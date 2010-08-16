Trending

The first special stage was all about climbing

(Image credit: TransWales)
Everyone was excited to get the action going on day 1 of the 2010 TransWales

(Image credit: TransWales)
Riders push the pace in a short, uphill special stage 1 on day 1

(Image credit: TransWales)
Riders amass for the start

(Image credit: TransWales)
There was plenty of open space on day 1 in Wales

(Image credit: TransWales)
Riders on day 1 of the 2010 TransWales

(Image credit: TransWales)

At 9:30 am on Sunday, August 16, the Gore Bike Wear TransWales, Britain's only seven-day mountain bike challenge, got underway in mid-Wales. In all, some 200 riders from 16 countries - including Germany, Holland and Kenya amongst many others - left the start point of Penmaenau Farm, near Builth Wells to head out along and over the hills that separated the day's beginning from its end in Knighton some 58km away. The weather gods were smiling and warm temperatures and sunshine proved fine trail companions for the riders for the duration of the day.

Although the 58km distance is relatively short for by TransWales standards, course designer and co-organiser John Lloyd had ensured that the first day was not necessarily going to be an easy one. With no less than 1810m of climbing in that distance racked up over three major climbs - and an imbalanced 1780m of descending - the trend for the day was most definitely an upward one. Which was fitting as the first special stage was a climbing time trial.

Although it was just 500m long and was reasonably sustained in gradient with no killer kicker at the end there was a fly in the ointment: it came a third of the way up the second major climb of the day up Great Rhos at 660m. This meant that riders' legs were well and truly warmed up (or wrung out) by the time they arrived at the start line; to do well here would require riders to wedge the bit firmly between the teeth and turn the pedals as powerfully as possible whilst having the shear blooded-minded ability to buffer the lactic burn at the same time. Quite simply there would be no hiding in this race of truth: you either had the legs or you didn't.

In the women's category, last year's overall second placed female soloist - and current National 24hr Solo Champion - Rickie Cotter (WXC Racing) proved she had both speed and endurance in her legs as she stormed the special stage in one minute and 51 seconds, a clear 18 seconds ahead of second placed Hannah Thorne with Fi Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes) in third.

The men's was closer fought and saw Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) take the win by six seconds from Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles/Conti) in a time of just one minute and 31 seconds.

As this was the first special stage the stage results, the overall leads are the same.

After catching their breaths, the trail continued upwards once again, broke through the tree line and onto the moor tops for a hard-fought yet impressive panorama of mid-Wales. With the gravity credits bursting after the final very sappy section of the climb gleefully taking its toll it was time to head downhill. Finally. The riders hurled themselves headlong - and in some cases headfirst - into the slip-sliding mud-fest that Radnor Forest had been preparing for them.

Scything through the trails on Teflon trails they contoured around the forest tracks and then downwards at speeds in excess of 50kph with mud flying in all directions, tyres breaking out sideways, and - for some - rear mechs not being able to take the heat and deciding to exit the kitchen altogether. Eventually the trail dropped them rotor-pinging and grins splitting to the lunch stop by Pilleth. From here it was a relatively short spin and one last climb to finally and gratefully bring the day to an end with a quick pint at one of the local pubs at Knighton before the final wobble to the stage's finish. In the end the first riders home were Darren Koslicki and Adam Wroz who completed the day in three hours and 57 minutes with the last riders coming in safe and sound in under seven hours.

Day 2 preview

With the warmth and sunshine keeping spirits high - plus the local watering hole - tomorrow's stage is still largely out of mind. However, it'll be a test with its 2140m of climbing and constant up and down course profile. But nothing good ever comes easy and tomorrow promises some true trail gems for riders to savour as it takes the race from Knighton to Landiloes some 68km away.

