Baker & Katie Baker (TJB) 0:03:44

General classification after day 1