Day 1 Results

Women solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC)5:31:51
2Hannah Thorne0:00:18
3Fiona Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes)0:00:36
4Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry)0:00:42
5Amanda Brooks0:00:45
6Annie Marson (Annie)0:00:49
7Camilla Edlin0:01:15
8Gill Crane (Clifton CC)0:01:21
9Claire Pinder0:01:24
10Emma Johnstone0:01:55

Men solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting)5:31:31
2Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti)0:00:06
3Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB)0:00:09
4Matthew Bertram0:00:11
5James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:00:15
6Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild)0:00:16
7Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion)0:00:18
8Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd)0:00:19
9Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles)0:00:21
10Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard)0:00:22
11Eddy Rossini0:00:23
12Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union)0:00:25
13Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln)0:00:31
14Richard Edge (TreadHunters)0:00:32
15Marco Kaiser
16Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club)0:00:33
17Richard Morgan (Bike4life)0:00:35
18Andrew Gardner
19Victor Potgieter
20Christopher Snook0:00:37
21Russell Mawson
22Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven)
23Paul Crowley0:00:39
24Charles Boucher
25Lee Price0:00:40
26Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force)0:00:41
27Robin Calverley (RAF CC)
28Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC)0:00:42
29Richard Querelle0:00:43
30Doug Inge (Team Dig It!)0:00:46
31Green Groenewald0:00:48
32Joshua Brady
33Mark Whelan0:00:54
34Johan Putter (Superiato)0:00:57
35Daryn Thompson0:00:58
36Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear)0:01:01
37Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear)
38Alex Cameron0:01:02
39Dan Nisbet0:01:06
40Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com)
41Andrew Latham0:01:09
42Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:01:11
43Myles Pawley0:01:12
44Matthew Cockerham (Chew)0:01:17
45Alan Griffin0:01:19
46Andrew Smith0:01:26
47Matthew Breakwell0:01:27
48Brian Kierwan (Iplod)0:01:34
49Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com)0:01:40
50Paul Burton
51David Hinks0:01:46
52Bram Duin (CTWT)0:01:51
53Matthew Woodall0:01:56
54Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk)0:02:04
55Johan Diamond0:02:22
56Mark Holroyd0:02:29
57Benjamin Smith0:02:36
58Greig Walker11:30:13

Vet men solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club)5:31:47
2Steve Whitehouse0:00:09
3Ray Blaber0:00:11
4Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club)0:00:12
5Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de)0:00:17
6Henry Harris0:00:19
7Adrian Brown0:00:20
8Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path)0:00:21
9Gary Bridgeman0:00:22
10Graham Hughes (Manx MTB)0:00:25
11Chris Roberts0:00:26
12Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier)0:00:38
13Tim Hubert (jersey beans)0:00:40
14Johan Jansen0:00:43
15Erik Deferme (Warringa)0:00:46
16Graham Hughes (Corinium CC)0:00:55
17William Jones (Bilbo)0:00:56
18Stephen Burke0:00:57
19Kevin Rolt0:01:06
20Craig Murdoch0:01:07
21Paul Markland (Evans Cycles)0:01:25
22Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio)0:01:26
23Doug Little0:01:35
24Tony Munoz0:01:43
25Laurence Moore (old fart)0:02:52
26Steffan Van Molendorff0:03:30

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC)5:31:36
2Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:00:10
3Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown)
4Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles)0:00:22
5Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx)0:00:24
6Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland)0:00:27
7Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek)0:00:29
8Anders Schødt Jørgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark)0:00:30
9Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl)0:00:36
10Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny)0:00:42
11Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard)0:00:44
12Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing)0:00:47
13Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe)0:00:50
14Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts)0:01:11
15Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring)0:01:14
16Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.)0:01:47
17Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees)0:02:16
19Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber)0:02:46
20Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine)0:03:03

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC)5:32:30
2Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes)0:00:31

Vet men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard5:32:31
2Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids)0:00:14

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luc Selen & Wendy De Graaf (Double Dutch)5:31:57
2Elizabeth Docherty & James Docherty (Ohh!)0:00:20
3Claire Neuhoff & Simon Neuhoff (The Clantons)0:00:24
4Nikki Lane & Chris Watson (The old Goats)0:00:43
5Rachael Stow & Andy Whitlum (Team WS)0:00:44
6Tony Stimpson & Sophie David (Specialicious)0:01:37
7Kimiko Holder & John Roberts (Red Dirt Rollers)0:02:11
8Stephen Baker & Katie Baker (TJB)0:03:44

